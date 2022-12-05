Read full article on original website
eriereader.com
Surfing the Lake Erie Waves
While most locals stop or scale back their visits to Presque Isle State Park during the winter months, there are some who can't wait for the bitter temperatures and high waves the winter season brings. You've likely heard of the popularity of ice fishing, but there's another winter sport that is bringing in those who dare to brave the icy waters and frigid wind chills.
Beware! Keep This Unwanted Intruder Out Of Your House
If Buffalo has taught us anything (besides being a good football team), it's that snow can come in bunches for a long time. Two years ago, we got over 40 inches of snow in the Southern Tier and Buffalo said "Hold my beer." This was a part of a conversation...
New Closing Time For Bars In New York State?
The saying "nothing good happens after midnight" has always been popular among parents. Your mom and dad probably set a curfew for you when you were in high school or college? Perhaps you still live with your parents as a young adult and the rules are still in place?. As...
Massive Car Fire Impacts Traffic on I-90
Rush-hour traffic in Western New York has a way of causing people to have a lot of stress and anguish as they try to make their way home. An unfortunate incident with a car on a major highway in suburban Buffalo caused a lot more drama for commuters trying to make their way across town.
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
Don Postles shares health update: Recovery ‘coming along great’
Don Postles revealed in October that he was recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his face.
erienewsnow.com
Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie
If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn
There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
Puppy transport arrives during SPCA Radiothon
In the midst of the annual Radiothon for the SPCA Serving Erie County, an animal transport from Aiken, South Carolina arrived with 20 dogs, including 14 puppies. Some of the pups will be available to adopt right away.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a Free Night Stay & a 420-Themed Gift Box From Puff & Stay
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Puff & Stay to give away a free night stay and a 420-themed gift box ($300). This prize includes a free night stay...
Gigantic Retailer Coming to the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga
This is easily the busiest time of the entire year for retailers. The holiday shopping season is upon us, which means that many people are flooding into stores to buy Christmas presents and other goodies in time for December 25th. Despite online shopping being as popular as ever, many still...
tmpresale.com
Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Salamanca May 20th, 2023 – presale password
The pre-sale code for an upcoming Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY presale is available! While this brief presale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to buy Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY performance tickets in advance of anyone else!
newyorkupstate.com
This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis
In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
WGRZ TV
Car fire slows traffic on I-90 at exit 51 in Cheektowaga
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Traffic is at a near standstill on the I-90 westbound just past exit 51 (Kensington Expressway) in Cheektowaga. Police and firefighters are on the scene putting the fire out. The right lane was closed before 4:45 p.m. Traffic heading eastbound on the I-90 is congested. Motorists...
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
chqgov.com
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HYGIENE ALERTS THE COMMUNITY OF INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE OF THE 24/7 CHAUTAUQUA CRISIS LINE
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: The Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Services line has experienced an interruption in service. Those undergoing a crisis or know someone who is, are encouraged to dial 988 to reach for help. 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and is manned 24 hours a day, seven days...
wesb.com
K9 Duke Receives Body Armor
Bradford Police’s K9 Duke has received his body armor. The armor was paid for through a donation to Vested Interest, a charity providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs across the United States. Duke’s armor was paid for through a donation by Douglas...
Erie home damaged in overnight fire
A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
