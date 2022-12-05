ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

eriereader.com

Surfing the Lake Erie Waves

While most locals stop or scale back their visits to Presque Isle State Park during the winter months, there are some who can't wait for the bitter temperatures and high waves the winter season brings. You've likely heard of the popularity of ice fishing, but there's another winter sport that is bringing in those who dare to brave the icy waters and frigid wind chills.
ERIE, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Car Fire Impacts Traffic on I-90

Rush-hour traffic in Western New York has a way of causing people to have a lot of stress and anguish as they try to make their way home. An unfortunate incident with a car on a major highway in suburban Buffalo caused a lot more drama for commuters trying to make their way across town.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie

If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
DUNKIRK, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: The Red Barn

There is an office for a local construction contractor company on Pennsylvania Avenue East. If you’re a part of one age group, the building was once Noiban’s. I remember it as the Red Barn. Red Barn restaurants were founded in 1961 by Don Six, Jim Kris, and Martin...
WARREN, PA
tmpresale.com

Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Event Center in Salamanca May 20th, 2023 – presale password

The pre-sale code for an upcoming Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY presale is available! While this brief presale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to buy Travis Tritt 2023: Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino – Salamanca, NY performance tickets in advance of anyone else!
SALAMANCA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis

In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
WGRZ TV

Car fire slows traffic on I-90 at exit 51 in Cheektowaga

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Traffic is at a near standstill on the I-90 westbound just past exit 51 (Kensington Expressway) in Cheektowaga. Police and firefighters are on the scene putting the fire out. The right lane was closed before 4:45 p.m. Traffic heading eastbound on the I-90 is congested. Motorists...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wesb.com

K9 Duke Receives Body Armor

Bradford Police’s K9 Duke has received his body armor. The armor was paid for through a donation to Vested Interest, a charity providing bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs across the United States. Duke’s armor was paid for through a donation by Douglas...
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Erie home damaged in overnight fire

A home in Erie is damaged following an overnight fire. Calls for this fire went out just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. It happened in the 1700 block of Linwood Ave. According to reports from the scene, when firefighters arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. One person inside the […]
ERIE, PA
