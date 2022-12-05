A closer look at race for the top seed in the AFC postseason field through Week 13
There was a shake-up in the AFC playoff race Sunday as the top two teams in the conference lost: the Chiefs and Dolphins.
That leaves five teams with eight or more victories through Week 13 of the NFL season. Each of the quintet is in the thick of the race to get the top seed in the playoff field and the bye week that comes with it.
Much can happen between now and Jan. 8, 2023 when the regular season concludes.
Here is how things stand in the AFC postseason race for each team, along with remaining schedules and chances of being the top seed from FiveThirtyEight.com and Playoff Status .
Note: The Tennessee Titans, 7-4, are the fourth seed at this time based on leading the AFC South
Buffalo Bills
Record: 9-3
Current seed: First
Head-to-head with Chiefs: Won 24-20 on Oct. 16
AFC Record: 6-2
Remaining schedule: vs. Jets; vs. Dolphins; at Bears; at Bengals; vs. Patriots
Top seed odds from Playoff Status: 39%
Top seed odds from FiveThirtyEight.com: 46%
Kansas City Chiefs
Record: 9-3
Current seed: Second
AFC Record: 5-3
Remaining schedule: at Broncos; at Texans; vs. Seahawks; vs. Broncos; at Raiders
Top seed odds from Playoff Status: 41%
Top seed odds from FiveThirtyEight.com: 38%
Baltimore Ravens
Record: 8-4
Current seed: Third
Head-to-head with Chiefs: No game this year
AFC Record: 5-3
Remaining schedule: at Steelers; at Browns; vs. Falcons; vs. Steelers; at Bengals
Top seed odds from Playoff Status: 3%
Top seed odds from FiveThirtyEight.com: 2%
Cincinnati Bengals
Record: 8-4
Current seed: Fifth
Head-to-head with Chiefs: Won 27-24 on Sunday
AFC Record: 5-3
Remaining schedule: vs. Browns; at Buccaneers; at Patriots; vs. Bills; vs. Ravens
Top seed odds from Playoff Status: 10%
Top seed odds from FiveThirtyEight.com: 9%
Miami Dolphins
Record: 8-4
Current seed: Sixth
Head-to-head with Chiefs: No game this year
AFC Record: 6-2
Remaining schedule: at Chargers; at Bills; vs. Packers; at Patriots; vs. Jets
Top seed odds from Playoff Status: 6%
Top seed odds from FiveThirtyEight.com: 5%
Others in the hunt: Titans, Jets (7-5).
Comments / 0