Mobile, AL

WEAR

UWF prepares to play Ferris State in National Semifinal

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- UWF is one win away from reaching the National Championship game for the third time in the six years. But they'll have to beat the defending champion, on the road, to get there. The Argos have been here before. Three years ago, the Argos beat Ferris State...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Senior Bowl reveals Nelly to perform free Friday night concert in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Senior Bowl announces public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023, including FREE CONCERT featuring NELLY. The Senior Bowl is excited to announce its public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023. Practices are again open to the public Tuesday, January 31st – Thursday, February 2nd at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Practice times each day are as follows; National Team 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and American Team from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This is a great way to get up close and see your favorite players from across the country here in our hometown!
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

UWF's Center for Cybersecurity weighs in on TikTok security concerns

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The social media giant, TikTok, is now under fire after some U.S. elected officials are calling for it to be banned due to potential cybersecurity threats. Florida District One U.S. House Representative, Matt Gaetz, is one of the latest officials that’s been added to the list.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola remembers Pearl Harbor victims at Barrancas National Cemetery

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- People gathered together Wednesday morning at Barrancas National Cemetery to remember those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The Fleet Reserve Association worked with the Pensacola Area Chief Petty Officers Association and other veteran's groups to make the event possible.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Gulf Breeze Zoo founder Walter 'Pat' Quinn passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Walter “Pat” Quinn, the founder of the Gulf Breeze Zoo, passed Sunday. The Gulf Breeze Zoo put out a Facebook post announcing his passing. "A true 'man of the people,' Pat loved our community and its people," the post states. "He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo even after retirement. We could not have found a better person to market his love of the zoo to the community than Pat. There is not a day that goes by when walking the zoo that I don’t think of him and what he built and accomplished. Words cannot convey our true sense of loss."
GULF BREEZE, FL
WEAR

Tree-lighting ceremony at Ascension Sacred Heart honors lost loved ones

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A special tree lighting ceremony Thursday at Ascension Sacred Heart's Pensacola campus. The hospital's "Tree of Life" was lit up in honor of organ, eye, and tissue donors who have passed away. Donor families decorated ornaments to hang on the tree to remember their loved ones. It's...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Alabama man arrested after crash at Volvo dealership in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An Alabama man was arrested Monday after crashing into vehicles in the parking lot of a Volvo dealership in Pensacola. William Taylor, 34, of Bon Secour, Alabama, is charged with:. leaving the scene of a crash. aggravated battery on an officer. driving with a revoked license. resisting...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Fire Rescue, EMS, Escambia County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol are all on scene. The wreck involved an...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Police: Atmore woman charged after newborn tests positive for meth

ATMORE, Ala. -- An Atmore woman was arrested after the Atmore Police Department says her baby was born with methamphetamine in its system. 22-year-old Sheyanne Wooley is charged with felony chemical endangerment of a child. According to the police department, the North Baldwin Infirmary contacted the Escambia County Alabama Department...
ATMORE, AL

