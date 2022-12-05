ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euclid, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria man sentenced for deadly stabbing of former foster brother

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general said a 30-year-old Elyria man who admitted to killing his former foster brother will spend 20 years to life in prison. According to a news release, Antonio Sprinkle tracked down and killed a 27-year-old man whom he once shared a foster family with.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Child kidnapped in Cleveland carjacking, police body camera shows

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hundred car thefts happen in Cleveland every year. 19 Investigates is taking you inside how dangerous these crimes can be. A child was caught in the middle of a violent car theft this past summer. Public records from the city show how everything unfolded. That...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The facility is located at 9892 Murray Ridge Road. The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window...
ELYRIA, OH

