Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
wuwm.com

Best Milwaukee bars to enjoy a cocktail or a mocktail

To quote John Gurda: Milwaukee is a city of neighborhoods and in each of those neighborhoods there are dozens of bars. If you’re looking for a spot to drink in the city, there’s no shortage of options, but there are some that rise above the rest. This month, Milwaukee Magazine has listed its top bars in the City and Milwaukee Magazine Dining Critic, Ann Christensen, shares some of the selections from the list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

TomKen’s Serves Chicken in all the Right Ways

The sign outside of TomKen’s Bar & Grill (8001 W. Greenfield Ave.) in West Allis says, “Home of the Famous Friendly Fried Chicken” and it holds true. While I’ve always known about this place for their top-rated wings, turns out the story starts elsewhere. Best buds...
WEST ALLIS, WI
milwaukeemag.com

12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 9-11

1. Milwaukee Maker’s Market at the Cheer District. For the first time ever, the Milwaukee Maker’s Market will have a three-day event at the Deer District’s Beer Garden. This is an easy way to shop local for holiday gifts because the outdoor market is open all weekend and will have food trucks on site.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Largest Chanukah celebration in Wisconsin returns to Bayshore

Enjoy all that is merry and bright - including the Kooky Cooky House and more - at Bayshore this holiday season. The Lubavitch of Wisconsin will once again host annual Chanukah Festival & Gelt Drop in The Yard at Bayshore Mall, 5800 N. Bayshore Dr. The free outdoor event is set for Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
multihousingnews.com

Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community

The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try

MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction

MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Progress at rat infested Milwaukee apartment

A WISN 12 News investigation into a rat-infested apartment in Milwaukee is resulting in action from the city and the landlord. 12 News first shared Dalyvette Baez's story Monday, a waking nightmare of scurrying scrambling rats, a situation so bad she and her family resorted to attacking them with sticks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
WAUKESHA, WI
southmilwaukeeblog.com

New Life For Bucyrus Campus Redevelopment

A new proposal has been submitted to turn the remainder of South Milwaukee’s former Bucyrus campus into apartments and commercial space. Milwaukee-based Scott Crawford, Inc. submitted plans in August 2021 for 1100 Milwaukee Ave. for about 160 apartments, a restaurant, green space and more. That proposal eventually fell through.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag

WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
WAUKESHA, WI
edmsauce.com

Big Tone WrightSt Drops 10 Song Project “Wright Street 4 Life”

Putting on for Milwaukee is one of the city’s most talent up and coming rappers, Big Tone WrightSt. To continue his strong 2022 campaign, the hip hop talent just released his new 10-song project on October 23rd titled “Wright Street 4 Life.”. Known for his passion and versatility,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Grafton woman discovers long-lost siblings

GRAFTON, Wis. — "Holidays for me, growing up with my grandma and grandpa were special," said Heather Boesch. But this holiday season will be unlike any other for her, a holiday that she says is 48 years in the making. The Grafton woman had a difficult childhood. She and...
GRAFTON, WI

