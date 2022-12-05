Read full article on original website
Billy Joe Henderson Sr, Knoxville
Billy Joe Henderson, Sr. age 77, of Knoxville passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Sacred Ground Hospice House. Billy was a member of Riverview Baptist Church and attended North Knoxville Baptist Church. Billy owned and operated H&S Logging for 45 years with his brother-in-law, Frankie Shelton. Billy loved fishing and was an avid bass fisherman. He never met a stranger and loved to talk. He also loved going to watch his granddaughter, Makenzie “Pook” play softball. Billy will be remembered as a family man that loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren but most of all, he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Anyone that knew Billy knew that he loved to share his testimony and God’s plan of salvation. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Regina Silvey; parents, James and Elsie Henderson; brother, Pete Jones; sisters, Bobbie Monroe, Polly Sherrod, and Beattie Shelton.
Wilma “Cookie” Ryans, Harriman
Mrs. Wilma “Cookie” Ryans, age 78, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 3, 1944, in Harriman, Tennessee. Mrs. Ryans was a member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Harriman and the Laurel Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She also played the piano for several different area churches over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Frank Cook & Pauline Katherine Parks Cook; husband, Lloyd Ryans; children, Donna Ryans Green, Tony Haverland, and Dana Ryans Hall; and sister, Fran Bain.
Mary Swicegood Galyon, Kingston
Mrs. Mary Swicegood Galyon, age 84, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Waters of Sweetwater in Sweetwater, Tennessee. She was born July 4, 1938, in Roane County, Tennessee. Mrs. Galyon was a retired seamstress from Roane Hosiery in Harriman. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Swicegood and Nota Conley Swicegood; and several brothers and sisters.
Sylvia Alexander Gordon, Ten Mile
Sylvia Alexander Gordon age 84 of Ten Mile, TN passed away at her home surrounded by loved ones and family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born July 14, 1938, in Loudon County and was a graduate of Midway High School in 1956. Sylvia was a faithful member of Luminary United Methodist Church and loved singing in the choir.
Josephine Hamby McGhee, Harriman
Mrs. Josephine Hamby McGhee, age 81 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, December 5, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was a 1960 graduate of Central High School in Wartburg. Josephine worked at Roane/Burlington Hosiery in Harriman for many years. She was a faithful member of Knoxville Primitive Baptist Church and a former member of Chattanooga Primitive Baptist Church. The only thing she loved more than her family was the Lord.
Patrick Garrett Bray, Rocky Top
Patrick Garrett Bray, age 60, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 4, 2022, at his home. Pat was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee to the late Doug and AnnaLou Sharp Bray on Dec. 6, 1961. Pat was a brother, father, and papaw who will be missed by all. He worked as a material cutter for PACA for over 25 years. Pat was a simple man, who loved to hunt and fish, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed a helping hand.
Travis Wade Smith, Rocky Top
Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Rocky Top passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born on April 8, 1990, in Knoxville, TN. Travis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed UT Sports, fishing, hunting, and live music. He was a very social person who loved his daughter, Emma very much. Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnn Simpson, Helton & Blanche Smith, and uncle, Gary Wayne Simpson.
