Just when the 2022 inflation scare was starting to ebb, Mr. Market is now fretting about a bad recession for 2023. Despite that, many REITs that struggled in 2022 are showing overall strength and have shown improved Q3 operating results. But with so many real estate investment trusts (REITs) to choose from, how do investors know which REITs are the best buys?

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO