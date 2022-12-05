ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady pedestrian struck, killed on 890 offramp Sunday night, troopers say; Driver cooperating

By Steven Cook
 4 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber The scene Sunday night.

SCHENECTADY – A Schenectady pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday night on the Interstate 890 off-ramp at Broadway, New York State Police said.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Killed was Steven D. Brunson, 48, of Schenectady, police said. He died at the scene.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on the Interstate 890 Exit 5 off-ramp in Schenectady, police said.

Troopers determined Brunson was walking in the roadway there when he was struck by a vehicle, police said.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The investigation continued Monday and police asked that anyone with information on the crash or events that led up to it to contact investigators at 518-583-7000.

