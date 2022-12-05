Read full article on original website
Expect the Syracuse-Georgetown feud to heat up, even if both programs are struggling (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― What if the Hatfields had moved out of West Virginia and left the McCoys on the other side of the state line in Kentucky without anyone to hate?. That’s sort of like what happened with the Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry when Syracuse left the Big East after the 2012-13 season to join the ACC, leaving the Hoyas behind in the process.
Syracuse loses second coordinator in one day as Robert Anae departs for N.C. State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football lost its second coordinator in less than 12 hours. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae is leaving SU for the same position at N.C. State, where he’ll replace previous Wolfpack OC Tim Beck, a source close to the Syracuse program confirmed to Syracuse.com on Thursday night.
A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
Axe: Syracuse football suffers coordinator whiplash as Robert Anae, Tony White depart on same day
Syracuse, N.Y. — Last one out of the Syracuse football offices please turn out the lights. In a head-spinning day on the coaching carousel Thursday, Syracuse football head coach Dino Babers saw both his offensive and defensive coordinator leave for similar positions at other schools.
Syracuse players embrace Georgetown rivalry: ‘We may not be in the Big East, but we play them for reason’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Some say that the Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry doesn’t burn quite as hot as it used to when the two schools were both members of the Big East Conference. Tell that to Benny Williams.
SU players stunned over losing 2 coordinators in 1 day: ‘Crazy world we live in’ (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football lost both its offensive and defensive coordinators Thursday within 12 hours as both Robert Anae and Tony White are reportedly headed to new posts. White will go to Nebraska to join Matt Rhule’s staff as defensive coordinator. Anae is staying within the ACC and...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Georgetown | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball looks to keep the streak alive when they host the Georgetown Hoyas at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, December 10 (12/10/2022) at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on local ABC channels and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services.
Syracuse offers ex-Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford. He’s the face of a viral NIL deal
Syracuse, N.Y. — The star of a viral Nebraska air conditioning commercial has received an offer from Syracuse football. Wide receiver Decoldest Crawford announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2, departing the Nebraska program which just named Matt Rhule its new head coach. Crawford redshirted the...
Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
Orange Weekly: Would Dino Babers leave Syracuse for Purdue? SU-Georgetown set to renew rivalry (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers being linked to another job and the renewal of a storied rivalry were among the topics on the docket for a new episode of “Orange Weekly” presented by Crouse Health. First, syracuse.com’s Emily Leiker joins Brent Axe to discuss...
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White is leaving for the same job at Nebraska (report)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Tony White is leaving Syracuse football to serve as Matt Rhule’s new defensive coordinator at Nebraska, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday. White has served three seasons as Dino Babers’ DC, installing the 3-3-5 defensive scheme that has transformed the Orange defense into one of the best in the ACC.
What Could the Coolest Player in the Transfer Portal Bring to Syracuse?
Not just the coolest. The coldest. Or Decoldest, we should say. Decoldest Crawford, a former three-star wideout who spent a year at Nebraska, now has an offer from the ‘Cuse. Since receiving his Syracuse offer, Crawford has also heard from Washington State, Vanderbilt, UCLA and Pitt. The Shreveport, Louisiana native first committed to LSU before flipping to the Cornhuskers out of high school. He suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, and Nebraska went through a mid-season coaching change.
How to watch Syracuse soccer vs. Creighton: NCAA championship semifinal time, TV, live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team is off to the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship tournament, where it will meet the unranked Creighton Bluejays in Cary, North Carolina on Friday, December 9 (12/9/2022). The game is at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU, which can...
Syracuse football vs. Minnesota in The Pinstripe Bowl prediction and odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange played their way into a berth in the Pinstripe Bowl, and they will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, December 29 at Yankee Stadium. Syracuse’s 7-5 regular season began with a six-game winning streak, featured five losses in a row and ended with a victory over Boston College. Minnesota is 8-4 and has won four of its last five contests.
Syracuse guard Judah Mintz got an exercise in recognizing defenses in Orange’s win over Oakland
Syracuse, N.Y. – It might have seemed like Syracuse had all the answers in its 95-66 demolition of Oakland on Tuesday night. But Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz missed one part of a multiple-choice question in the 95-66 blowout victory at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Who will lead the 2023 Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade? Hint: They might be running
The theme that will run through the 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown Syracuse is ... running. It’s actually “Running Through Tipperary.” And that explains the parade committee’s choice for the Grand Marshal and Gael of the Year who will lead the parade on Saturday, March 11.
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
Syracuse’s Dyaisha Fair scores season-high 27 points, propels Orange to win over Coppin State
Syracuse, N.Y. — Led by Dyaisha Fair’s season-high 27 points, Syracuse bounced back from another slow start to take the lead in the second quarter and they never let it go. The Orange held on to defeat Coppin State 93-75 in an offensive battle where both teams enjoyed...
Def Leppard, Motley Crue to bring World Tour to JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — More hard rock is coming to the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse next year. Def Leppard and Motley Crue will play at the JMA Dome on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. They’ll be joined by special guest Alice Cooper. Tickets for the show go on sale...
