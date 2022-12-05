ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 59

Linda Cain
4d ago

Why isn't Gov Kemp doing something about it! He can release some of the Covid money he's been holding onto! Take the money & house the children in motels. Not the expensive ones! But then they'd at least have facilities to use for showering & bathrooms to use!

Reply(6)
34
Unikue Mojalefa
3d ago

what gets me is om memorial dr they built a beautiful court house for juveniles. smh why not a place for them to live and be school. Nope a beautiful place for judges to work nothing for the kids. oh BTW Biden let's are the immigrants here smh

Reply(3)
21
Derreck Williams
4d ago

this Atlanta done sold this city and selling everything in it all these well was abandoned school could have Been used for this but no they rather sell them to the highest bidder and keep building apt, houses,for wat not enough room here wtf yall tryna to move in there no reason. to vote at all mayor, gov , Mann smh this city done sold out

Reply
10
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Douglasville man wanted for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Douglasville man is wanted for several charges related to child molestation. 42-year-old Terrice Monite Smith is wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, and statutory rape. Smith is a Douglasville Resident. He has been seen in the Dallas Highway area of Douglasville near...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Killer of Cobb County deputies sentenced to life in prison

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The man who killed two Cobb County deputies has pleaded guilty to the murders. He was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences without parole. Christopher Golden killed Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. on the evening of Sept. 8 in Marietta. Koleski...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Salvation Army toy reveal

INTERVIEW: Draco is Fulton County’s Pet of the Week!. INTERVIEW: Draco is Fulton County’s Pet of the Week!. Volunteers provide free dental care for metro Atlanta children. Volunteers provide free dental care for metro Atlanta children. Teenager in custody of Georgia's DFCS speaks out. Updated: 4 hours ago.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman in Clayton County

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have made an arrest in connection to the kidnapping of an 86-year-old woman with dementia. The Clayton County Police Department says around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 7800 block of N Main Street in Jonesboro in reference to a stolen vehicle. It was also reported that 86-year-old Shirley McCurry was still inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.
JONESBORO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large 250-year-old tree falls on home in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large 250-year-old tree toppled onto a home in Toco Hills Friday morning. “I heard a rumble, then I heard a crash, and the alarms went off in my house,” said Michael, who’s owned the home since 2003. It happened around...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Jonesboro woman wanted for funeral scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Jonesboro woman is wanted for scamming over $80,000 by posing as an employee of a funeral home. The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. Anyone with information should contact the...
JONESBORO, GA
11Alive

Student fights continue in Gwinnett County schools

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Fight after fight have been recorded over the last week at Gwinnett County high schools, leaving some administrators injured. The latest video surfaced of an altercation among several students at Meadowcreek High School. The district said it happened around 7 a.m. on Monday when two students got into a fight resulting in their friends joining in, as well.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County man arrested after allegedly brandishing weapon at police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dunwoody police arrested an individual who allegedly brandished a gun at police near a busy shopping plaza on Thursday afternoon. According to officials, “police fired at the suspect but did not hit him.” That individual is now in police custody, according to officials.
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Alleged gang member indicted in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An alleged gang member has been indicted with several charges in Athens-Clarke County. Kalip “Don Man” Sherman was indicted by the state’s Gang Prosecution Unit and is alleged to be a member of the nationwide gang 183 Gangster Bloods. He has been charged with violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy