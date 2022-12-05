Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Conveyor belt sushi restaurant opens in BroomfieldBrittany AnasBroomfield, CO
AdWeek
CBS Denver Picks Michael Spencer to Anchor After Jim Bennemann’s Retirement
Michael Spencer has been named anchor of the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscast on CBS Colorado (KCNC). Spencer will anchor alongside Karen Leigh, and will succeed Jim Benemann when he retires from the Denver CBS owned station at the end of March 2023. “As our main sports anchor, Michael...
KDVR.com
Jeremy Bloom: 'I was a cog in the wheel' getting Coach Prime
Jeremy Bloom is a man of many accomplishments: All-American wide receiver at the University of Colorado, two-time Olympic skier and his most recent feat, landing Coach Prime at CU. Jeremy Bloom: ‘I was a cog in the wheel’ getting …. Jeremy Bloom is a man of many accomplishments:...
AdWeek
Gary Shapiro to Retire from KUSA Denver After 40 Years
KUSA anchor Gary Shapiro is retiring after four decades on the air. Shapiro has anchored the Denver NBC affiliate’s morning show since 1989. He started at the station as a reporter in 1983. “It’s just time. Even though it was never easy getting up in the middle of the...
Snarf’s Sandwiches Breaking New Ground in Highlands Ranch
According to a conversation with founder Jimmy Seidel, Snarf’s Sandwiches will be building a new location at 1549 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway with a goal of opening by late March 2023.
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast
The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Prep Rally Honor Roll (12/6/22)
DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'
How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
365traveler.com
17 FESTIVE WAYS TO HAVE A MERRY CHRISTMAS, COLORADO STYLE
Tis’ the season for Christmas celebrations! It’s a time for family, friends, and cheer as everyone gets into the holiday spirit. The great state of Colorado has a wealth of activities that make celebrating Christmas fun and exciting. Different parts of the state offer a variety of events, from the Mile High City to the majestic Rocky Mountains.
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas, Denver? Here’s the bad news
Waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh powder of snow is the hope for many in Denver. But sadly, those hopes are dashed more often than not.
Head of Denver Water to depart in 2023
DENVER — The head of Denver Water announced his plans to leave the utility. CEO/Manager Jim Lochhead said on Thursday he plans to leave Denver Water once the Denver Board of Water Commissioners hires a successor. Lochhead said he'll likely remain CEO/manager until the first half of 2023. "It...
5280.com
Saying “See Ya Later” to 2 Legendary Denver Anchormen
After more than 30 years in the Denver market, CBS4 News’ Jim Benemann and 9News Mornings’ Gary Shapiro both announced that they will soon hang up their microphones for good. Before the celebrated newsmen sign off, we asked them to cover one last story: their own. 5280: Finish...
There’s a New Burger Joint in Colorado and They Look Like a “Must Eat’
It's one of America's favorite foods meeting one of America's most common first names. Are you ready to dive into some of the most mouth-watering burgers you've ever had?. These guys like to keep it simple, too. They have four burgers, a couple of sandwiches, and you can get a wagyu beef dog. It doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious, apparently.
German DJ Boris Brejcha announces Red Rocks concert
DENVER — German DJ and record producer Boris Brejcha will headline a concert at Red Rocks next spring. Boris Brejcha will be joined by Ann Clue, Moritz Hofbauer and Deniz Bul at the all-ages concert on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec....
coloradosun.com
100 migrants arrived in Denver by bus, prompting city to activate an emergency shelter
Denver has activated an emergency shelter to accommodate the arrival of 100 migrants, the city said Wednesday in a news release. The group arrived on a bus Monday night at a homeless shelter in the city, according to Mikayla Ortega, communications manager for the city’s Office of Emergency Management. The shelter reached capacity Tuesday, Ortega said, prompting the city to activate an emergency shelter at a city-owned recreation center to house the migrants.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)
Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Here's The Best Pastry Spot In Colorado
Yelp found the best place to grab pastries in every state, and one under-the-radar Florida cafe made the list.
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removed
The term “rockpile” is taking on a whole new meaning in Denver. What used to refer to cheap seats at Coors Field now also references piles of rocks, literally. The mounds of boulders have been placed alongside sidewalks throughout the city. The idea behind the rocks, known as “hostile architecture” to some, is to discourage people from pitching tents.
Snow and cold will move into Colorado and the Denver area early next week
Cold and quiet weather through early Friday, a slow warming trend this weekend, snow will move into Colorado early next week
