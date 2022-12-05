Read full article on original website
Man loses eye in Broken Arrow home invasion
On Dec. 6, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call to a home near Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue.
U.S. Marshalls leading search for escaped Crawford County inmate
The U.S. Marshal's Office is leading the search for an escaped Crawford County inmate.
BAPD: 2 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
Two men are in jail after Broken Arrow police said they broke into a home, pistol-whipped a man, then tried to zip-tie him. Police said it appears they also did the same crime to a victim in Tulsa as well. Ray Villalba and Elijah Titone broke through glass wearing dark...
OSBI: Man shot after pointing gun at deputy, wife
The female caller said that her husband was threatening to kill her and was loading a gun at that moment.
crossroadstoday.com
Oklahoma panel votes to reject clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A man convicted in the shotgun slayings of an elderly couple in eastern Oklahoma in 2003 and sentenced to die should not be spared from the death sentence, a state board decided Wednesday. The five-member Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to reject clemency for...
Haskell County Sheriff: Man Shot After Threatening Wife And Deputy
A man is in jail after the Haskell County Sheriff said he threatened to kill his wife with a shotgun, then pointed that gun at a deputy who was answering the 911 call. When the deputy arrived, the woman said her husband told her, "I'm going to blow that cop's head off," according to the sheriff.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
BAPD: Home invasion suspects tried to zip tie victim, caught after police chase
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Two men have been arrested following a home invasion in Broken Arrow. According to a release from the Broken Arrow Police Department, officers responded to a home on West Norman Place after an alarm was tripped. Broken Arrow Police Public Information Officer Ethan Hutchins told...
KHBS
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
KTUL
Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
KHBS
Oklahoma prosecutor files first-degree murder charge in deadly overdose
SALLISAW, Okla. — An Oklahoma prosecutor is filing murder charges against people in connection with deadly drug overdoses. Shawna Pratt is accused of selling drugs to a man who died of an overdose in her home. On April 7, 2022, Sallisaw police were called to a home for a...
KTUL
Whataburger coming to Muskogee in 2023
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muskogee will have its first Whataburger in 2023, the city's mayor announced. Mayor Marlon Coleman posted on Facebook Wednesday with the news. "Whataburger has purchased property in Muskogee and we're excited for this new opportunity for our residents," Coleman said.
Okmulgee Co. Quadruple Murder Suspect Ordered To Pay Money In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
An Okmulgee County judge ordered a murder suspect to pay money to the families of the four men he's accused of shooting, dismembering and dumping in the Deep Fork River back in October. This comes after the victim's families previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Joe Kennedy. The judge...
southarkansassun.com
Bonanza Mayor’s Daughter Steals More Than $38,000 From City
The daughter of Bonanza City’s mayor is charged with theft after stealing more than $38,000 from the city. The mayor’s daughter, who also works as the city’s administrative assistant, used the city’s funds to spend thousands of dollars on shopping and dining, says Begneaud. Bonanza City...
2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Multiple Charges After Alleged Home Invasion In Broken Arrow
Broken Arrow Police said two men were arrested on Tuesday concerning a home invasion that same day. BAPD said Ray Villalba, 20, and Elijah Titone, 24, were arrested and booked on multiple charges after officers said they broke into a home in the 3400 block of West Norman Place. BAPD...
addictedtovacation.com
The 13 Best Restaurants In Muskogee Oklahoma
Food is one of the most sought-after amenities whenever you visit a new place. That said, let’s look at some good places to eat in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is a city located in Muskogee County, Oklahoma. The city has a population of 38,310 as of 2019 and is the county seat of Muskogee County. Muskogee, Oklahoma, is the home of the historic Five Civilized Tribes and is also known as the “Gateway to the Six Nations.”
Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering 4 In Okmulgee
---- The person of interest in the murders of four Okmulgee men is scheduled to be in court on Monday. According to new court documents, Joe Kennedy confessed to killing the four men and cutting them up because he thought they were stealing from him. Kennedy has not been charged...
KTUL
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
okcfox.com
Attorney General's Office files embezzlement charges against husband, wife contractor duo
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has filed embezzlement charges against a husband and wife duo out of McIntosh County who are accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed. Victor and Julie Dowling are each charged with 14 counts...
KHBS
Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Dec. 5, 2022
Oklahoma Attorney General files embezzlement charges against a McIntosh County Contractor couple. The charges were filed against an Oklahoma husband and wife duo - Victor and Julie Downing. The AG’s office says the couple is accused of 14 counts of embezzlement and one count of Pattern of Criminal Offenses. If...
