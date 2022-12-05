GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Walter “Pat” Quinn, the founder of the Gulf Breeze Zoo, passed Sunday. The Gulf Breeze Zoo put out a Facebook post announcing his passing. "A true 'man of the people,' Pat loved our community and its people," the post states. "He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo even after retirement. We could not have found a better person to market his love of the zoo to the community than Pat. There is not a day that goes by when walking the zoo that I don’t think of him and what he built and accomplished. Words cannot convey our true sense of loss."

GULF BREEZE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO