Portland, OR

hereisoregon.com

Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop

Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at ScanFair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A festival is bringing Scandinavia to Portland this weekend!. ScanFair is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center. The festival will include traditional food and drink vendors, an entertainment program focused on cultural heritage, game, activities, and crafts. You can buy tickets online, and...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Ayo at Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon holiday tradition lets you walk on the wild side of a winter holiday wonderland!. The Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights is happening now until Jan. 5, 2023. This year, in addition to the classic walk through a display of 1.5 millions lights, you can bring...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

TriMet considers raising its adult fares for the first time in more than a decade

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet is considering raising its adult fares for the first time in more than a decade and it wants to hear public opinions. If approved, the new fares would take effect January 1, 2024, and would increase Adult 2½ hour tickets and LIFT paratransit single ride tickets by 30 cents to $2.80. The Honored Citizen 2½ hour ticket and Youth 2½ hour ticket would increase by 15 cents to $1.40.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
sparklecat.com

My Fun Portland Cat Show Trip

I finally got to return to the cat show in Portland. It was my first time back in three years. It was also my first time back on a plane in three years… which was also going to Portland. But it was like I never paused traveling! I loved going through TSA and being at the gate, just like before.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight

Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon City News

Fundraising effort underway for forest south of Oregon City

Forests Forever, Inc. has begun its annual fundraising program to help defray costs at county demonstration forestA local group has begun a fundraising project for the Hopkins Demonstration Forest in rural Clackamas County south of Oregon City. Forests Forever, Inc. (FFI) — a community non-profit based — just launched its annual Friends of Hopkins fundraiser. Last year's effort raised more than $21,000. "We really appreciate the great support Forests Forever has received over these many years," FFI board member Mike Bondi, one of the co-founders for the organization in 1990, said. "It has been amazing to watch our...
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
PORTLAND, OR

