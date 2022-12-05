Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Related
Man who lives in a Home Depot shed claims it's saved loads of money but people ask where his son sleeps
A Georgia couple moved into a Home Depot due to debt and, later, got a huge profit after selling it. A Georgia couple, Nick Lucido and his wife, Meghan, moved from their lavish 2,000-square-foot home in Cumming to a Home Depot shed after they missed a mortgage payment.
Is Elon Musk Unwittingly Helping Mark Zuckerberg? Why This Meta Analyst Can See Stock Doubling Within Months
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares slumped about 7% on Tuesday amid reports of a regulatory setback in Europe. Undeterred by the sell-off, Empirical Financial’s Whitney Tilson threw his weight behind the company and the stock. What Happened: Meta is facing at least eight headwinds and these have impacted the...
Mid-America Apartment Communities Vs. Avalon Bay - Which Apartment REIT Is The Better Buy?
Just when the 2022 inflation scare was starting to ebb, Mr. Market is now fretting about a bad recession for 2023. Despite that, many REITs that struggled in 2022 are showing overall strength and have shown improved Q3 operating results. But with so many real estate investment trusts (REITs) to choose from, how do investors know which REITs are the best buys?
Whoa, How Much? CA's Canabis Industry Owes A Quarter-Billion Dollars In Back Taxes
California's marijuana industry owes the state a quarter-billion dollars in unpaid taxes. According to Green Market Report, the cannabis sector "as a whole was carrying $250,410,890 in unpaid sales and cannabis taxes, out of a $4.4 billion total in taxes due.”. The report cited data from the California Department of...
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: NY Gets Its First Rec Marijuana Shop & More
NY Regulators Sign Its First Lease For Rec Marijuana Store. New York regulators have chosen a Harlem location for the first legal recreational marijuana store in the state, reported The City. The lease for the shop at 248 W. 125th St. is already signed, according to Dormitory Authority of the...
Benzinga
'Recreational Cannabis Sales Can Begin in Conn. on Jan. 10' -NBC4 New York
Never miss a trade again with the fastest news alerts in the world!. This headline only article is a sample of real-time intelligence Benzinga Pro traders use to win in the markets everyday. Want the fastest, most accurate stock market intelligence? Want EXCLUSIVE stories originated by Benzinga reporters? Join 10,000+...
Canopy Growth To Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell
Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED announced that chief executive officer David Klein and other Canopy Growth team members will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on December 12, 2022. "We are proud to be a Nasdaq-listed company, and our team is honored to be ringing the opening bell. This is an...
Cannabis Sales Update: October Was Weak Overall, But Not In Florida
Cannabis sales decreased by 0.5% in October compared to September while, "at a per-day basis, sales decreased 3.7% month-over-month," according to New Cannabis Venture's Alan Brochstein, citing BDSA data. “In total, sales across the 11 markets totaled $1.64 billion during the month,” Brochstein wrote. Read on for a look...
Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan
Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
NY AG Appeals Defends Cannabis Companies, LA's Social Equity Lottery Under Scrutiny, TX Activists Fight Back
New York Attorney General Letitia James has requested that the Second Circuit Court of Appeals dismiss a federal judge's injunction to stop retail licensing. James made the request on behalf of the New York Office of Cannabis Management, per Green Market Report. Judge Gary L. Sharpe of the New York...
Cannabis Co. Pays $128M Fine For Illegally Producing Millions Of Pot Gummies In LA
A California cannabis producer has to pay $128 million to the state for the illegal production of millions of cannabis gummies, following a Los Angeles judge’s ruling. According to SFGate, Vertical Bliss — the makers of Kushy Punch gummies — manufactured millions of dollars worth of marijuana products at an unlicensed facility in Los Angeles. The fine may be the biggest one ever paid for the cannabis industry in the Golden State.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
188K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0