Potential Land Donation to a Southeast St. Cloud Park
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- George Friedrich park in southeast St. Cloud may be getting a little bigger. On Tuesday night the St. Cloud Planning Commission will consider the donation of just over four acres of land from the Upgren family. The city owns property on three sides of the...
Winter Storm Watch on Tuesday in Much of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Stearns and Benton Counties are included in a Winter Storm Watch that the National Weather Service has issued for Tuesday. For now, it will be in effect from Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain are possible—total snow accumulations of 4...
St. Cloud State University Hosting 27th Annual Kwanzaa Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another annual holiday celebration is returning to central Minnesota this weekend. St. Cloud State University is putting on its 27th annual Kwanzaa Celebration Saturday night. The event will be held at the Whitney Senior Center and will include performances, food, and gifts. The celebration is...
St. Cloud Area Towns as the Cast of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
My family's go-to Christmas movie has always been National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. We do dress up/themed Christmas every year and the "Come as Your Favorite Christmas Vacation Character" celebration of 2013 will forever be our favorite. To sweeten it this year, my aunt is actually traveling the country by RV and pulled up to my cousin's house in it in North Carolina. We like to stay on brand.
Future of Rural Ambulance Discussed at SCSU
ST CLOUD (WJON News) - The future of rural ambulance and E-M-S was the focus of a roundtable discussion Thursday at St Cloud State University. Industry professionals and state officials met to discuss ways to ensure ambulance services in rural Minnesota are able to meet the growing need for services.
Schmitt: Where to Find Fish on Central Minnesota Lakes
The colder weather this week is helping area lakes firm up with more ice. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He has some suggestions on how and where to catch fish on Central Minnesota lakes in December. Glen suggests fishing weed edges locally because we don't have big expansive lakes like they have in other portions of the state. He tends to like finding his own locations to fish and not set up shop among a cluster of fish houses. Schmitt indicates he may fish on the perimeter of these fish house clusters but not among them.
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
Saint Cloud! Fill Your Freezer & Pantry Ahead of the Holidays On Monday with “Fare For All”
Looking for a great deal on Spiraled Ham for the holidays? Well, I've got an amazing deal for you!. "Fare For All' will be in Saint Cloud on Monday, December 12th, and if you get a chance, you should grab your credit card, cash, or checkbook and make sure to stop by between the hours of 3:30- to 5:30 pm tomorrow, Monday, December 12th, 2022.
Minnesota Delivering $100-million in Grants for Broadband Growth
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A number of internet providers in Minnesota will share in a $100-million appropriation to expand broadband coverage across the state. A total of 61 expansion projects have been chosen as part of the Department of Employment and Economic Development's Border-to-Border Program. It's the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in the state's history.
Several Rounds of Snow Expected in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Keep the shovel handy, we could be getting several rounds of snow in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Wednesday morning in central Minnesota. A band of moderate snow will continue to spread eastward into Wisconsin through the morning.
NWS: ‘Impactful’ Weather System Expected Next Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. Monday night through Wednesday, a powerful winter storm will impact the region. A wintry mix of precipitation is likely Monday night into Tuesday. Uncertainty remains with where the rain/snow...
(Watch) This Crazy DUI Crash In Wisconsin
I think we all are aware that Wisconsin takes the top spot for the "drunkest state". In that same study Minnesota came in at a disrespectful #5. So, it wasn't much of a surprise that this accident happened in Wisconsin, not far from the Minnesota/Wisconsin border. I can't imagine the...
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Southern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The next round of snow will move into Minnesota Thursday night and Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the southern part of Minnesota. It will be in effect from 6:00 p.m. Thursday through 9:00 a.m. Friday.
This is What Artificial Intelligence Thinks St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas
Artificial Intelligence making art has been all the rage on social media lately. People have been turning selfies into art, and I was recently introduced to Dall-e 2. It is an AI art generator where you can type in what you want to see and how you want it to look and it will spit it out for you. For the most part. It can be pretty hit or miss like when I was looking for an Amish person celebrating Christmas... it's far from perfect.
Another $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has another $1 million Powerball winner. Minnesota State Lottery officials say there was a $1 million winning ticket for Wednesday night's drawing that was sold at the Cub Foods store in Chanhassen. Nobody won the jackpot so that prize will grow to an estimated $116...
Learn About the St. Wendelin School in Luxemburg
St. Wendelin Catholic School in Luxemburg is a pre-school thru 5th grade school in the St. Cloud Catholic Community School system. I was joined today by longtime St. Wendelin Principal Lynn Rasmussen and Catholic Community Schools Director of Marketing Christina Oliver on WJON. St. Wendelin is in their 5th year...
Minnesota DNR Encourages You to Give the Gift of the Outdoors
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Still looking for a gift for that person who has everything? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some ideas to give the gift of the outdoors. For a suggested donation of $25, you can get someone a subscription to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer Magazine. For...
