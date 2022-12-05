Read full article on original website
Gregory Kowal, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gregory Kowal, Sr., 75, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, surrounded by his family at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Gregory, who was affectionately known as “Harry” by his family, “Tato” by his children and “Dido” by his grandchildren, was born February 17, 1947, in Ludwigsburg, Germany, a son of the late Nick and Eva Kowal and came to the United States with his family in the early 1950s and settled in Niles.
Max VanBuren, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Max VanBuren, 73, of Lisbon, died Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was born June 3, 1949, in Tiffin, the son of Ralph and Leona Huston VanBuren. After graduating from The Ohio State University and its College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. VanBuren served in the...
Michael Scott Zatchok, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Scott Zatchok, 53, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Michael was born March 28, 1969, in Youngstown, the son of Steven Zatchok and Bettye Murphy Zatchok Pacella. He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. After graduation, he...
Todd Alan Loychik, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Alan Loychik passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family Wednesday, December 7 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Todd was born in Warren on March 2, 1967, the son of Jean A. Trask of Warren and Edward R. Loychik of Florida. As a child, Todd and...
Patricia Lou Jayne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – NURTURER noun 1. Someone who nurtures others, offering food, protection, support and encouragement. On Sunday, December 4, 2022, our mother, Patricia Lou Rosenberger Jayne, 77, was reunited with her daddy, momma and sister in Heaven. A mother to many and a friend to all, her...
Earl G. Hudson, Sr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl G. Hudson, Sr. of Warren passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 7:07 p.m. in Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was 61 years old. Mr. Hudson was born in Warren on August 25, 1961, the son of Moses Reid and Lula Hines Hudson.
Clare L. Rhodes, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clare L. Rhodes, age 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born on October 9, 1950 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania. She married Charles W. Rhodes, Jr. on August 9, 1974 and they had two...
Brian Michael Placer, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Michael Placer, 51, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 21, 1971 in Warren, the son of Donald and Patricia (Sutton) Placer, Sr. He was of Protestant faith. He was a...
Waynne Charles Kozak, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Waynne Charles Kozak, age 53 of Warren, passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 4, 2022. He was born on May 29, 1969 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Russell Kozak and Janice (Bertuzzi) Yartz. A lifetime area resident, Waynne worked as...
Aldridge Butler Jones, Sr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aldridge Butler Jones, Sr., 72, of 137 Roosevelt Drive, Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 1:05 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Mercy Boardman Health Center, following complications from an extended illness. He was born October 31, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son...
Linda M. Roca, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda M. Roca, 54, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born December 30, 1967, in Youngstown, a daughter of Rick and Mary E. Hagan Roca. Linda was a 1986 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. She devoted her...
Maurice Perry “Moe” Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maurice Perry Sutton, “Moe” as he was known by, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed from this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. Moe was born to Johnnie Mae Sutton on December 28, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was raised along with three other grandchildren by his late grandparents, Mr. John L. Sutton and Ms. Pinkie B. Holley.
Harriet L. (Baker) Livingston, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet L. (Baker) Livingston, age 91, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, in John XXIII Home. Born December 11, 1930, in Rocky Grove, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late James B. and Laura G. (Small) Baker. Harriett married...
Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, Farmington Township, Ohio
FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Angelo “Joe” Chirozzi, 51, of Farmington Township passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, December 6. Joe was born on January 14, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the a son of Girard and Lucille (Chiafullo) Chirozzi. Joe was a 1989 graduate...
Ernest “BoBo” Roberson, Jr., Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Ernest Roberson will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crossroads United Methodist Church, 120 Cleveland Avenue SW in Canton, Ohio. Mr. Roberson departed this life Monday, November 28, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. Arrangements...
William John Schoenfeld, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William John Schoenfeld, 87 of Canfield, died Tuesday evening, December 6, 2022 at AustinWoods Nursing Center. William was born September 1, 1935 in Butler, a son of the late Walter and Blanche “Sal” (Walker) Schoenfeld and came to this area in the 60s.
Kaitlyn Rose Cefalde, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kaitlyn Rose Cefalde was called from this life, peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, December 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown. She was born September 10, 2000, in Youngstown, Ohio. She was the daughter of Michael Cefalde III and Kristina (Meehan) Henik. She...
Edward F. Chermansky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward F. Chermansky, of Youngstown, passed away at the age of 87 on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at UPMC Cranberry Place in Cranberry Pennsylvania. Edward, “Ed”, was born on February 27, 1935 in Newton Falls to Victor and Mary Chermansky. He graduated from...
Monique G. Clinkscale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration service will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home for Monique G. Clinkscale, 50, of Girard, Ohio passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. She was born February 6, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio. Monique was a...
Faye Perdue, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faye Perdue, of Canfield, died Monday, December 5 at the age of 82. Faye was born October 13, 1940, in Beckley, West Virginia, a daughter of Frank Witter and Bertha Mae Foster Smith. She married Alfred Eugene Perdue on March 2, 1955 and he preceded...
