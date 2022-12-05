Rockdale County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death near Blue Ridge Lane

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The RequirementsC. HeslopGeorgia State
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the stateR.A. HeimGeorgia State
Related
Mom of 19-year-old shot by Clayton County Police wants justice in her son's killing
MORROW, Ga. — Bakelvion Holmes said the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner told her that her son, 19-year-old Eric Holmes, was shot in the back. On Monday, Nov. 21, the GBI said a uniformed Clayton County Police Officer was investigating a stolen vehicle parked at IGM Surfaces, LLC at 1135 Commerce Road in Morrow. Shortly after confirming that the vehicle was stolen, the officer was approached by a man, identified as Eric Holmes, of Stone Mountain.
Decatur man arrested on murder charge in Gwinnett sports bar killing
Months after a man was fatally shot at Gwinnett County sports bar, his suspected killer has been arrested, police said Thursday.
86-year-old woman found after being kidnapped at Clayton County convenience store
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say an elderly woman who was kidnapped from a convenience store has been found safe. Officers say Shirley Jenkins McCurry, 86, suffers from dementia and was sitting inside a car at the Lucky Food Mart on North Main Street in Jonesboro just before 3:30 p.m. when it was stolen.
Gwinnett County man kills ex-wife’s divorce attorney, sets office on fire, police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is accused of killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney and setting his office building on fire. Lawrenceville officials responded to a fire on Stone Mountain Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. After crews put the fire out, they found the body of attorney Douglas Lewis inside the building.
fox5atlanta.com
Divorce attorney shot and killed; law firm set on fire
A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife's divorce attorney, and setting that law office on fire. Lawrenceville police apprehended the suspect near the crime scene.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Shooting in Loganville sends 16-year-old to the hospital
LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 8, 2022) – A shooting in the parking lot of Alexander Crossing at just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the police report from the Loganville Police Department, officers were called to a person...
DeKalb County medical examiner asks public for help identifying 2017 cold case victim
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Medical Examiner asked the public Tuesday for help to identify an individual who was shot and killed in 2017. Officials said on July 24, 2017, the unidentified person was shot at a home on Beachwood Forest Drive in Lithonia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins.
Authorities looking for man accused of robbing, holding gas station clerk at gunpoint
COVINGTON, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man accused of assaulting and holding a gas station clerk at gunpoint Tuesday. The Newton County Sheriff said it happened at the Texaco at 15036 Brown Bridge Road in Covington. The man is described as being between 6-feet 2-inches and 3-inches...
Man shoots, kills driver after brother was hit by car in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a driver who hit his brother in Clayton County. Morrow police said Johnathan Johnson and his brother John Johnson III were walking along Mount Zion Road on Friday night when a vehicle hit Johnson III. The accident left him in critical condition.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, run over at East Point gas station, police say
ATLANTA - East Point police said officers found the body of a man shot and apparently run over by an unknown driver on Thursday morning at a BP gas station. The police department said detectives think the man had been shot then run over, possibly on accident. Police found the...
4 arrested, including children accused of breaking into cars, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested two children and two adults accused of breaking into cars overnight. Officers said the suspects stole a vehicle Thursday along Northside Drive and used it for other crimes. 11Alive was also told by officers that the group was caught trying to break into an...
Homeowner rescued after massive oak tree crashes through house in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency crews responded to a massive tree that fell on a house in DeKalb County early Friday morning. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was live at the home on Biltmore Drive northeast on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Man struck, killed in hit-and-run at busy DeKalb intersection
A man was crossing a busy DeKalb County intersection at the edge of Redan when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night, according to police.
Man exposed himself to employee at metro Atlanta Home Depot, sheriff’s office says
The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office wants to identify a man accused of exposing himself recently to an 18-year-old female Home Depot employee in Hiram. Police have not identified the victim or said where in the store the incident happened. The Sheriff’s Office released a surveillance photo of the suspect...
Photos released of suspects accused in shooting outside Buckhead hookah bar
One man was taken to a hospital after a shooting outside a Buckhead hookah bar early Wednesday morning.
Woman found dead in NW Atlanta house fire had been stabbed, police say
Preliminary autopsy results have determined the woman had been stabbed to death, according to a police report.
Deadly shooting ends with man being run over by car, police say
EAST POINT, Ga. — A man was shot and then hit by a car in East Point, according to their police department. Police said they were dispatched to a BP gas station at 3040 Lakewood Avenue regarding a person down in the area. When officers made it to the location, they said a body was lying in the parking lot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Young man shot at DeKalb gas station in serious condition, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A young man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot at a BP gas station Tuesday. According to the DeKalb County Police Department at 6:19 pm., officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they spotted a male between the age of 18 and 24 years old with an apparent gunshot wound.
'Known street racer' sentenced on 4 counts of hosting 'Takeover' events, among other charges
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A "known street racer" pleaded guilty to multiple traffic charges in four separate cases, according to a release from the DeKalb County Solicitor-General. Kristopher Repka, pictured below, has been seen on multiple occasions by police hosting "Takeover" events throughout DeKalb County. Repka has been spotted...
Comments / 0