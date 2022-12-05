JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have made an arrest in connection to the kidnapping of an 86-year-old woman with dementia. The Clayton County Police Department says around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 7800 block of N Main Street in Jonesboro in reference to a stolen vehicle. It was also reported that 86-year-old Shirley McCurry was still inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

JONESBORO, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO