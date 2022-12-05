ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, OH

Five Lucas players, Plymouth's Allen named to Division VII All-Ohio football team

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=130oZB_0jXzJo0D00

COLUMBUS — Lucas put everyone on notice during a playoff run to the regional semifinals.

After going 4-6 during the regular season, the Cubs knocked off two playoff opponents and were seven minutes away from playing for a regional championship before falling to Danville in the semifinals. For that, five Cubs were selected as All-Ohioans in Division VII by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Seniors Corbin Toms and Ty Lehnhart joined junior Logan Toms as second team selections while senior quarterback Andrew Smollen and junior kicker Aidan Culler were honorable mention.

Corbin Toms was a second team selection as a wide receiver. He led the team with 34 catches for 469 yards and four touchdowns while also making an impact in the return game, where he returned 16 kicks for 436 yards (27.3 average) and two touchdowns, including a 90-yarder. He also had four interceptions on defense.

Younger brother Logan Toms was a second team selection as a defensive back where he recorded 149 tackles, including seven for a loss with one sack, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was the Cubs' leading rusher with 1,495 yards and 17 touchdowns on 191 carries, gaining 115 yards per game.

Lehnhart was also a second team selection at linebacker with 132 tackles, two sacks, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.

Plymouth's Cadien Allen was the lone Big Red player to make the All-Ohio list, taking honorable mention honors as a punter.

Here is the complete list of All-Ohio players in Division VII as selected by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

2022 Division VII All-Ohio Football Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Connor Smith, Gibsonburg

Defensive Player of the Year: Levi Lyons, Danville

Coach of the Year: Jason Hale, Antwerp

First Team Offense

QB: Carson Altimus, Antwerp, 6-0, 170, jr.; Jake Pantelidis, Waterford, 6-1, 190, sr.; Cale Bender, Caldwell, 5-10, 165, jr.; Kabel Isaly, Hannibal River, 5-10, 160 jr.; Vinny Ballone, Lowellville, 6-4, 195, sr.

RB: Connor Smith, Gibsonburg, 5-8, 180, sr.; Quincey Crabbs, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-9, 185, sr.; Marshal Sayre, Caldwell, 5-10, 195, sr.; Mason Hackett, Newark Catholic, 5-8, 195, sr.; Alex Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-0, 190, jr.; Exzaviar Moody, Ansonia, 5-11, 195, sr.; Chase Eye, Windham, 5-11, 170, sr.

WR/TE: Aidan Morris, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-0, 170, jr.; Isaac Blair, Greenwich South Central, 6-1, 155, jr.; Caden Nester, Edon, 6-2, 185, sr.; Brody Lollathin, Hannibal River, 5-11, 180, sr.; Hyde O’Rielly, Fisher Catholic, 6-4, 172, soph.; Logan Eilerman, Fort Loramie, 6-4, 210, sr.

OL: Rylar Essinger, Arlington, 6-3, 244, sr.; Martin Myerholtz, Gibsonburg, 6-2, 215, sr.; Peyton Blue, Hannibal River, 6-1, 250, soph.; Levi Milledge, Mechanicsburg, 6-0, 200, sr.; Jacob Lauck, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, 215, sr.; Nick Bormuth, McComb, 6-4, 260, jr.; Patrick Valent, Warren JFK, 6-4, 290, sr.

K: Elam Suter, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-10, 165, sr.

First Team Defense

DL: Kevin Smith, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-1, 310, sr.; Ben Haney, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 6-4, 222, sr.; Daymeon Pennington, Hamilton New Miami, 6-1, 265, sr.; Kendric Robinson, Antwerp, 6-6, 330, sr.; Carter Campbell, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-3, 190, sr.

LB: Andrew Swisher, McComb, 5-11, 180, sr.; Brandon Oldaker, Meigs Eastern, 6-3, 240, jr.; Colby Langley, Caldwell, 5-11, 195, sr.; Levi Lyons, Danville, 6-0, 210, sr.; Nathan Thiel, Ridgedale, 6-3, 185, jr.; Calvin Hoying, Fort Loramie, 6-3, 240, sr.; Wyatt Morris, Salineville Southern, 5-11, 155, sr.; Ambrose Hoso, Warren JFK, 5-11, 195, sr.

DB: Landon Brewer, Antwerp, 6-3, 180, jr.; David Homan, New Bremen, 6-0, 167, sr.; Kaiden Colopy, Danville, 6-0, 175, sr.; AJ Meyer, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, 185, sr.; Braylon Scalf, Delphos Jefferson, 6-0, 160, sr.; Thomas Valent, Warren JFK, 5-11, 185, sr.

P: Max Payne, Danville, 5-11, 215, sr.

Second Team Offense

QB: Drew Breitigam, Waynesfield-Goshen, 5-9, 140, jr.; Brogan Stephey, Minster, 6-1, 165, soph.; Caleb Maurer, Fort Loramie, 6-1, 170, sr.; Carson Parker, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, 207, jr.; Caleb Hadley, Warren JFK, 6-2, 210, jr.

RB: Owen Berner, Defiance Ayersville, 6-0, 200, sr.; Ethan Luginbill, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-0, 210, sr.; Danny Blair, Fairfield Christian, 5-10, 175, soph.; Daniel Kamara, Springfield Catholic Central, 5-9, 170, jr.; Warren Shockey, Degraff Riverside, 5-9, 155, sr.; Colton Soukup, Salineville Southern, 6-0, 175, sr.

WR/TE: Corbin Toms, Lucas, 6-0, 164, sr.; Dalton Jordan, Waynesfield-Goshen, 5-10, 145, jr.; Elijah Brock, Shadyside, 6-5, 195, sr.; Grant Moore, Newark Catholic, 6-1, 175, sr.; Brady Bunofsky, Lowellville, 6-3, 200, sr.; Jackson Howdyshell, Cedarville, 6-2, 200, jr.

OL: Austin Miller, Antwerp, 5-9, 225, jr.; Will Fazekas, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 6-3, 250, sr.; Jase Norman, Caldwell, 6-2, 275, jr.; Kyle Wright, Newark Catholic, 6-2, 210, sr.; Blaine Castle, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-5, 280, sr.; Kaleb Schindewolf, De Graff Riverside, 6-4, 260, sr.

K: JJ Viau, Fisher Catholic, 5-10, 158, sr.

Second Team Defense

DL: Wilson Grubb, McComb, 5-9, 170, jr.; Brayden Townsend, Ridgedale, 6-2, 185, soph.; Damian Bruns, Fort Loramie, 6-6, 215, jr.; Andy Silverthorn, Toronto, 6-6, 232, soph.; Dillon Looney, Danville, 6-0, 205, sr.

LB: Jackson DeBolt, Columbus Crusaders, 5-9, 170, jr.; Wyatt Russell, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-0, 220, sr.; Ty Lehnhart, Lucas, 6-0, 175, sr.; Weston McGuire, Defiance Ayersville, 6-0, 210, sr.; Abe McBee, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-10, 185, jr.; Gavin Douglass, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 6-0, 200, jr.; Demico Harris, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 5-6, 200, soph.

DB: Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-0, 179, jr.; Lane Cline, Waterford, 5-10, 160, sr.; Camden Glaser, McComb, 6-4, 175, sr.; Zaiden Fry, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-1, 175, sr.; Alex Herlan, Caldwell, 6-3, 175, soph.; Aidan Rossi, Warren JFK, 6-0, 180, sr.

P: Daniel Bolster, Steubenville Catholic Central, 6-2, 165, jr.

Third Team Offense

QB: Jared Griggs, Arlington, 5-10, 167, sr.; Jayden Roland, Mechanicsburg, 5-9, 175, jr.; Zeb Kinsey, Toronto, 6-3, 210, soph.; Miller Hutchinson, Newark Catholic, 6-3, 160, soph.

RB: Braxton Althauser, McComb, 5-10, 165, jr.; Evan Rice, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-11, 200, sr.; Greg Miller, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 6-1, 230, sr.; Ryan Carcelli, New Middletown Springfield, 5-8, 160, sr.; Dom Toto, Vienna Mathews, 5-7, 145, soph.

WR/TE: Kailen Butler, Mechanicsburg, 5-8, 155, jr.; Abe Delano, Defiance Ayersville, 6-3, 215, jr.; Billy Clouse, Tiffin Calvert, 6-3, 190, jr.; Seandelle Gardner, New Middletown Springfield, 5-9, 145, sr.; Anthony Lucente, Lowellville, 6-2, 205, sr.;

OL: Tyler Blanton, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-1, 245, sr.; Ivan Escamilla, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-1, 255, sr., Caleb Finney, South Charleston Southeastern Local, 5-11, 210, sr.; Roger Hoying, Fort Loramie, 6-0, 260, jr.; Max Silverthorn, Toronto, 6-6, 232, sr.; Kyle Crown, McDonald, 5-11, 265, sr.

K: Hunter Schaefer, New Bremen, 5-10, 193, sr.

Third Team Defense

DL: Keagan Jackson, Sciotoville East, 5-9, 165, sr.; Brayden Strawn, Hannibal River, 5-9, 200, sr.; Wes McKinley, Mt. Victory Ridgemont, 6-3, 235, sr.; Brady Clark, Defiance Ayersville, 6-3, 215, jr.; Donald Bailey, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, 6-4, 215, sr.

LB: Ryan Lucas, Danville, 5-8, 195, sr.; Anthony Ibarra, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 5-11, 210, jr.; Matt Cira, Lima Central Catholic, 6-1, 185, sr.; Seth Thomas, Toronto, 6-3, 228, jr.; Ty Long, Hannibal River, 6-2, 195, sr.; Isaac Raterman, Fort Loramie, 6-4, 200, sr.; Rico Johnson, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, 5-10, 185, jr.; Lucas Datillo, New Middletown Springfield, 5-10, 217, sr.

DB: Mykell Andrews, Columbus Crusaders, 6-0, 190, jr.; Simon Godwin, De Graff Riverside, 5-6, 150, sr.; Gavin Murphy, Meigs Eastern, 6-3, 183, soph.; Josh Saunders, Symmes Valley, 5-8, 185, sr.; Jaelen Griffin, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, 6-0, 175, soph.

P: Ashton Mullins, Mt. Victory Ridgemont, 6-5, 200, sr.

Honorable Mention

QB: Josiah Smith, Racine Southern, 6-0, 185, jr.; Logan Doughty, Corning Miller, 6-1, 155, soph.; Austin Baughman, Sciotoville East, 6-0, 155, sr.; Colin Jackson, Bridgeport, 6-1, 185, sr.; Jackson Pyles, Cedarville, 6-0, 170, jr.; Myles Platfoot, De Graff Riverside, 6-0, 175, jr.; Brandon Mitchell, Greenwich South Central, 6-0, 175, sr.; Andrew Smollen, Lucas, 6-1, 183, sr.; Jake Hoverstock, Jeromesville Hillsdale, 5-9, 155, sr.

RB: Dylan Taylor, Waterford, 5-10, 180, jr.; Rylee Barrett, Meigs Eastern, 5-8, 165, jr.; Nathaniel Brannigan, Franklin Furnace, 6-0, 200, jr.; Gavin Hart, Portsmouth Notre Dame, 6-0, 215, jr.; Landan Lodwick, Franklin Furnace Green, 5-9, 160, sr.; Dylan Seison, Portsmouth Notre Dame; 6-1, 155, sr.; Zane Kinsey, Toronto, 5-10, 187, sr.; Andrew Kronenbitter, Millersport, 5-9, 155, sr.; Clay Padubny, Delphos St. John’s, 6-2, 215, sr.; Ben Burger, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, 175, jr.; Hayden Hiegel, Leipsic, 6-1, 180, sr.; Aiden Biederman, Waynesfield-Goshen, 6-3, 210, sr.; Colten Vanwinkle, Lewisburg Tri-County North, 6-0, 215, jr.; Antonio Smith, Warren JFK, 5-9, 185, jr.

WR/TE: Mason Heiss, Waterford, 6-0, 170, sr.; Tanner Sanders, South Gallia, 5-8, 160, soph.; Dylan Wheeler, Caldwell, 5-10, 170, sr.; Mason Aberts, Bridgeport, 5-9, 160, sr.; Weston Hartman, Zanesville Rosecrans, 6-3, 190, sr.; Sam Rauch, Fairfield Christian, 6-2, 210, sr.; Josh Flora, Cedarville, 6-0, 160, jr.; Christian McGee, Fort Loramie, 6-3, 170, sr.; Carter Kiess, Edon, 6-0, 160, sr.; Parker Moore, Antwerp, 5-10, 150, sr.

OL: Tom Miller, Ashtabula St. John, sr.; Braden Hagemier, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-0, 250, sr.; Chase Rospert, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, 175, sr.; Chase Dunson, Waynesfield-Goshen, 5-11, 220, sr.; Seth Archer, Caldwell, 6-2, 265, sr.; Robert Myer, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-11 220, sr.; Landen Lydick, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 6-2, 200, jr.; Chase Baldwin, Cedarville, 6-0, 265, jr.; Chris’Jen Dickey, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, 5-10, 250, jr.; Jason Stover, Ansonia, 5-9, 250, sr.; Cam Waugaman, Gibsonburg, 6-4, 290, sr.; Tyler Shipman, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, 225, sr.; Landon Randolph, Meigs Eastern, 6-2, 215, sr.; Payton Hersman, 6-1, 285, sr., Salineville Southern; Anthony Paolella, Windham, 5-10, 235, jr.

K: Aidan Culler, Lucas, 6-1, 183, Jr.; Hayden Wilcoxen, Meigs Eastern, 5-8, 140, fr.; Paisley Sidwell, Caldwell, 5-7, 120, jr.; Tyler Young, Springfield Catholic Central, 5-10, 175, sr.; Sarosh Sheth, Warren JFK, 5-8, 155, sr.

DL: Logan Risner, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Maverrick Piotrowski, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-10, 170, jr.; Landon Flaherty, Waterford, 6-2, 200, sr.; Ethan Crock, Caldwell, 6-2, 185, soph.; Ethan Carpenter, Caldwell, 5-8, 210, sr.; Kaden Johnson, Hannibal River, 5-11, 230, jr.; Ethan Geiger, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-3, 250, sr., Eyan Hackler, Ansonia, 5-7, 210, sr.; Trent Trobridge, Union City Mississinawa Valley, 5-9, 170, jr.; Omarion Turnage, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, 6-3, 275, sr.; Tanner Vorhees, Delphos Jefferson, 5-10, 195, sr.; Abram Rivera, Warren JFK, 5-11, 210, sr.; Vinny Perry, Lowellville, 5-11, 225, jr.; Vinnie Woods, New Middletown Springfield, 5-9, 200, sr.; Joe Linkesh, Vienna Mathews, 6-1, 220, soph.

LB: Jace Margraf, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-8, 165, sr.; Andy Meyer, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-0, 185, sr.; Braden Kiesel, Greenwich South Central, 5-10, 185, sr.; Zak Hambor, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, 5-10, 168, sr.; Derek Griffith, Racine Southern, 6-1, 190, jr.; E.J. Siders, South Gallia, 6-1, 190, jr.; Dalton Phillips, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 5-10, 180, jr.; Joey Bugaj, Bridgeport, 5-8, 160, sr.; Lane Poland, Mechanicsburg, 6-1, 160, sr.; Darrien Stapleton, Springfield Catholic Central, 5-11, 180, jr.; Nate Boerger, Fort Loramie, 5-11, 190, sr.; CJ Wilt, South Charleston Southeastern Local, 5-10, 175, jr.; Montana Pierce, McComb, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Ethan Frankhouser, Lima Central Catholic, 6-1, 185, sr.; Jack Eye, Windham, 6-0, 185, so.; Santino Rivera-Ocasio, Lowellville, 5-10, 170, jr.; Wyatt Kuboff, New Middletown Springfield, 5-8, 175, soph.; Logan Corson, Vienna Mathews, 5-11, 180, sr.; Danny Gray, McDonald, 5-9, 180, sr.; Braylen Jarvis, Jeromesville Hillsdale, 6-1, 185, jr.

DB: Jimmy Severino, Ashtabula St. John, 5-9, 137, sr.; Josh Saunders, Symmes Valley, 5-8, 185, sr.; Kam Wright, Bowerston Conotton Valley, 5-8, 138, fr.; Lucas Cox, New Matamoras Frontier, 5-9, 155, sr.; Kenton Renicker, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-8, 140, jr.; Dom Bouscher, Toronto, 6-1, 181, jr.; Noah Kroger, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6-1, 150, jr.; Elijah Snow, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy; 5-8, 165, sr.; Jake Vermillion, Arlington, 5-7, 145, sr.; Jayden Elliott, Waynesfield-Goshen, 5-8, 160, sr.; Toby Schrader, East Canton, 5-10, 145, sr.; Michael Ballone, Lowellville, 5-9, 150, jr.; Sean Guerriero, New Middletown Springfield, 6-0, 170, jr.; Luke Ramsey, Berlin Center Western Reserve, 6-0, 165, sr.; Max Vesper, Jeromesville Hillsdale, 5-10, 175, sr.

P: Hayden Zeller, New Bremen, 6-5, 187, jr.; Caiden Allen, Plymouth, 6-1, 165, sr.; Fred Bolchalk, Warren JFK, 5-10, 160, soph.

