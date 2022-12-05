ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

The Story of Rockville; It’s More Than Rocks

Rockville is a town of 2,448 people in Central Minnesota south and west of St. Cloud located in the southeastern portion of Stearns County. Rockville was originally platted in 1856 and named for granite rock formations on nearby streams. Levi Gaylord was selected as the first Postmaster of the town. Many lakes exist in Rockville including Grand Lake and Pleasant Lake.
ROCKVILLE, MN
Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!

FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!. The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School. On the menu:. French...
FOLEY, MN
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
HUTCHINSON, MN
GREAT Theatre Opens Production of Black Nativity

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Experience the retelling of the Nativity through high energy music and extraordinary dance this weekend. GREAT Theatre opens their production of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity Friday. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an African American. Since then...
WAITE PARK, MN
2 People Hurt in 3 Vehicle Crash in Delano

DELANO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Delano. All three vehicles were going east when one driver failed to notice the others slowing down for...
DELANO, MN
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

