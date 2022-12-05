Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
wuwm.com
Best Milwaukee bars to enjoy a cocktail or a mocktail
To quote John Gurda: Milwaukee is a city of neighborhoods and in each of those neighborhoods there are dozens of bars. If you’re looking for a spot to drink in the city, there’s no shortage of options, but there are some that rise above the rest. This month, Milwaukee Magazine has listed its top bars in the City and Milwaukee Magazine Dining Critic, Ann Christensen, shares some of the selections from the list.
On Milwaukee
Glassnote Candle Bar waxes into full candle-making and cocktail experience
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Glassnote Candle Bar ignited its business in the fall of 2020...
shepherdexpress.com
TomKen’s Serves Chicken in all the Right Ways
The sign outside of TomKen’s Bar & Grill (8001 W. Greenfield Ave.) in West Allis says, “Home of the Famous Friendly Fried Chicken” and it holds true. While I’ve always known about this place for their top-rated wings, turns out the story starts elsewhere. Best buds...
milwaukeemag.com
12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Dec. 9-11
1. Milwaukee Maker’s Market at the Cheer District. For the first time ever, the Milwaukee Maker’s Market will have a three-day event at the Deer District’s Beer Garden. This is an easy way to shop local for holiday gifts because the outdoor market is open all weekend and will have food trucks on site.
On Milwaukee
Largest Chanukah celebration in Wisconsin returns to Bayshore
Enjoy all that is merry and bright - including the Kooky Cooky House and more - at Bayshore this holiday season. The Lubavitch of Wisconsin will once again host annual Chanukah Festival & Gelt Drop in The Yard at Bayshore Mall, 5800 N. Bayshore Dr. The free outdoor event is set for Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m.
multihousingnews.com
Hines Breaks Ground on Luxury Milwaukee Community
The development is taking shape in the city’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines has officially broken ground on 333 N. Water St., a 333-unit luxury multifamily development in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward neighborhood. Hines’ U.S. Direct Investments platform secured financing for the $165 million project, while the Union Labor Life Insurance Co. provided an additional construction loan.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hot holiday craze; give 'Pilk' a try
MILWAUKEE - The hottest holiday craze is not what goes under your tree – but into your glass. Pilk, the combination of milk and Pepsi, may have just gone viral. But is actually been around since the days of Laverne and Shirley. The FOX6 WakeUp team gave it a try.
WISN
Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISN
Progress at rat infested Milwaukee apartment
A WISN 12 News investigation into a rat-infested apartment in Milwaukee is resulting in action from the city and the landlord. 12 News first shared Dalyvette Baez's story Monday, a waking nightmare of scurrying scrambling rats, a situation so bad she and her family resorted to attacking them with sticks.
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
Greenwald Manor palace for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million
Now is your chance to live like royalty while still in Wisconsin. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago is for sale for $4.9 million.
southmilwaukeeblog.com
New Life For Bucyrus Campus Redevelopment
A new proposal has been submitted to turn the remainder of South Milwaukee’s former Bucyrus campus into apartments and commercial space. Milwaukee-based Scott Crawford, Inc. submitted plans in August 2021 for 1100 Milwaukee Ave. for about 160 apartments, a restaurant, green space and more. That proposal eventually fell through.
WISN
Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
Greater Milwaukee Today
Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag
WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
edmsauce.com
Big Tone WrightSt Drops 10 Song Project “Wright Street 4 Life”
Putting on for Milwaukee is one of the city’s most talent up and coming rappers, Big Tone WrightSt. To continue his strong 2022 campaign, the hip hop talent just released his new 10-song project on October 23rd titled “Wright Street 4 Life.”. Known for his passion and versatility,...
These are the winners of the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
The 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade winners were announced by the City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
WISN
Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
WISN
Grafton woman discovers long-lost siblings
GRAFTON, Wis. — "Holidays for me, growing up with my grandma and grandpa were special," said Heather Boesch. But this holiday season will be unlike any other for her, a holiday that she says is 48 years in the making. The Grafton woman had a difficult childhood. She and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Wednesday means Wing Night at The Barton House… get there before they sell out
The Barton House is a premier gastropub in West Bend, WI. Locally owned and operated, and specializing in prime rib, Friday fish fry, burgers, and chicken sandwiches. There are smoked brisket and ribs, corned beef, sandwich specials, and more for dine-in and carryout. Stop in for a quality dining experience...
Comments / 0