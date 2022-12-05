Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
hereisoregon.com
Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
Kohr Explores: Huge flea market this weekend in Portland
Dozens of antique and treasure collectors will be at the Doubletree Hilton near the Lloyd Center for one massive flea market this weekend.
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Salem?
Been in Salem for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
kptv.com
Police serve warrant, arrest 4 at Portland shop selling psychedelic mushrooms
Mayor Wheeler announces plan to bring city employees back to office. The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 12 is counting down the days until Christmas with 12 days of trivia!. FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: Providence food pantry helps patients in need. If it wasn't for local...
Portland’s Santa Clones have arrived in even greater numbers
What is better than one Santa? How does 400 Santas sound? Or, if you are into optical illusions, what about 800 Santas all smiling back at you? That is what awaits you at this year’s Santa Clones art installation. This year, local designer Chris Willis increased the number of...
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe at ScanFair
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A festival is bringing Scandinavia to Portland this weekend!. ScanFair is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center. The festival will include traditional food and drink vendors, an entertainment program focused on cultural heritage, game, activities, and crafts. You can buy tickets online, and...
kptv.com
On the Go with Ayo at Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon holiday tradition lets you walk on the wild side of a winter holiday wonderland!. The Oregon Zoo’s ZooLights is happening now until Jan. 5, 2023. This year, in addition to the classic walk through a display of 1.5 millions lights, you can bring...
kptv.com
TriMet considers raising its adult fares for the first time in more than a decade
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - TriMet is considering raising its adult fares for the first time in more than a decade and it wants to hear public opinions. If approved, the new fares would take effect January 1, 2024, and would increase Adult 2½ hour tickets and LIFT paratransit single ride tickets by 30 cents to $2.80. The Honored Citizen 2½ hour ticket and Youth 2½ hour ticket would increase by 15 cents to $1.40.
LIST: Top-ranked Christmas tree farms in the Portland metro area
With so many tree farms around, particularly in the Portland area and Willamette Valley, it’s difficult to decide which one to visit when on the hunt for a tree.
kptv.com
Portland Winterhawks prepare to host 24th annual ‘Teddy Bear Toss’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – It’s the most wonderful game of the year for the Portland Winterhawks – the 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss will be on the coliseum ice Saturday night against Seattle. The Winterhawks have been playing awfully nice on the ice this holiday season as...
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
kptv.com
‘It’s fun’: Cascade Locks man shovels snow for hours to clear sidewalks
CASCADE LOCKS Ore. (KPTV) - It was a wintry day in the Columbia River Gorge Thursday and some areas have quite a bit of snow and ice on the roads. “I like to do this because it’s fun. Keeps me fit, keeps my body sound,” Andrew Smith, who lives in Cascade Locks, said.
sparklecat.com
My Fun Portland Cat Show Trip
I finally got to return to the cat show in Portland. It was my first time back in three years. It was also my first time back on a plane in three years… which was also going to Portland. But it was like I never paused traveling! I loved going through TSA and being at the gate, just like before.
Wallet Wednesday: What to buy and what not to buy in December
le consumers rush to get their holiday shopping done, December is the perfect time to buy some items, but not others, according to Offers.com savings expert Shannon Dwyer.
kptv.com
FOX 12 Hunger Free Project: Providence food pantry helps patients in need
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - According to hunger relief organizations, one in 10 Oregonians are going hungry. If it wasn’t for local food pantries, the hunger problem in Oregon and Southwest Washington might be a lot worse. The Portland Open Bible Community Food Pantry on Southeast 92nd is just one...
WWEEK
Portland Police Raid Shroom House Overnight
Police raided the West Burnside psychedelic mushroom shop Shroom House early morning, seizing evidence and arresting multiple people, and putting an end to one of the city’s biggest holiday-season attractions. Shroom House has been operating since Oct. 24, violating federal and state laws governing the use of psychedelic mushrooms...
Fundraising effort underway for forest south of Oregon City
Forests Forever, Inc. has begun its annual fundraising program to help defray costs at county demonstration forestA local group has begun a fundraising project for the Hopkins Demonstration Forest in rural Clackamas County south of Oregon City. Forests Forever, Inc. (FFI) — a community non-profit based — just launched its annual Friends of Hopkins fundraiser. Last year's effort raised more than $21,000. "We really appreciate the great support Forests Forever has received over these many years," FFI board member Mike Bondi, one of the co-founders for the organization in 1990, said. "It has been amazing to watch our...
kptv.com
Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.
Lenné Estate in Yamhill sells in unique transaction
Steve Lutz of Lenné Estate knew it was time to walk away from his winemaking business: he just didn’t want to give it all up. He recently found a pair of buyers willing to accept his conditions. Friday morning, a press release announced the sale of Lutz’s 20.9-acre...
