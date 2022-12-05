Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning passes downtown rezoning on to council
A zoning change for Downtown Allen has been recommended to Allen City Council. The city held its first public hearing regarding possible zoning changes to its downtown to attract more community members and create a gathering center for residents.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco ISD anticipates July completion date for its first ever intermediate school
As Frisco ISD looks ahead to 2023, it is gearing up to welcome students to the district’s first campus of its kind in the fall season. Wortham Intermediate School, opening in fall 2023, will be the first FISD school serving fifth and sixth grade students in one building. The school, located in the Craig Ranch community in McKinney, will feed into Scoggins Middle School and Emerson High School.
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader Business Briefs: CDBG funding information and ribbon cuttings
The Community Grants Division will hold a second public hearing to gather input on neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues for the upcoming 2023-2024 program year in Lewisville. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m., Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles Street. The CDBG Advisory Committee is tasked by the city council to set priorities and select projects to be funded with CDBG grants. Comments received during the public meetings will be considered in how CDBG funds are spent for the upcoming year.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen News Roundup: Allen ISD students place in All Region
Allen ISD middle school students recently competed for spots in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region 25 Middle School Bands and 38 students won a spot. Visit bit.ly/3UtkZdZ to see who all earned honors. City offers free sprinkler evaluation.
starlocalmedia.com
A trip to Little Elm is worth it to view the Lights on the Lake display this holiday season
Lights on The Lake is happening every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Lakefront in Little Elm. The event offers pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music and dance performances on site.
starlocalmedia.com
Learn about the GM of Watters Creek village and some of the programs coming to Allen this coming holiday season
Michael Tumulty is the general manager of Watters Creek Village. With 22 years of experience of commercial real estate experience, he works with DuWest Realty to ensure Allen community members have a thriving shopping center. How did you get involved with Watters Creek?
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton awards 13 local companies Environmental Leadership Award
Carrollton City Council met on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to award 13 local companies the Environmental Leadership Award thanks to their commitment toward maintaining a sustainable community in Carrollton. The City of Carrollton Environmental Services Department recognized these companies for their commitment to environmental principles. Mayor Steve Babick introduced the Environmental...
Weatherford community hosts 2 vigils in 1 day to honor Athena Strand
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Parker County officials hosted two vigils for Athena Strand in Weatherford on Tuesday, which is about 30 miles from where the seven-year-old lived in Paradise. This comes days after authorities said Strand was abducted and murdered by a FedEx driver outside her rural home in Paradise.
This Adults-Only Train Ride Through Texas Is Like The Polar Express & There's Free Wine
Texans looking for a break from irksome children and judgy teenagers over the holidays are in luck this year with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The best part — it's adults-only! The train ride offers a two-hour-long festive journey that will make you feel like you bought a ticket for the grown-up Polar Express.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina, regional representatives celebrate Dallas North Tollway extension
The first time I turned onto the brand new portion of the Dallas North Tollway extension in Celina, most of it was swathed in darkness. I had never ventured onto the new concrete ribbon of the new service roads that stretched northward beyond FM 428, but the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4, it felt like the right time. The northbound route cut through the stretches of land that I had not previously been able to observe up close, and nearby lights marking different spots in the city of Celina glittered to my right.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims
The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco looks at next steps for Grand Park
The two words added to a Frisco City Council Work Session slideshow on Tuesday, Dec. 6, were a succinct way to ask a big question.
starlocalmedia.com
Get in the holiday spirit by visiting a Dickens Christmas in downtown Plano
Haggard Park in downtown Plano was transformed into a winter wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the Dickens in Downtown Plano annual holiday event. The snow slide, photos with Santa, H-E-B hot air balloons and the entertainment in McCall Plaza and downtown Plano were all highlights of the event.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Business Briefs: Two new developments approved
The Allen City Council approved two new entertainment attractions scheduled to open in 2023 at The Farm in Allen. Chicken N Pickle is a unique indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driven restaurant and sports bar, pickleball courts and a variety of yard games. Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle currently has six locations throughout the United States, with six more planned for 2023. High 5 is an upscale Austin-based experiential entertainment chain offering bowling, laser tag, ax throwing, escape rooms and a miniature golf course. This High 5 location will be the first one in North Texas.
Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County
Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County. The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.
starlocalmedia.com
Devin Hasson's 5-Star Spotlight: Here are a few Eastside Dallas County student-athletes who have shined around the area
There's no shortage of noteworthy performances turned in by student-athletes around the area. Each week, Star Local Media's sports staff will recognize five student-athletes from their respective coverage areas as part of its 5-Star Spotlight. Here are a few athletes from sports reporter Devin Hasson's Eastside Dallas County coverage area...
starlocalmedia.com
7 local places you can go that will make for a great date night
Date nights need not be boring, especially in our region. This list is full of unique and exciting places to plan your next date night destination. From arcades to escape rooms and thrills, check out these top spots around Collin County. This list was put together with the help of...
starlocalmedia.com
Here are the 8 best burger joints in the Plano area
Not all burgers are created equal. In Plano, there’s a wide variety of amazing burger joints that are sure to satisfy your craving. From classic, old-fashioned burgers to creative flavor combinations, Plano has it all. Check out this list of the 8 best burger spots in the Plano area...
County officials call for dissolution of Argyle Volunteer Fire District
The Denton County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday to request that the Argyle Volunteer Fire District be dissolved and absorbed by the Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1. The move comes in the wake of the recent indictment and arrest of longtime Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger, who allegedly...
