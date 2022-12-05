ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

St. Cloud Area Towns as the Cast of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

My family's go-to Christmas movie has always been National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. We do dress up/themed Christmas every year and the "Come as Your Favorite Christmas Vacation Character" celebration of 2013 will forever be our favorite. To sweeten it this year, my aunt is actually traveling the country by RV and pulled up to my cousin's house in it in North Carolina. We like to stay on brand.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes

The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
MINNESOTA STATE
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota

Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
HUTCHINSON, MN
Saint Cloud! Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays On Monday with “Fare For All”

Looking for a great deal on Spiraled Ham for the holidays? Well, I've got an amazing deal for you!. "Fare For All' will be in Saint Cloud on Monday, December 12th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 3:30- to 5:30 pm tomorrow, Monday, December 12th, 2022.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota Delivering $100-million in Grants for Broadband Growth

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A number of internet providers in Minnesota will share in a $100-million appropriation to expand broadband coverage across the state. A total of 61 expansion projects have been chosen as part of the Department of Employment and Economic Development's Border-to-Border Program. It's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
MINNESOTA STATE
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
This is What Artificial Intelligence Thinks St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas

Artificial Intelligence making art has been all the rage on social media lately. People have been turning selfies into art, and I was recently introduced to Dall-e 2. It is an AI art generator where you can type in what you want to see and how you want it to look and it will spit it out for you. For the most part. It can be pretty hit or miss like when I was looking for an Amish person celebrating Christmas... it's far from perfect.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud, MN
