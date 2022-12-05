Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Ohio State Football could grab QB from transfer portal
The 2022 season is far from over for the Ohio State football team. They have a chance to pull off the ultimate redemption story, starting by beating Georiga on New Year’s Eve. But they still have eyes as to how they want to fill out their roster for next season.
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
Why Lions Still Want to Use Jameson Williams as Gunner
Detroit Lions still plan to get Jameson Williams more involved against Vikings.
Detroit Lions make decision on WR Quintez Cephus
After playing in just five games for the Detroit Lions in 2021, the hope was that WR Quintez Cephus would have a healthy 2022 campaign and that he would emerge as a nice target for QB Jared Goff. Unfortunately, that was not in the cards, as Cephus was injured after playing in just four games for the Lions before getting injured, and eventually being placed on injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Lions made a decision on Cephus, and it could mean seeing him back on the field prior to the conclusion of the season.
Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option
The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
Steelers Release Former Ohio State Star Running Back
The Pittsburgh Steelers did a little practice squad reshuffling on Wednesday morning. Pittsburgh released running back Master Teague and signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to replace him. Teague, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, was signed to the Steelers' practice squad two weeks ago after being cut by the team during training camp.
Michigan Lands Big Time Commitment In 2024 Class
Tight ends Erick All and Louis Hansen might not want to be at Michigan, but Bellevue (Wash.) High four-star tight end Hogan Hansen sure does. The 6-6, 220-pounder picked Michigan over schools like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee and Washington among others. Hansen, the...
Browns Claimed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The Cleveland Browns have added a wide receiver to their roster. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they claimed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden on Wednesday afternoon. This move comes one day after the Bucs waived Darden following their improbable win on Monday night over the New...
Jim Leonhard Is Trending For Significant College Football Job Opening
When the Wisconsin Badgers made a big splash by hiring Luke Fickell, it left interim coach Jim Leonhard as the odd man out. The 40-year-old Leonhard coached to a 4-3 record in his abridged season leading Wisconsin, and was ostensibly done for the time being as a head coach. But now, in the ...
Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season
Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
Player Props NFL Week 14: Wide Receivers
Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and Amon-Ra St. Brown will exceed the receiving yard totals in their player prop lines.
Late Season Slate Shows How Badly Monday Night Football Needs Flex Scheduling
ESPN's marquee time slot won't have a game between two winning teams until Week 17
Detroit Lions: Dan Campbell talks about facing T.J. Hockenson
Heading into the 2022 season, one of the big questions was whether or not the Detroit Lions would end up signing TE T.J. Hockenson to a multi-year contract extension. At that time, and even before that, I wrote about how I could not see Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes wanting to give Hockenson the big bucks. Well, on Nov. 1, news broke that the Lions had traded Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, who just so happen to be the opponent this coming Sunday.
Josh Giddey Improving on Rookie Numbers in 2022-23
Josh Giddey has taken strides forward this season through the first 25 games, avoiding a drought in his second season.
