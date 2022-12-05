JMU swim & dive dominated Richmond in its second home dual meet of the season, 197-111. The Dukes won 13 events, sweeping both the diving events and the three relays. Junior Maddie Yager placed in both diving events, winning the 1-meter and taking third in the 3-meter with a 246.38 and 239.93, respectively. Junior diver Lexi Lehman won the 1-meter with a 285.83, an NCAA Zone qualifying score.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO