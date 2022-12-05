Read full article on original website
Emergency crews respond to fire at Texas Roadhouse
Syracuse, NY — Multiple emergency crews responded to a fire that broke out at Texas Roadhouse off Erie Boulevard around 5:30 this evening. Firefighters say no one was injured. They say the fire started in one of the exhaust rooms.
Local leaders in Cazenovia provide insight on what's next for the community
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — The Village of Cazenovia Mayor and the Town of Cazenovia Supervisor are providing insight on what happens next for the whole community after the Cazenovia College closure announcement. "The college is both physically and morally at the center of our community. They're totally entwined with the...
Here come the new seats: Syracuse University says next phase of Dome renovations in spring
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse University says it is moving forward with the next phase of a multi-million dollar, taxpayer-funded renovation of the Dome. The major point of this phase of the renovation efforts is upgrading the seating in the Dome, and renderings show we should be prepared for blue seating. There is a note that the renderings could change in regard to the final design. Bench seating is going to be replaced by seats with backs in the 100, 200, and 300 levels of the Dome. This means a new seat map and lower capacity for football, men's basketball, women's basketball, men's lacrosse, and women's lacrosse competitions. These renovations will being in the spring of 2023 after Commencement.
Three teenagers charged in the murder of man on Carbon Street in Syracuse in October
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police have arrested three 17-year-olds in connection to a deadly shooting on Carbon Street in October. Police say 25-year-old Isaiah Hudson was shot in the 200 block of Carbon Street on October 2 at 11:38 PM. Police say he was sitting in his car at the time when he was shot in the head. He tried to drive away and hit a house. He died at Upstate Hospital.
Proposal to consolidate Jamesville Correctional, send staff and inmates to Justice Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jamesville Correctional will be closing down under a new proposal from Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and outgoing Sheriff Gene Conway. McMahon and Sheriff Conway said this was the only solution to make sure that inmates and staff were safe and that Onondaga County could meet the legal requirements of a 2015 Hurrell-Herring lawsuit settlement. McMahon says he has been working with the sheriff since 2019 on challenges related to staffing the two jails in downtown Syracuse and in Jamesville. The downtown campus is understaffed, while the Jamesville campus is arguably overstaffed, McMahon said.
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
Syracuse police say staff member stabbed another staff member at PEACE, Inc.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse police are investigating a stabbing at PEACE, Inc. a community action agency that pursues a mission to "help people in the community realize their potential for becoming self-sufficient." Police say two men working at the agency got into a fight and one stabbed the other...
Wladis annual hat and glove giveaway at Webster Elementary
Syracuse, N.Y. — Elementary students in the Syracuse City School District is now more prepared for the winter thanks to an annual hat and glove giveaway put together by a local family. Eleven-thousand elementary students from the Syracuse City School District each went home with a new hat and...
They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts
Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
Micron Chip Camp hosted by North Syracuse CSD for 7th-9th graders happening in summer 2023
North Syracuse, N.Y. — The North Syracuse Central School District will be holding a Micron Chip Camp in June, funded by a grant from the Micron Foundation awarded to the North Syracuse Education Foundation, the school district announced Wednesday. The camp will be comprised of hands-on STEM (Science, Technology,...
Woman killed in deadly Camaro crash in Clay after missing curve in road, passenger stable
CLAY, N.Y. — State police say a woman from Penfield is dead after crashing a Camaro on Caughdenoy Road Thursday night. Investigators say the crash happened at 11:35 PM. They say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was driving south on Caughdenoy Road at a fast speed when she missed a curve in the road and hit an embankment, crossing over Black Creek Road before hitting a utility pole, flipping, and landing in a yard.
Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
Syracuse Police identify deadly shooting victim, suggest accidental shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man is dead this morning, after Syracuse Police believe he accidentally shot himself in the head on Tuesday afternoon. According to Syracuse Police, Officers responded to the 500 block of Delaware Street in Syracuse's Near Westside neighborhood just before 3 PM. Upon arrival, Officers found 19-year-old Mike Atkinson of Syracuse, who had a gunshot wound to the head. Atkinson was taken to Upstate Hospital in critical condition, where he would later die of his injuries.
Cazenovia College plans on closing before 2023 fall semester
Cazenovia, N.Y. — In a release to staff members and students Wednesday morning, Cazenovia College's Board of Trustees announced it is closing before the 2023 fall semester. The Board of Trustees says it is because of financial concerns. Starting Wednesday, they will not be enrolling students in the college for the 2023-24 academic year.
Trade workers are frustrated by I-81 project delays, blame union leader
Syracuse, N.Y. — After 14 years of public discussion, meetings and research, the New York State Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration decided that the Community Grid Alternative would replace the I-81 viaduct that cuts through the City of Syracuse. It set the stage for hundreds of jobs for local trade union members over the next 6 plus years; one of the biggest names in Central New York labor is now standing in the way, leaving others scratching their heads.
Binghamton Wishmakers deliver letters to Santa at Macy's in Destiny USA
Syracuse, N.Y. — Macy's and Make-A-Wish partnered together for another holiday season for their Believe campaign. Since 2003, Macy's and Make-A-Wish have helped grant wishes to children that are fighting illnesses. Each letter that is collected at Macy's, the store will donate two dollars to Make-A-Wish. Tens of thousands...
3rd Annual "Kettlethon" happening Friday to benefit Salvation Army this holiday season
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Salvation Army is hosting its a 3rd Annual Red Kettle Telethon alongside CNY Central and Northland Communications. Previous "kettlethons" have raised tens of thousands of dollars for the organization, whose iconic red kettles are seen all over the country during the holiday season. Phone and...
Cazenovia College president addresses closing school doors
Cazenovia, New York — The president of Cazenovia College spoke out on Wednesday afternoon, addressing the closure of the college. President, Dr. David Bergh said, "I've been communicating regularly with different constituencies on campus. So, meeting with faculty, faculty leadership, our administrative folks and with student leaders, and our student media."
North Syracuse School District passes $61 million for capital projects
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Voters in the North Syracuse Central School District approved to build an artificial turf field, among a number of the school facility upgrades across the District on Tuesday, as part of $61.2 million referendum. On top of the turf field, the money is expected to...
Fire chief in Madison County arrested for inappropriate contact with a minor
Madison County, NY — A fire chief in Madison County has been charged with having inappropriate contact with a minor. According to the Sheriff's Department, John Latham, 53, gave a 16-year-old girl marijuana and inappropriately touched her. Latham is the Eaton Fire Department's chief. Latham is being charged with...
