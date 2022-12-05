ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
breezejmu.org

JMU men’s basketball looks for deja vu in U.Va. matchup

As part of a hot start to last year’s men’s basketball season, JMU made program history with its first win against U.Va. in a 52-49 victory at home. Now at 7-2 this season, the Dukes aim for a sequel. Coming off Friday’s emphatic 97-80 win over Eastern Kentucky,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU baseball announces 2023 season schedule

JMU baseball announced its 2023 schedule Monday morning, including the full conference slate in its first season in the Sun Belt Conference. Head coach Marlin Ikenberry described the nonconference schedule, which includes another home-and-home series against Virginia Tech and a trip to U.Va. for a midweek matchup, as “challenging” to JMU Athletics.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU swim & dive takes down Richmond in dual meet, 197-111

JMU swim & dive dominated Richmond in its second home dual meet of the season, 197-111. The Dukes won 13 events, sweeping both the diving events and the three relays. Junior Maddie Yager placed in both diving events, winning the 1-meter and taking third in the 3-meter with a 246.38 and 239.93, respectively. Junior diver Lexi Lehman won the 1-meter with a 285.83, an NCAA Zone qualifying score.
RICHMOND, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU introduces new Center for First-Generation Students

JMU’s Center for First-Generation Students opened on Nov. 7. Located in the Student Success Center (SSC), it’s the first on-campus center of its kind for first-generation students. “A dedicated space allows for engagement and encouragement,” Donna Harper, vice president of Access and Enrollment Management, said in an email...
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Opinion | JMU’s campus needs to prioritize more study places

JMU’s campus is a broad area that’s constantly growing and embarking on renovations. Currently, JMU has two libraries — Carrier on Main Campus and Rose on East Campus — that are used by most of the student population. This lets students choose a study space close to their classes.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU students recognized by IN8 society

Eight students were recognized by IN8, the secret society of JMU on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Letters were placed on the steps of Wilson Hall detailing the contributions of each recipient student that makes a difference on campus and in the community.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Average price of gas drops in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is seeing a drop in gas prices. According to AAA, the average gas price in the commonwealth as of Monday, December 5, is $3.26 a gallon. That’s down $0.09 from this time last week. The local bargain is in Orange County, where you’ll pay...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Locust Grove hasn’t changed much since the 90s — except that its gotten wealthier and more white

City planner Brian Haluska was surprised when he heard the 2020 Census population count for the City of Charlottesville. Haluska was certain that it would be the year that the city’s population hit 50,000 residents, with all of the young families with children he’s seen from his front porch in Locust Grove. But he was off by a few thousand: The Census counted 46,553.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy