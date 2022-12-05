ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Winter Meetings 2022 live updates Day 2: Mets land Justin Verlander

By Post Sports Desk
New York Post
 4 days ago

Hot Stove season started off slow, but a major domino falling could spur movement at this week’s MLB Winter Meetings.

Jacob deGrom left the Mets to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers on Friday. With only so many top-end arms available on the free-agent market, pitching moves were bound to be made quickly. Indeed, the Mets landed Justin Verlander on Monday .

And then, of course, there’s Aaron Judge. Will the Yankees keep him in The Bronx, and for how long?

Follow along for the latest updates from the MLB Winter Meetings 2022.

