ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 4

Related
KCRA.com

Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men in I-5 crash named

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento police detective who officials sayhit and killed two men in a freeway crash earlier this week was identified Thursday as Jonathan Thomas Nangle. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. Nangle was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident on Southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton

On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, officials in Stockton reported a truck crash on southbound I-5 and El Dorado Street. The California Highway Patrol reported two trucks involved in a traffic collision. Details on the Truck Crash on I-5 and El Dorado Street in Stockton. A preliminary report...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Sacramento Police detective involved in I-5 double fatal collision

The Latest — Tuesday, Dec. 6: 4:00 p.m. The two people killed in the crash were identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Rodriguez from Sacramento and 32-year-old Lionel Rodriguez from Simi Valley. Original story below: SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Tuesday morning along southbound Interstate 5 while working on a broken down car, according […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Deadly East Sacramento shooting of Charles Starzynski was targeted, officials say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The October slaying of a 70-year-old man during a robbery in East Sacramento was targeted, officials said on Thursday. The Sacramento Police Department said Charles Starzynski was killed on N Street while on his way to the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club. Officers believe the two suspects, Desean Brasser Jr. and Tajenae Cooper — both 23 years old — followed Starzynski from a nearby bank before the killing took place.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Woodland RV fire results in the death of a dog

WOODLANDA, Calif. (KTXL) — An RV fire in Woodland on Tuesday claimed the life of a family’s dog, according to the Woodland Fire Department. When fire crews arrived in the 300 block of El Capitan Road they were quick to knockdown the fire before it spread to two adjacent homes, according to fire officials. The […]
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

Gunshot victim found 15 miles away from scene of shooting, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) —The Sacramento Police Department said they found a gunshot victim around 15 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 a.m. near Truxel Road in Natomas where they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they believe the shooting […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood car stop leads to gun arrest: Police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – An 18-year-old Stockton man was arrested for having a loaded gun in his waistband during a police stop, according to a Facebook post from police. Willie Simpson Jr. was driving late at night in the area of Brentwood Blvd. and Balfour Road, the post stated. The car was stopped when an […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
mymotherlode.com

Jamestown Man Arrested For Carjacking

Sonora, CA – A Jamestown man was arrested after using a pocket knife to carjack a vehicle. The suspect, 42-year-old Jason Wallace, was apprehended and placed on $100,000 bail. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials say deputies recently responded to a caller reporting that Wallace was threatening to steal their vehicle. Once on the scene in the area of Silver Pine Drive near Golden Dove Lane in Jamestown, deputies found both the vehicle and Wallace gone.
JAMESTOWN, CA
KCRA.com

Man dies after early-morning shooting in Rocklin neighborhood﻿

ROCKLIN, Calif. — A man died hours after an early-morning shooting in a Rocklin neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Sunset Street Apartments on Sunset Boulevard around 3:53 a.m., the Rocklin Police Department said in an update. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and he...
ROCKLIN, CA
Fox40

Driver shot after being rear-ended in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was shot after being rear-ended in Stockton on Monday night, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, around 8:30 p.m. the victim, 48, was hit by a vehicle that fled. Police said the victim followed the suspect to Montauban Avenue and Hammertown...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy