Greeley, CO

Colorado Christmas light display makes list of the best in the US

DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens is getting national recognition for its Christmas light displays in Denver and Littleton. Denver Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light and Trails of Lights nabbed a spot on U.S. News & World Report's new report of the Best Christmas Lights Displays in the United States.
DENVER, CO
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 9-11

COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of year in Colorado!. This weekend Colorado celebrates the coming winter season with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and special attractions. Winter and Christmas festivals are planned this weekend in Brighton, Longmont, Fort Lupton, Boulder, Thornton, Fruita, Breckenridge and...
COLORADO STATE
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
COLORADO STATE
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)

Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
DENVER, CO
Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft

Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop. Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft. Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Colorado couple strikes a deal for their 'HummViewer' device on Shark Tank

A couple from Loveland, Colorado appeared on the hit television show Shark Tank earlier this month to make a case for their one-of-a-kind hummingbird viewing invention. The HummViewer is a visor-type device that you wear on your head, with hummingbird feeders attached to it. John and Joan Creed came up with the idea for it by spending so much time viewing humming birds in their Colorado yard.
LOVELAND, CO
Score: Loveland Set to Welcome in 2nd Axe Throwing Joint

You wouldn't think that Loveland would need two axe throwing establishments within a couple of blocks of each other, but that's not stopping these folks. Axe throwing in Colorado has really grown in popularity over the last few years. There are two locations in Fort Collins to throw axes, now Loveland will have two, as well. This new one in Loveland has a name that many may find "bordering on offensive."
LOVELAND, CO
Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park

Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
DENVER, CO
Denver Authorities Say They Don’t Know Where Buses Full of Migrants Came From

Buses carrying approximately 100 migrants arrived in Denver, Colorado, this week, but local authorities are scrambling to figure out where their trip originated from. Mikayla Ortega, a spokesperson for Denver’s Office of Emergency Management, told Fox 31 that the migrants are a “sensitive group” who do not trust the government, and, therefore, their stories about where their trip originated from “aren’t adding up.” Ortega said it’s unknown whether the buses were sent as part of another political stunt by the Republican governors of Florida or Texas, but told the Denver Post a majority of the migrants are Venezuelans between 20 and 40 years old. An emergency shelter has been opened to accommodate the influx of migrants at a city-owned recreation center. Photos from the shelter show dozens of cots lined up next to each other on an indoor basketball court.
DENVER, CO
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
Next chance for snow in Denver

Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
DENVER, CO
