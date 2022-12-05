ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Autopsy to determine cause of death for Athens man found in house fire

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death for a 57-year-old man found dead in a house fire, Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson said Monday.

The body of Alvin Beckom was found in the bedroom of his home on Springtree Road after a neighbor called to report seeing smoke coming from the residence in east Athens, according to an Athens-Clarke police report.

The fire was reported about noon Dec. 1. A responding police officer arrived and forced an entry to the home, but he was unable to enter due to the amount of smoke, police said.

Athens-Clarke County firefighters arrived and recovered the victim’s body, which was on a couch.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to fire Capt. Nathan Moss.

“They know the fire started in the bedroom where the gentleman was found. That’s the only part of the house that was actually burning, but they are trying to confirm the actual ignition course before releasing that part,” Moss said.

An autopsy should determine if the victim died prior to the fire or as a result of the fire, Moss said.

