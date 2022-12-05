ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

jerseyjenna
3d ago

why did he try to impede investigation if he was not guilty? strange. it seems justice, rule of law, democracy are only upheld when a democrat beats the charges....

Syracuse.com

Lawsuit seeks end to NY ban on jurors with felony records

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

He’s with her: Eric Adams stands by AG Letitia James as harass scandal spirals

Mayor Eric Adams offered a full-throated endorsement of embattled state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday in the wake of her former aide’s claim that she covered up sexual harassment allegations against a top staffer while running for re-election. “I don’t think I know a better advocate to fight on behalf of women than Tish James,” Adams said during an unrelated news conference at City Hall. “Tish James is, you know, a real voice of women in leadership, and I think she’s extremely capable of investigating.” In response to a question from The Post, the mayor also said, “And my understanding is...
BROOKLYN, NY
Shine My Crown

New York City Appoints First Black Woman as First Deputy Mayor

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed the first Black woman to serve as First Deputy Mayor in New York. Sheena Wright will take on the post in January and will replace First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo who resigned from the role in November. Wright’s appointment marks a continuous streak of women – specifically women of color – being selected for senior-level appointments within the executive office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

The red wave that wasn’t, and the crime wave that isn’t

Despite expectations, Republicans ended up underperforming on Nov. 8. Although Republicans narrowly captured the House, Democrats kept the Senate and even managed to flip multiple state chambers blue, including capturing the governor’s office in Arizona, of all places. Peculiarly, however, Republicans had one of their best nights in none...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NY1

Far-right U.S., European figures to gather at NYC gala

Some of the most conservative and controversial Republicans in the United States are gathering at an unlikely destination this weekend – Manhattan. With some prominent Democrats and other critics raising concerns, the New York Young Republican Club is holding its annual gala on Saturday, featuring Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr., former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The guest list also includes far-right operative Jack Posobiec, members of an Austrian political party founded by a Nazi SS officer, and a number of U.S. and European right-wing activists, commentators and politicians.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
BRONX, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Franklin Square restaurateur found guilty

An Elmont woman plead guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in a kickback scheme with the former director of food services for the Hempstead Union Free School District, who plead guilty on Nov. 29. 56-year-old Sharon Gardner, the director of food services at the Hempstead school district, helped secure lucrative...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Police hire four officers, promotes three to detective

Rockville Centre’s Police Department has promoted three officers to the rank of detective and added four new officers to the rank and file, expanding its police force to 58. Mayor Francis Murray said that when he was elected 11 years ago, there were 52 officers on the force. “Times have changed, and we recognize that,” Murray said. “We believe in policing in this village. This board believes in policing.”
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
New York Post

Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds

A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Poverty in NY worse than national levels: Comptroller

NEW YORK - A new report by the New York State Comptroller's office argues that poverty in the state is actually worse than in the rest of the nation, with racial minorities faring the worst. "Since 2014, poverty rates in New York have surpassed the national average," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

GOP Assembly winner could be ousted over Brooklyn residency

Albany, N.Y. — In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
BROOKLYN, NY
