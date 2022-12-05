Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
CHP: 3-year-old boy seriously injured in Rocklin-area rollover highway crash
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a rollover highway crash in Placer County, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn division. The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Avenue in the Rocklin area, CHP said. Both the toddler...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men in I-5 crash named
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento police detective who officials sayhit and killed two men in a freeway crash earlier this week was identified Thursday as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. Nangle was...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident on Southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton
On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, officials in Stockton reported a truck crash on southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol reported two trucks involved in a traffic collision. Details on the Truck Crash on I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton. A preliminary report...
KCRA.com
2 hospitalized after car struck parked Sacramento police crime scene investigation vehicle
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a parked Sacramento Police Department crime scene investigator car, authorities said. Find Wednesday's top stories in the video player above. The crash happened near the 2600 block of Del Paso Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. on...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Detective involved in deadly crash ID’d, police say East Sac shooting was targeted, weekend storm prep
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacrament, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Interstate 5, just south of Sutterville Road at around 6:15 a.m. According to the officials, there were two vehicles involved in the collision - an unmarked Ford Fusion, belonging to a Sacramento PD detective, and a white Dodge pickup truck.
Sacramento Police detective involved in I-5 double fatal collision
The Latest — Tuesday, Dec. 6: 4:00 p.m. The two people killed in the crash were identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez from Sacramento and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez from Simi Valley. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Tuesday morning along southbound Interstate 5 while working on a broken down car, according […]
28-Year-Old James Merrifield Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Hilmar (Hilmar, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle accident on Monday. The accident occurred on Lander Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. According to the police, a man, driving a Honda Civic, had been trying to pull into his driveway when he was struck in the rear by a tow truck.
2 fathers hit and killed by Sacramento police detective on I-5 were 'on this earth to bring happiness and love'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol continues to investigate an accident involving an on-duty Sacramento police detective that left two people dead on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning. The victims were identified by the county coroner's office as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez. "I just want them...
KCRA.com
Sacramento police detective was driver in crash that killed 2 brothers on Interstate 5, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento police detective was driving a vehicle that hit and killed two people on Interstate 5 Tuesday morning, according to authorities. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road around 6 a.m. in Sacramento. CHP said the detective was on duty in an unmarked...
KCRA.com
Family mourns two brothers killed in I-5 crash where Sacramento detective crashed into them
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is in mourning after two brothers, 33-year-old Juan Carlos Enriquez Rodriguez and 32-year-old Lionel Enriquez Rodriguez, werehit and killed in a car crash where a Sacramento police detective drove into them Tuesday morning. The crash happened on southbound I-5 near Sutterville Road in Sacramento...
KCRA.com
Deadly East Sacramento shooting of Charles Starzynski was targeted, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The October slaying of a 70-year-old man during a robbery in East Sacramento was targeted, officials said on Thursday. The Sacramento Police Department said Charles Starzynski was killed on N Street while on his way to the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Officers believe the two suspects, Desean Brasser Jr. and Tajenae Cooper — both 23 years old — followed Starzynski from a nearby bank before the killing took place.
Woodland RV fire results in the death of a dog
WOODLANDA, Calif. (KTXL) — An RV fire in Woodland on Tuesday claimed the life of a family’s dog, according to the Woodland Fire Department. When fire crews arrived in the 300 block of El Capitan Road they were quick to knockdown the fire before it spread to two adjacent homes, according to fire officials. The […]
Gunshot victim found 15 miles away from scene of shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Sacramento Police Department said they found a gunshot victim around 15 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 a.m. near Truxel Road in Natomas where they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting […]
Brentwood car stop leads to gun arrest: Police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old Stockton man was arrested for having a loaded gun in his waistband during a police stop, according to a Facebook post from police. Willie Simpson Jr. was driving late at night in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Balfour Road, the post stated. The car was stopped when an […]
mymotherlode.com
Jamestown Man Arrested For Carjacking
Sonora, CA – A Jamestown man was arrested after using a pocket knife to carjack a vehicle. The suspect, 42-year-old Jason Wallace, was apprehended and placed on $100,000 bail. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials say deputies recently responded to a caller reporting that Wallace was threatening to steal their vehicle. Once on the scene in the area of Silver Pine Drive near Golden Dove Lane in Jamestown, deputies found both the vehicle and Wallace gone.
KCRA.com
Man dies after early-morning shooting in Rocklin neighborhood
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man died hours after an early-morning shooting in a Rocklin neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Sunset Street Apartments on Sunset Boulevard around 3:53 a.m., the Rocklin Police Department said in an update. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
Fox40
Driver shot after being rear-ended in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot after being rear-ended in Stockton on Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. the victim, 48, was hit by a vehicle that fled. Police said the victim followed the suspect to Montauban Avenue and Hammertown...
Manteca Police searching for owner of ‘large abstract paintings’ that were possibly stolen
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department said it is hoping to return possibly stolen belongings officers found during a search back in November. Officers searched a storage unit on Nov. 14 that was connected to a burglary. Large abstract paintings were some of the items found inside the unit. Police believe the paintings […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department arrests 2 suspects for October homicide in South Sacramento
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department has arrested two suspects for a homicide that occurred on October 12, 2022, in the early morning hours. The two men were residents of Rancho Cordova. NEWS RELEASE UPDATE: HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION 5500 BLOCK OF SKY PKWY ARREST. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office SED, Major Crimes Detectives...
