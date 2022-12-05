ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Fountain View earns statewide honor

By The Monroe News
 4 days ago
Fountain View of Monroe was recently ranked the No. 1 skilled nursing facility in Michigan by American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL).

Fountain View is managed and operated by Ciena Healthcare.

The announcement was made by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL).

“The organizations honored Fountain View of Monroe with the highest rating for taking care of residents’ physical and clinical needs,” according to a press release. “Fountain View of Monroe received a 5-Star Overall Rating.”

Ratings are based on survey ratings, staffing ratings, quality measure rating and overall ranking.

“We are extremely proud of Fountain View of Monroe’s No. 1 ranking, which is a testament to our dedicated and caring staff,” Mohammad Qazi, president of Ciena Healthcare, said. “It’s an honor to have this recognition from such respected health care associations. I thank our Fountain View team for their commitment to our residents and unwavering quality care.”

Fountain View of Monroe offers a range of post-hospital services, from a short-term rehabilitation stay to long-term nursing care. Services offered at Fountain View of Monroe include a range of comprehensive therapy and nursing care under the direction of a board-certified physician. Skilled services include 24-hour nursing care and physical, occupational and speech therapy. Amenities include dining rooms, lounges for families and guests, activities, an ice cream parlor, library, and full-service salon and spa.

Qazi said another benefit of facilities like Fountain View of Monroe is the reduction of hospital readmissions.

“It’s clear that skilled nursing centers like Fountain View of Monroe are becoming an increasingly integral part of reducing hospital readmissions, and must be considered a critical component of the recovery process,” Qazi said. “Fountain View continues to provide effective, quality care to residents requiring additional therapy and recovery time before returning home.”

