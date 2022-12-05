ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, MI

Vote for the Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 4 days ago
Winter sports have begun, which means it's time for the latest Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week poll. We need you to determine a winner.

Voting ends at noon on Thursday.

The most recent winner was Marysville volleyball's Kara Miller. The senior had 29 digs in the Vikings' five-set victory over St. Clair in a district semifinal on Nov. 2. A day later, she finished with 15 digs in Marysville's 3-0 win over Richmond in a district final.

Want to nominate an athlete for a future poll? Email Times Herald sports reporter Brenden Welper (bwelper@gannett.com) and let him know who had a stellar week. Please submit entries by 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Listed below are this week’s candidates in alphabetical order:

Alyssa Barr — Yale girls basketball: Barr led all scorers with 15 points in the Bulldogs' 41-37 win over Port Huron Northern on Nov. 30.

Jade Blanchard — Marine City girls basketball: Blanchard scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed six rebounds in the Mariners' 41-24 victory over Algonac on Nov. 30.

Bryson Smith — Port Huron Northern hockey: Smith recorded a hat trick in the Huskies' 5-1 win over Rochester Hills Stoney Creek on Dec. 1.

Morgan Taege — Sandusky girls basketball: Taege led all scorers with 17 points in the Wolves' 65-20 triumph over Burton Bendle on Dec. 2.

Braden Turner — Marysville hockey: Turner finished with two goals and three assists in the Vikings' 9-1 victory over North Oakland on Dec. 1.

Iliana Williams — Port Huron girls basketball: Williams dropped a game-high 18 points in the Big Reds' 54-12 win over Clinton Township Chippewa Valley on Dec. 2.

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

