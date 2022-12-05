NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newly arrived Baker Mayfield rallies Rams past Raiders
Baker Mayfield's 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left Thursday night capped an improbable comeback by the Los Angeles Rams as they stunned the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 in Inglewood, Calif. Mayfield, who was picked up off the waiver wire from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday, completed 5 of 6 passes for 80 yards on the final drive. Los Angeles (4-9) went 98 yards in eight plays with the help of two Las Vegas penalties. ...
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. That would put his return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday in the Ravens' win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens (8-4) are scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) on Sunday, leaving backup Tyler Huntley...
Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury. Barkley popped up on the injury report Thursday following limited participation in practice. Coach Brian Daboll said prior to Friday's practice that it was no guarantee Barkley plays on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. "It's Week 14, and his neck is a little sore," Daboll said....
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (concussion) exits vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson departed Sunday's 34-28 home loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter due to a concussion. Wilson was injured while scrambling for 14 yards to the Kansas City 2-yard line and took a hard hit from Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark with just more than 12 minutes remaining in the contest. Denver players immediately signaled for the training staff. Wilson was initially prone...
49ers star WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) carted off
San Francisco 49ers hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel sustained a left ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Santa Clara, Calif. Samuel was injured after his leg bent awkwardly underneath him while being tackled on a 3-yard run, a play that finished with Tampa Bay recovering his fumble. Samuel attempted to get off the field under his own power before needing the assistance of a cart. An emotional Samuel was in tears as he was taken from the field. The 49ers announced Samuel was questionable to return to the game. Samuel, 26, had four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 43 yards before leaving the game. --Field Level Media
Browns' Amari Cooper misses practice, questionable vs. Bengals
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper did not participate in practice on Friday due to a hip injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the host Cincinnati Bengals. Cooper sustained the injury during Thursday's practice. "Didn't feel like he was able to go today," Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We have to take this over the next couple days and see where it lands." Cooper, 28, has recorded team-leading totals in catches (61), receiving yards (832) and receiving touchdowns (seven) during his first season with the Browns. Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Bell would serve as Cleveland's top two receivers on the depth chart should Cooper be unable to play on Sunday. --Field Level Media
NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks
From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday's home game with the Houston Texans. The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite. That's because the Texans are strangers to the end zone with seven total touchdowns in the past five games. The Cowboys? ...
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence questionable vs. Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable to play against the host Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Lawrence missed two days of practice due to a toe injury sustained on the final play of the first half in Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. He returned to the game and finished with 179 yards passing and one touchdown to go along with four carries for 32 yards. ...
Ravens plan for QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are turning to quarterback Tyler Huntley in Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won four consecutive games in the rivalry. Huntley went 0-2 against the Steelers last season, including a 16-13 loss in overtime in which the Steelers picked off two passes. Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, did not practice all week after sustaining a knee injury...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's Progress
With three years on the practice field, Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likes what he's got in Jordan Love.
