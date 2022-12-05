Read full article on original website
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
The Chris Watts Murder Home Has Finally SoldNikFrederick, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
This Is Colorado's Best Pie Shop
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
Colorado Christmas light display makes list of the best in the US
DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens is getting national recognition for its Christmas light displays in Denver and Littleton. Denver Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light and Trails of Lights nabbed a spot on U.S. News & World Report's new report of the Best Christmas Lights Displays in the United States.
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas, Denver? Here’s the bad news
Waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh powder of snow is the hope for many in Denver. But sadly, those hopes are dashed more often than not.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 9-11
COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of year in Colorado!. This weekend Colorado celebrates the coming winter season with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and special attractions. Winter and Christmas festivals are planned this weekend in Brighton, Longmont, Fort Lupton, Boulder, Thornton, Fruita, Breckenridge and...
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'
How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)
Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
KDVR.com
Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft
Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop. Caught on camera: Pet store target of another theft. Perfect Pets, a pet store in Arapahoe County was once again a target for thieves stealing dogs and running out of the shop.
Down But Not Out: Loveland’s Famous ‘Redman’ Sculpture Comes Down
Almost as famous as Loveland's Valentine remailing program, the town's 'Redman' has seen his better days. After four decades, he won't be as visible as he once stood, but he does live on. Those like myself, who grew up in Loveland, Colorado, during the 1970s and 1980s, hold fond memories...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
Dear Colorado Drivers: It’s Time to Learn How to Zipper Merge
According to Ayres, it's a driving technique that goes like this: "Drivers use both lanes of the highway until the point where one lane ends, and then take turns merging into the single lane — just like a zipper closing." In case that didn't make sense, here's a video.
Colorado couple strikes a deal for their 'HummViewer' device on Shark Tank
A couple from Loveland, Colorado appeared on the hit television show Shark Tank earlier this month to make a case for their one-of-a-kind hummingbird viewing invention. The HummViewer is a visor-type device that you wear on your head, with hummingbird feeders attached to it. John and Joan Creed came up with the idea for it by spending so much time viewing humming birds in their Colorado yard.
Score: Loveland Set to Welcome in 2nd Axe Throwing Joint
You wouldn't think that Loveland would need two axe throwing establishments within a couple of blocks of each other, but that's not stopping these folks. Axe throwing in Colorado has really grown in popularity over the last few years. There are two locations in Fort Collins to throw axes, now Loveland will have two, as well. This new one in Loveland has a name that many may find "bordering on offensive."
Heaven's Door Ranch seen as future 'crown jewel' open space in northern Colorado
A big, scenic property on Colorado's Front Range has entered the public trust as part of a bold vision for conservation and recreation. "We fully intend this property to join the ranks as one of the crown jewels of the incredible open space system in northern Colorado," Daylan Figgs, director of Larimer County Natural Resources, said in a news release.
Neighbors less than enthusiastic about new Central 70 park
Saturday was a celebration for the Elyria-Swansea neighborhood, the Colorado Department of Transportation and its partners at Denver's newest park. The park was one of the final phases of the five-year-long Central 70 project and is now complete. It sits on top of I-70 which used to be on a bridge above the neighborhood. CDOT buried the interstate to try to reconnect the two sides of the neighborhood divided by the bridge, but people who were there seemed apprehensive about the project Saturday. "This park… it's different," said resident Vonda Molock.She and other neighbors say the construction has been hard to live...
Daily Beast
Denver Authorities Say They Don’t Know Where Buses Full of Migrants Came From
Buses carrying approximately 100 migrants arrived in Denver, Colorado, this week, but local authorities are scrambling to figure out where their trip originated from. Mikayla Ortega, a spokesperson for Denver’s Office of Emergency Management, told Fox 31 that the migrants are a “sensitive group” who do not trust the government, and, therefore, their stories about where their trip originated from “aren’t adding up.” Ortega said it’s unknown whether the buses were sent as part of another political stunt by the Republican governors of Florida or Texas, but told the Denver Post a majority of the migrants are Venezuelans between 20 and 40 years old. An emergency shelter has been opened to accommodate the influx of migrants at a city-owned recreation center. Photos from the shelter show dozens of cots lined up next to each other on an indoor basketball court.
Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolen
A woman from Aurora who had her car stolen last month told the City Council “I don’t think that’s right” that she should have to pay $185 to get her car out of impound.
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
KDVR.com
Next chance for snow in Denver
Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweeps
A person experiencing homelessness, Shey, asks the city council to end winter sweeps.Photo byDenver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Several people experiencing homelessness told the Denver City Council during public comment session Monday that winter sweeps must end.
