Farmland rental workshops provided

If you own or rent farmland in Wisconsin, how much do you understand about the process of renting that land? Do you need a contract? What should be in the contract? How much is the land really worth?

These and other questions that surround the process of renting farmland are the focus of a trio of workshops being conducted in the area Dec. 14-15.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension is providing the opportunities for owners of farmland and agricultural producers to find out about land rent realities and options. These free in-person workshops are sponsored by the Extension offices of Langlade, Marinette, Oconto and Shawano counties. Registration is not required, and all interested persons are encouraged to attend.

The first session takes place at 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Lena Town Hall, 6087 Goatsville Road, Lena, northwest of the village of Lena.

The second will be held at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Cecil Community Hall, 111 E Hofman St., Cecil.

The final session will occur at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Antigo Town Hall, W9291 Highway 64, Antigo.

Crops and soils educator Scott Reuss will lead the discussion of the details that you should consider when negotiating a farm rental contract, and why having a contract is important. He will also detail some of the advantages and disadvantages of different types of annual or multiyear leasing contracts. Current data regarding land rental rates in the multicounty area will be shared and discussed as well.

Although a written contract is not a legal requirement, it does allow for protections for both parties and allows the producer involved to more readily access crop insurance and governmental programs. Many different things can go into a contract, but the most important center on timing, payment processes, restrictions and opportunities for flexibility when unusual cropping conditions occur.

Contract templates of multiple types will be available as handouts, ranging from extremely simple to more complex arrangements. However, you do need to make sure they match legal needs and the true needs and desires of both parties. The discussion will focus on basic cropland rental situations, but can expand to building leases, grazing land, and other situations which attendees are interested in discussing.

If you have questions about these topics, contact Reuss in the Marinette County office at 715-732-7510 or via e-mail at scott.reuss@wisc.edu If you cannot attend a program, another good source of farmland leasing information is found at http://www.aglease101.org/

