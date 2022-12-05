ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gore, OK

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHBS

Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTUL

Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
MUSKOGEE, OK
southarkansassun.com

Bonanza Mayor’s Daughter Steals More Than $38,000 From City

The daughter of Bonanza City’s mayor is charged with theft after stealing more than $38,000 from the city. The mayor’s daughter, who also works as the city’s administrative assistant, used the city’s funds to spend thousands of dollars on shopping and dining, says Begneaud. Bonanza City...
BONANZA, AR
addictedtovacation.com

The 13 Best Restaurants In Muskogee Oklahoma

Food is one of the most sought-after amenities whenever you visit a new place. That said, let’s look at some good places to eat in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is a city located in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. The city has a population of 38,310 as of 2019 and is the county seat of Muskogee County. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is the home of the historic Five Civilized Tribes and is also known as the “Gateway to the Six Nations.”
MUSKOGEE, OK
KHBS

Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
FORT SMITH, AR
kgou.org

PM NewsBrief: Dec. 5, 2022

Oklahoma Attorney General files embezzlement charges against a McIntosh County Contractor couple. The charges were filed against an Oklahoma husband and wife duo - Victor and Julie Downing. The AG’s office says the couple is accused of 14 counts of embezzlement and one count of Pattern of Criminal Offenses. If...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy