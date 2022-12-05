Mrs. Peggy Hill, age 83 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 6, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Peggy was a long-time faithful member of Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood, and she dearly loved her church family. She was a lot of things to a lot of people, but what describes Peggy best is she was a Christian wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family fiercely. You didn’t have to be blood to call Peggy “grandma”. She was an avid fan of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, and she loved to watch the Lady Vols Basketball team. She was a wonderful cook and she loved to feed her family and friends her tenderloin and biscuits, the best dumplings, and of course her pinto beans and cornbread. Peggy and her husband Glenn started Glenn’s Auto Parts in Rockwood in 1961 when she worked as a bookkeeper, but she was really the boss. She loved her horses and enjoyed watching and feeding her birds. Peggy and Glenn loved to play pranks on their closest friends. They loved the Daytona 500 in the spring, and they enjoyed hunting for antique treasures together. Peggy lived a full, happy life and is now with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Angela Meadows and her staff for their loving care of Peggy.

ROCKWOOD, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO