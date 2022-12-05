Read full article on original website
1 injured in officer-involved shooting near Blakesburg
NEAR BLAKESBURG, Iowa — Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer-involved shooting reported near rural Blakesburg Wednesday evening. The incident unfolded following a pursuit of an armed robbery suspect. The suspect is being treated for an apparent gunshot wound at an area hospital. No...
Mt. Pleasant woman shot by officer after she held boyfriend at gunpoint, police say
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — A 33-year-old woman injured in an officer-involved shooting in Mount Pleasant Saturday is facing charges. Newly filed court documents say Samantha Shumaker, of Mount Pleasant, held her boyfriend at gunpoint during an argument at the couple’s home on North Main Street. Mount Pleasant police...
Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges
BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
2 Iowa groups respond to racism in Ottumwa classroom
OTTUMWA, Iowa — This week the U.S. Department of Education determined that a black middle school student in Ottumwa was subjected to racial harassment at school for two years. Investigators determined that the district didn't take all the necessary steps to protect the Evans Middle School student. The use...
Ottumwa Hy-Vee agrees to lead 'Active Ottumwa' program
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa Hy-Vee stores are ready to lead the 'Active Ottumwa' program. 'Active Ottumwa' was started in 2014 by the University of Iowa Prevention Research Center along with the help of the Community Advisory Board and group leaders of influential Ottumwa organizations. Information gathered from the 2019...
Northeast Missouri phone, television and internet company celebrates 70th anniversary
NOVINGER, Mo. — Seven decades is a long time to be in business and that is exactly what one northeast Missouri cooperative has been celebrating this year. Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone Company (NEMR) started its business in 1952. Since then the company continues to strive to offer the most...
