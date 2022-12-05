A closer look at race for the top seed in the AFC postseason field through Week 13

There was a shake-up in the AFC playoff race Sunday as the top two teams in the conference lost: the Chiefs and Dolphins.

That leaves five teams with eight or more victories through Week 13 of the NFL season. Each of the quintet is in the thick of the race to get the top seed in the playoff field and the bye week that comes with it.

Much can happen between now and Jan. 8, 2023 when the regular season concludes.

Here is how things stand in the AFC postseason race for each team, along with remaining schedules and chances of being the top seed from FiveThirtyEight.com and Playoff Status .

Note: The Tennessee Titans, 7-4, are the fourth seed at this time based on leading the AFC South

Buffalo Bills

Record: 9-3

Current seed: First

Head-to-head with Chiefs: Won 24-20 on Oct. 16

AFC Record: 6-2

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets; vs. Dolphins; at Bears; at Bengals; vs. Patriots

Top seed odds from Playoff Status: 39%

Top seed odds from FiveThirtyEight.com: 46%

Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 9-3

Current seed: Second

AFC Record: 5-3

Remaining schedule: at Broncos; at Texans; vs. Seahawks; vs. Broncos; at Raiders

Top seed odds from Playoff Status: 41%

Top seed odds from FiveThirtyEight.com: 38%

Baltimore Ravens

Record: 8-4

Current seed: Third

Head-to-head with Chiefs: No game this year

AFC Record: 5-3

Remaining schedule: at Steelers; at Browns; vs. Falcons; vs. Steelers; at Bengals

Top seed odds from Playoff Status: 3%

Top seed odds from FiveThirtyEight.com: 2%

Cincinnati Bengals

Record: 8-4

Current seed: Fifth

Head-to-head with Chiefs: Won 27-24 on Sunday

AFC Record: 5-3

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns; at Buccaneers; at Patriots; vs. Bills; vs. Ravens

Top seed odds from Playoff Status: 10%

Top seed odds from FiveThirtyEight.com: 9%

Miami Dolphins

Record: 8-4

Current seed: Sixth

Head-to-head with Chiefs: No game this year

AFC Record: 6-2

Remaining schedule: at Chargers; at Bills; vs. Packers; at Patriots; vs. Jets

Top seed odds from Playoff Status: 6%

Top seed odds from FiveThirtyEight.com: 5%

Others in the hunt: Titans, Jets (7-5).