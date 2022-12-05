Read full article on original website
jerseyjenna
3d ago
why did he try to impede investigation if he was not guilty? strange. it seems justice, rule of law, democracy are only upheld when a democrat beats the charges....
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Related
Lawsuit seeks end to NY ban on jurors with felony records
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York civil rights organization sued the state’s court system Thursday seeking to overturn a law barring people with felony convictions from serving on juries. The New York Civil Liberties Union argues that the statute spelling out qualifications for jury service disproportionately excludes...
Appeals court allows New York state to keep enforcing new gun law
New York — A federal appeals court panel said New York can continue enforcing a new state law banning guns from “sensitive” places like parks and theaters while the judges consider a legal challenge. The temporary stay from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday...
He’s with her: Eric Adams stands by AG Letitia James as harass scandal spirals
Mayor Eric Adams offered a full-throated endorsement of embattled state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday in the wake of her former aide’s claim that she covered up sexual harassment allegations against a top staffer while running for re-election. “I don’t think I know a better advocate to fight on behalf of women than Tish James,” Adams said during an unrelated news conference at City Hall. “Tish James is, you know, a real voice of women in leadership, and I think she’s extremely capable of investigating.” In response to a question from The Post, the mayor also said, “And my understanding is...
NY Senate committee considers bills that would end ‘death by incarceration’
Albany, N.Y. — Robert Lind’s testimony, stamped in fading, typewritten letters, came in late November from the maximum-security Sullivan Correctional Facility in Fallsburg. Lind, 76, was convicted of attempted murder in 1982 at the age of 35, he wrote. As of Dec. 16, he will have spent 40...
New York City Appoints First Black Woman as First Deputy Mayor
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has appointed the first Black woman to serve as First Deputy Mayor in New York. Sheena Wright will take on the post in January and will replace First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo who resigned from the role in November. Wright’s appointment marks a continuous streak of women – specifically women of color – being selected for senior-level appointments within the executive office.
Herald Community Newspapers
The red wave that wasn’t, and the crime wave that isn’t
Despite expectations, Republicans ended up underperforming on Nov. 8. Although Republicans narrowly captured the House, Democrats kept the Senate and even managed to flip multiple state chambers blue, including capturing the governor’s office in Arizona, of all places. Peculiarly, however, Republicans had one of their best nights in none...
NY1
Evening Briefing: Alleged shooter arrested after citywide manhunt; Trump Organization guilty on all tax fraud charges
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Tonight will remain cloudy and soggy, with periods of heavy rain. Temperatures will remain very...
NY1
Far-right U.S., European figures to gather at NYC gala
Some of the most conservative and controversial Republicans in the United States are gathering at an unlikely destination this weekend – Manhattan. With some prominent Democrats and other critics raising concerns, the New York Young Republican Club is holding its annual gala on Saturday, featuring Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr., former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The guest list also includes far-right operative Jack Posobiec, members of an Austrian political party founded by a Nazi SS officer, and a number of U.S. and European right-wing activists, commentators and politicians.
Judge Throws Out Most of the Indictment Against Kathy Hochul’s Former Top Lieutenant Accused of Bribery
A federal judge in Manhattan threw out three of five charges in an indictment lodged against New York’s former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (D), formerly the second-in-command to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D). U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken found in a 38-page opinion and order that federal prosecutors failed...
Reform NY parole to let people like me prove they can change (Guest Opinion by Ronald Dennis)
Ronald Dennis, of Syracuse, is a formerly incarcerated New Yorker and leader with VOCAL-NY, a statewide organization that builds power among low-income people directly impacted by HIV/AIDS, the drug war, mass incarceration and homelessness.. No one can change their past, but everyone can change their future with enough work. I...
Rikers detainee disfigured after another inmate attacks: Bronx DA
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two Rikers Island detainees were charged in separate attacks on fellow jail inmates, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday. Jerry Brown, 37, allegedly left an inmate with lacerations to the head, neck and a finger on Aug. 27, officials said. David Williams, 30, allegedly slashed an inmate across the face […]
NBC New York
NYC Substitute Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Attacking Student in School
A substitute teacher assigned to a New York City school was arrested Thursday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a student at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, authorities said. The NYPD announced the arrest of 77-year-old Vernon Jerom, an educator accused of putting his hands forcefully on the neck...
NYC’s rat-fighting mayor fined over infestation at own house
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is such an enemy of rats that he once called a press conference to demonstrate a contraption for drowning them in poison. Now Adams finds himself contesting a $300 fine issued by his own administration over a rat infestation at a building he owns in Brooklyn.
Herald Community Newspapers
Franklin Square restaurateur found guilty
An Elmont woman plead guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in a kickback scheme with the former director of food services for the Hempstead Union Free School District, who plead guilty on Nov. 29. 56-year-old Sharon Gardner, the director of food services at the Hempstead school district, helped secure lucrative...
Herald Community Newspapers
Police hire four officers, promotes three to detective
Rockville Centre’s Police Department has promoted three officers to the rank of detective and added four new officers to the rank and file, expanding its police force to 58. Mayor Francis Murray said that when he was elected 11 years ago, there were 52 officers on the force. “Times have changed, and we recognize that,” Murray said. “We believe in policing in this village. This board believes in policing.”
Former Brooklyn prosecutor cops to role in nationwide marijuana ring: feds
A disgraced former Brooklyn prosecutor has copped to federal charges that he helped run a nationwide marijuana distribution ring — including while he was still trying cases for the DA’s office. Ramy Joudeh, 36, admitted in Brooklyn federal court Thursday that he used his cell phone to help arrange for crates of marijuana to be shipped to associates in California from a New Jersey auto shop since at least 2014, federal court records reviewed by The Post show. Federal investigators said they nabbed Joudeh red-handed after he came on their radar during a probe and they tapped his phone in late winter...
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the Heights
MANHATTAN - Police have arrested the man, they say, yelled “I Hate Mexicans” as he slashed a man’s face during a hate crime in Washington Heights. Police arrested 46-year-old Demont Drawhorn and charged him with hate crime/assault, assault, hate crime/aggravated harassment and criminal posession of a weapon.
fox5ny.com
Poverty in NY worse than national levels: Comptroller
NEW YORK - A new report by the New York State Comptroller's office argues that poverty in the state is actually worse than in the rest of the nation, with racial minorities faring the worst. "Since 2014, poverty rates in New York have surpassed the national average," Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli...
GOP Assembly winner could be ousted over Brooklyn residency
Albany, N.Y. — In an election in which Republicans underperformed nationally, Lester Chang was a success story. He beat a New York City Democrat who’d been in office for almost 36 years, and in doing so became the first Asian American elected to represent Brooklyn’s growing Chinatown in the state Assembly.
Mayor Adams Is Fined For Rat Infestation At His Property
According to a copy of a health code violation and the mayor's spokesperson, New York Mayor Eric Adams, a prominent opponent of rats who has made controlling the vermin a top priority for City Hall, was fined for a rat infestation at one of his Brooklyn residences.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 20