December Teacher Of The Month: Paul Determan, Sartell Middle School
Congratulations to our Teacher Of The Month for December: Paul Determan of Sartell Middle School! Mr. Determan is a Social Studies teacher at the school who was nominated by one of his current students. "I want to nominate Mr Determan to acknowledge his love for his students and his job....
The Story of Rockville; It’s More Than Rocks
Rockville is a town of 2,448 people in Central Minnesota south and west of St. Cloud located in the southeastern portion of Stearns County. Rockville was originally platted in 1856 and named for granite rock formations on nearby streams. Levi Gaylord was selected as the first Postmaster of the town. Many lakes exist in Rockville including Grand Lake and Pleasant Lake.
Sabre Leadership Council Aims to Build Next Generation of Leaders
SARTELL (WJON News) - Students at Sartell-St. Stephen High School are learning to become future leaders. Roughly 25 juniors and seniors were nominated by coaches and advisors to sit on Sabre Leadership Council. Activities Director Bruce Thompson says there has been a version of the council in years past, but...
Jingle & Mingle Festival in Downtown Sauk Rapids on Saturday
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Downtown Sauk Rapids is the place to be this Saturday. The Downtown Jingle & Mingle Festival will be happening at several locations throughout the day. Organizer Marla Elness says this will be their biggest event yet. Downtown is kind of the keyword here. Our mission...
Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!
FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!. The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School. On the menu:. French...
High School Sports Results Thursday December 8
(Mia Rogholt led the Storm with 26 points) (Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 16 points and 5 rebounds) (Ally Tromburg won the all around with a final score of 32.6)
Election Hand Count Shows Change of 2 Votes in Sherburne County
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A hand count of the election results show a change in two votes in Sherburne County. Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold says of the 14,336 votes hand counted, two votes resulted in a change in one race with Representative Tom Emmer gaining one vote and his challenger Jeanne Hendricks gaining one vote in the same precinct.
Epic Jingle And Mingle Event And Parade Coming To Sauk Rapids THIS Saturday!
Downtown Sauk Rapids will feel extra festive on Saturday (December 10th) when it hosts the annual "Jingle and Mingle" event featuring live animals, Santa, a lighted parade and more!. Retail shops in the downtown area will offer Jingle and Mingle specials including food and drink specials at restaurants and in-store...
Iconic Supper Club in West Central MN Closing After 60 Years
MAYNARD (WJON News) – Anyone who has lived in West Central Minnesota has likely heard of Budger’s Dinner House. And, it’s a pretty good bet that you’ve eaten there at least a few times in your life. The restaurant is only open three nights a week...
How one Kind Minnesota Employee Takes Nice to New Level in Helping!
Do you ever read stories and wonder, what would I do in that situation? Would I have gone above and beyond the way this Minnesota Employee did? If you're looking for something to restore your faith in humanity again, you have definitely come to the right place. In a world...
Meeker County Suspending Monthly Siren Tests Until March
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Residents in Meeker County will not be hearing weather siren tests for the next few months. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has decided to cancel the upcoming monthly siren tests for December, January, and February. The first of those tests was set originally to happen at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
GREAT Theatre Opens Production of Black Nativity
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Experience the retelling of the Nativity through high energy music and extraordinary dance this weekend. GREAT Theatre opens their production of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity Friday. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an African American. Since then...
Another $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another $1 million Powerball winner. Minnesota State Lottery officials say there was a $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing that was sold at the Cub Foods store in Chanhassen. Nobody won the jackpot so that prize will grow to an estimated $116...
2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano
DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
Sartell Police Reporting Increase in Package Thefts
SARTELL (WJON News) - It's that time of year where many of us will be having packages delivered to our doorsteps. Authorities are reminding you to take extra care when having mail and packages delivered this holiday season. Package thefts usually increase between the months of November through January. The...
Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays With “Fare For All” This Thursday
"Fare For All' will be in Elk River on Thursday, December 8th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 2 pm to 4 pm tomorrow, Thursday, December 8th, 2022. You can save...
“Happy Ha-Ha-Holidays” with Jason Schommer Coming To Little Falls
Comedian Jason Schommer returns for the 9th holiday season in a row, with a brand new special evening of non-stop laughter and holiday cheer! Holiday music, fun stories, and sketch comedies are sure to get your holidays off to a great start. “Happy Ha-Ha-Ha-lidays!” celebrates the holiday season with all...
Man Facing Threats Charges After Argument in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Mankato truck driver faces a felony threats charge after an incident with another driver at a Cold Spring distribution center. Police were called to the 100 block of 11th Street Northeast just before 2:00 p.m. Friday. The victim told officers that he got into...
Two Hurt After Rear End Crash Involving A School Bus
ATWATER (WJON News) - Two people were hurt after a truck rear ended a school bus Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12 in Kandiyohi County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the bus and truck were both heading east on Highway 12, when the school...
