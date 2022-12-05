ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Benzinga

Mid-America Apartment Communities Vs. Avalon Bay - Which Apartment REIT Is The Better Buy?

Just when the 2022 inflation scare was starting to ebb, Mr. Market is now fretting about a bad recession for 2023. Despite that, many REITs that struggled in 2022 are showing overall strength and have shown improved Q3 operating results. But with so many real estate investment trusts (REITs) to choose from, how do investors know which REITs are the best buys?
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Canopy Growth To Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC WEED announced that chief executive officer David Klein and other Canopy Growth team members will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on December 12, 2022. "We are proud to be a Nasdaq-listed company, and our team is honored to be ringing the opening bell. This is an...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Cannabis Sales Update: October Was Weak Overall, But Not In Florida

Cannabis sales decreased by 0.5% in October compared to September while, "at a per-day basis, sales decreased 3.7% month-over-month," according to New Cannabis Venture's Alan Brochstein, citing BDSA data. “In total, sales across the 11 markets totaled $1.64 billion during the month,” Brochstein wrote. Read on for a look...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan

Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Benzinga

Cannabis Co. Pays $128M Fine For Illegally Producing Millions Of Pot Gummies In LA

A California cannabis producer has to pay $128 million to the state for the illegal production of millions of cannabis gummies, following a Los Angeles judge’s ruling. According to SFGate, Vertical Bliss — the makers of Kushy Punch gummies — manufactured millions of dollars worth of marijuana products at an unlicensed facility in Los Angeles. The fine may be the biggest one ever paid for the cannabis industry in the Golden State.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

