A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO