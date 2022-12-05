ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Expect the Syracuse-Georgetown feud to heat up, even if both programs are struggling (what to know)

Syracuse, N.Y. ― What if the Hatfields had moved out of West Virginia and left the McCoys on the other side of the state line in Kentucky without anyone to hate?. That’s sort of like what happened with the Syracuse-Georgetown rivalry when Syracuse left the Big East after the 2012-13 season to join the ACC, leaving the Hoyas behind in the process.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

A major shakeup of SU football coaching staff. Plus, another Dome concert (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 9)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 23. Cool, sunny weekend with snow Sunday; 5-day forecast. CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2022: Celebrity deaths in 2022 include (top, from left) James Caan, Coolio, Angela Lansbury, Kirstie Alley, (bottom, from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Bob Saget, Sidney Poitier, and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Here is a list of celebrities and other notable figures who died in 2022. (AP photos)
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

What Could the Coolest Player in the Transfer Portal Bring to Syracuse?

Not just the coolest. The coldest. Or Decoldest, we should say. Decoldest Crawford, a former three-star wideout who spent a year at Nebraska, now has an offer from the ‘Cuse. Since receiving his Syracuse offer, Crawford has also heard from Washington State, Vanderbilt, UCLA and Pitt. The Shreveport, Louisiana native first committed to LSU before flipping to the Cornhuskers out of high school. He suffered a season-ending injury in fall camp, and Nebraska went through a mid-season coaching change.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football vs. Minnesota in The Pinstripe Bowl prediction and odds

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Syracuse Orange played their way into a berth in the Pinstripe Bowl, and they will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, December 29 at Yankee Stadium. Syracuse’s 7-5 regular season began with a six-game winning streak, featured five losses in a row and ended with a victory over Boston College. Minnesota is 8-4 and has won four of its last five contests.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy