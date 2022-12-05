Read full article on original website
Man robbed of car at gunpoint in bank lot: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 11:55 p.m. Dec. 2, a Beachwood man, 36, reported that a man with a gun had approached him while he was in the parking lot of Chase Bank, 22801 Chagrin Blvd., and took his car and personal property. The car was later recovered in Cleveland. Police have no suspects.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
Man shot near Cleveland Greyhound bus station
A man is seriously injured after being shot in Cleveland early Thursday morning.
Brawl breaks out at beauty salon: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 11:55 a.m. Dec. 3, officers were dispatched to the Hair Café, 3964 Mayfield Road, on a report of a disturbance involving several people. Dispatchers told officers that pepper spray had been used. As the first officer arrived, women inside the shop told him that suspects “went out the...
Sometimes it doesn’t pay to pay your ticket: Solon Police Blotter
At 3:50 p.m. Nov. 28, an officer stopped a car displaying expired plates. The driver, a Bedford Heights woman, 22, did not have a driver’s license, but did supply a form of identification. The officer seemingly verified her identity via the police database, then cited and released her. It...
cleveland19.com
Elyria man sentenced for deadly stabbing of former foster brother
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio attorney general said a 30-year-old Elyria man who admitted to killing his former foster brother will spend 20 years to life in prison. According to a news release, Antonio Sprinkle tracked down and killed a 27-year-old man whom he once shared a foster family with.
Two men escape correctional facility in Elyria
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
Watch: Motorbike vs. police chase — Why police believe suspect had it all planned
A man was taken into custody after investigators say he led Westlake officers on a police chase while riding a motorbike.
cleveland19.com
Man in serious condition after early morning shooting in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after an early morning shooting, according to Cleveland police. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, fire and EMS responded to the East 30th area of Chester Avenue for a reported shooting. Police said the man walked down to the Greyhound Bus...
cleveland19.com
Child kidnapped in Cleveland carjacking, police body camera shows
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several hundred car thefts happen in Cleveland every year. 19 Investigates is taking you inside how dangerous these crimes can be. A child was caught in the middle of a violent car theft this past summer. Public records from the city show how everything unfolded. That...
Man arrested for stealing from more than one store: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 4:30 p.m. Nov. 30, an employee of the Goodwill store, 13908 Cedar Road, reported that a man who had stolen items from the store had left and had gone to the neighboring CVS/Pharmacy store. Police found the man inside CVS and cited...
Firefighters battle massive fire in Portage County
Fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Portage County Thursday night. Firefighters are working to combat the blaze at Patrick Excavating and Trucking, along State Route 5 in Charlestown Township.
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals generator and post hole digger from Cleveland garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a generator and post hole digger is wanted in Cleveland, police confirmed, and detectives need help finding him. Cleveland Police said the suspect took the items from a garage in the 4100 block of Biddulph Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 24.
Vandals desecrate nativity yard display: South Euclid Police Blotter
A resident reported Dec. 2 that someone had stolen several figurines from a nativity display in her front yard and replaced the baby Jesus with a tombstone-shaped Halloween decoration that had “RIP” written on it. The incident is under investigation. Pocket picking: Warrensville Center Road. A woman reported...
cleveland19.com
Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
cleveland19.com
2 men escape Lorain County correctional facility
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 2 men escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department. The facility is located at 9892 Murray Ridge Road. The Lorain Sheriff’s press release said Steven A. Carpenter and Johnny L. Brooks Jr. broke out a window...
Man shot in head, killed while waiting in line at Ohio convenience store
It happened just before noon Thursday, Nov. 24, at Super One Market, 4501 Lee Road.
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Duo wanted for stealing over $1,000 in items from Summit County business
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the duo caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a business in Green. The incident happened on Nov. 30 at SalonCentric, located at 3700 Massillon Rd., according to a department Facebook post. Anyone with...
Couple ties up officers with argument over sneakers: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A man reported around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 3 that his girlfriend had damaged a pair of his shoes. However, he could not prove that he was the owner of the shoes or that she had actually damaged them. His mother also told officers that the woman had damaged them. About...
Woman accused of stabbing elderly parents: North Ridgeville Police
North Ridgeville police are investigating a double stabbing that took place Tuesday evening at a residence on Amber Way.
