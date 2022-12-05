ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Allen Planning and Zoning passes downtown rezoning on to council

A zoning change for Downtown Allen has been recommended to Allen City Council. The city held its first public hearing regarding possible zoning changes to its downtown to attract more community members and create a gathering center for residents.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco ISD anticipates July completion date for its first ever intermediate school

As Frisco ISD looks ahead to 2023, it is gearing up to welcome students to the district’s first campus of its kind in the fall season. Wortham Intermediate School, opening in fall 2023, will be the first FISD school serving fifth and sixth grade students in one building. The school, located in the Craig Ranch community in McKinney, will feed into Scoggins Middle School and Emerson High School.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Leader Business Briefs: CDBG funding information and ribbon cuttings

The Community Grants Division will hold a second public hearing to gather input on neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues for the upcoming 2023-2024 program year in Lewisville. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m., Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles Street. The CDBG Advisory Committee is tasked by the city council to set priorities and select projects to be funded with CDBG grants. Comments received during the public meetings will be considered in how CDBG funds are spent for the upcoming year.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen News Roundup: Allen ISD students place in All Region

Allen ISD middle school students recently competed for spots in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region 25 Middle School Bands and 38 students won a spot. Visit bit.ly/3UtkZdZ to see who all earned honors. City offers free sprinkler evaluation.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Carrollton awards 13 local companies Environmental Leadership Award

Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to award 13 local companies the Environmental Leadership Award thanks to their commitment toward maintaining a sustainable community in Carrollton. The City of Carrollton Environmental Services Department recognized these companies for their commitment to environmental principles. Mayor Steve Babick introduced the Environmental...
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina, regional representatives celebrate Dallas North Tollway extension

The first time I turned onto the brand new portion of the Dallas North Tollway extension in Celina, most of it was swathed in darkness. I had never ventured onto the new concrete ribbon of the new service roads that stretched northward beyond FM 428, but the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4, it felt like the right time. The northbound route cut through the stretches of land that I had not previously been able to observe up close, and nearby lights marking different spots in the city of Celina glittered to my right.
CELINA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
starlocalmedia.com

Get in the holiday spirit by visiting a Dickens Christmas in downtown Plano

Haggard Park in downtown Plano was transformed into a winter wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Dickens in Downtown Plano annual holiday event. The snow slide, photos with Santa, H-E-B hot air balloons and the entertainment in McCall Plaza and downtown Plano were all highlights of the event.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen Business Briefs: Two new developments approved

The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
ALLEN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County. The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Devin Hasson's 5-Star Spotlight: Here are a few Eastside Dallas County student-athletes who have shined around the area

There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight. Here are a few athletes from sports reporter Devin Hasson's Eastside Dallas County coverage area...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

7 local places you can go that will make for a great date night

Date nights need not be boring, especially in our region. This list is full of unique and exciting places to plan your next date night destination. From arcades to escape rooms and thrills, check out these top spots around Collin County. This list was put together with the help of...
starlocalmedia.com

Here are the 8 best burger joints in the Plano area

Not all burgers are created equal. In Plano, there’s a wide variety of amazing burger joints that are sure to satisfy your craving. From classic, old-fashioned burgers to creative flavor combinations, Plano has it all. Check out this list of the 8 best burger spots in the Plano area...
PLANO, TX

