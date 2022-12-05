Buses carrying approximately 100 migrants arrived in Denver, Colorado, this week, but local authorities are scrambling to figure out where their trip originated from. Mikayla Ortega, a spokesperson for Denver’s Office of Emergency Management, told Fox 31 that the migrants are a “sensitive group” who do not trust the government, and, therefore, their stories about where their trip originated from “aren’t adding up.” Ortega said it’s unknown whether the buses were sent as part of another political stunt by the Republican governors of Florida or Texas, but told the Denver Post a majority of the migrants are Venezuelans between 20 and 40 years old. An emergency shelter has been opened to accommodate the influx of migrants at a city-owned recreation center. Photos from the shelter show dozens of cots lined up next to each other on an indoor basketball court.

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO