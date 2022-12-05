ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers Release Baker Mayfield

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ALLLq_0jXzJtAc00
(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It has been a quick fall from grace for Baker Mayfield. From franchise player in Cleveland to free agent, Mayfield has been released by the Carolina Panthers. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft will be available on waivers.

So, the Panthers are done with the Baker Mayfield experiment. There is no question that Carolina was lost last season as they transitioned into a new era in the organization’s history. There is a rebuilding effort underway. That will not include Mayfield.

NFL insider Ian Rapaport broke the news on Twitter, and the Panthers came out shortly after confirming the news.

For a few seasons, Mayfield was seen as the answer for the Cleveland Browns at quarterback. He was undersized but tough and versatile. He could tuck and run when needed and had a way of connecting with talented receivers, at least in college, that made him an exciting prospect.

However, the Browns ditched Baker Mayfield to pick up Deshaun Watson, and we have seen how that has played out in real time. After Carolina picked him up, it looked like he had found his new home. Since the start of the season, Mayfield has found himself benched in favor of Sam Darnold, the third overall pick in that same 2018 draft class.

The last time that Mayfield started for the Panthers was a 13-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The quarterback went 21/33 for 196 yards and two interceptions. On the season, Mayfield is ranked 32nd in total passing yards, 31st in total touchdowns with six, and is top-10 in terms of interceptions with six of those as well.

Baker Mayfield, Free Agent

The question that remains is, is this the last we see of Baker Mayfield? In terms of being a starter, this might be it. No one will be shocked if a team picks up Mayfield as a backup. There are also teams like the 49ers that are down a starting quarterback for the season. Could we see Christian McCaffrey and Mayfield back together?

The NFL is a league where nothing is guaranteed. That is especially true when you’re a quarterback. Every mistake is emphasized and your accomplishments are diminished. That’s the way it goes. Now Mayfield appears to be the next former Browns passer to fall victim to the grueling process.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is going to be a free agent soon. Baker Mayfield could be coming to an NFL team near you. Depending on your situation, congratulations – or I’m sorry.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

NFL Slaps Pittsburgh Steelers With Major Fine for Celebration

It appears that the National Football League does not want the Pittsburgh Steelers to have any fun out on the field. Let’s dial the clock back to a Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. In that one, cornerback James Pierre intercepted Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. As is the case a lot of times these days, players will go to the end zone and celebrate a takeaway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Jason Kelce’s Hilarious Pre-Game Outfit Had NFL Fans Losing It

Jason Kelce is known for occasionally donning ridiculous pregame fits that have gone viral. However, it’s safe to say that today’s entry will be one of the most memorable of his entire career. Before the Phiadelphia Eagles’ matchup against the Tennessee Titans, he came out in a ’50...
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Sounds Off on College Football’s Dr. Pepper Challenge

Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is speaking out on Twitter after controversy sparked during the Dr. Pepper Challenge at the SEC Championship game on Saturday. Social media ignited in a frenzy during the game as college football fans were fed up with a double-tie followed by an unaired tie-breaker during the challenge. Mahomes, however, is taking issue with another controversial issue.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Sound Off on Dallas Cowboys Helmet Stripes

Just in time for Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys displayed a new style of helmet stripes for their game. The Cowboys were hosting the Indianapolis Colts at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But fans were looking at those stripes pretty closely. They were in red, white, and blue colors. What were the fans thinking about this? They were loving it.
ARLINGTON, TX
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Announces Death of Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Beloved Dog

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away. On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs

The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
UTAH STATE
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

603K+
Followers
68K+
Post
242M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy