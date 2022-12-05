Read full article on original website
WEAR
UWF associate professor speaks on why Brittney Griner was released ahead of Marine
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- WNBA player Brittney Griner is on her way home after a prisoner swap with a Russian arms dealer. WEAR Spoke with the University of West Florida's Department of Government Associate Professor Jacob Shively about her release. He says Griner's release does not promise the release of Paul...
WEAR
11 UWF football players participate in graduation ceremony ahead of National Semifinals
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Tuesday was a big day for some University of West Florida football players. The school shared video of 11 players receiving their diplomas in a graduation ceremony on Tuesday -- including their punter, Steve Dawson, who earned his Master's Degree. The ceremony was just for the players,...
WEAR
UWF prepares to play Ferris State in National Semifinal
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- UWF is one win away from reaching the National Championship game for the third time in the six years. But they'll have to beat the defending champion, on the road, to get there. The Argos have been here before. Three years ago, the Argos beat Ferris State...
WEAR
UPDATE: Threat cleared at Pine Forest HS, Longleaf Elementary, Success Academy
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say the lockdowns have been lifted at Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary and Success Academy Friday morning. Deputies were investigating a social media threat, but have found no credibility to it. An investigation into the matter is still ongoing. Check back here for more...
WEAR
Senior Bowl reveals Nelly to perform free Friday night concert in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Senior Bowl announces public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023, including FREE CONCERT featuring NELLY. The Senior Bowl is excited to announce its public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023. Practices are again open to the public Tuesday, January 31st – Thursday, February 2nd at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Practice times each day are as follows; National Team 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and American Team from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. This is a great way to get up close and see your favorite players from across the country here in our hometown!
WEAR
UWF's Center for Cybersecurity weighs in on TikTok security concerns
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The social media giant, TikTok, is now under fire after some U.S. elected officials are calling for it to be banned due to potential cybersecurity threats. Florida District One U.S. House Representative, Matt Gaetz, is one of the latest officials that’s been added to the list.
WEAR
Pensacola remembers Pearl Harbor victims at Barrancas National Cemetery
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- People gathered together Wednesday morning at Barrancas National Cemetery to remember those who lost their lives in the attack on Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. The Fleet Reserve Association worked with the Pensacola Area Chief Petty Officers Association and other veteran's groups to make the event possible.
WEAR
Pensacola mayor proposes recognition of Juneteenth as holiday for city employees
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is proposing the city recognize Juneteenth as a holiday for city employees. President Joe Biden signed off on The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act back in June of last year. Since then, Juneteenth has been recognized as a federal holiday. This year, Escambia...
WEAR
Escambia County Schools teacher pay remains lowest among Northwest Florida counties
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A teacher pay raise is on the horizon for Escambia County schools. But at least one teacher's patience is growing thin. This comes after Santa Rosa County Schools recently raised their teacher salary significantly higher than Escambia's. 20 years ago, starting pay in Escambia County was...
WEAR
More complaints filed against charged Pensacola contractors Matt Banks and Jesse LaCoste
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More complaints were filed to the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board Wednesday involving two Pensacola contractors. Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have both been charged for accepting payment for jobs they never started or completed. 13 cases were heard against Banks Wednesday, and seven...
WEAR
Gulf Breeze Zoo founder Walter 'Pat' Quinn passes away
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Walter “Pat” Quinn, the founder of the Gulf Breeze Zoo, passed Sunday. The Gulf Breeze Zoo put out a Facebook post announcing his passing. "A true 'man of the people,' Pat loved our community and its people," the post states. "He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo even after retirement. We could not have found a better person to market his love of the zoo to the community than Pat. There is not a day that goes by when walking the zoo that I don’t think of him and what he built and accomplished. Words cannot convey our true sense of loss."
WEAR
Old Pensacola Beach Sailfish Sign removed as replacement project begins
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Crews have began replacing the Pensacola Beach Sailfish Sign, which sustained damage during Hurricane Sally in September 2020. Escambia County says work began Tuesday with the removal of the old sign components. WEAR News reported in July that the sign would be replaced. D&R Painting Inc....
WEAR
Tree-lighting ceremony at Ascension Sacred Heart honors lost loved ones
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A special tree lighting ceremony Thursday at Ascension Sacred Heart's Pensacola campus. The hospital's "Tree of Life" was lit up in honor of organ, eye, and tissue donors who have passed away. Donor families decorated ornaments to hang on the tree to remember their loved ones. It's...
WEAR
Alabama man arrested after crash at Volvo dealership in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An Alabama man was arrested Monday after crashing into vehicles in the parking lot of a Volvo dealership in Pensacola. William Taylor, 34, of Bon Secour, Alabama, is charged with:. leaving the scene of a crash. aggravated battery on an officer. driving with a revoked license. resisting...
WEAR
Economy Appliance donates to Communities Caring at Christmas for 10th straight year
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Economy Appliance Heat & Air came bearing gifts for Communities Caring at Christmas Wednesday morning. The company's employees, customers and vendors all donate a variety of presents for boys and girls. Ken Siefert and Jourdain Bush say it's their special treat to get to make the...
WEAR
Nick's Boathouse staff say nearby construction impacting business, customer experience
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Staff at Nick's Boathouse in Downtown Pensacola say a city construction project is driving customers and their tips away. It's part of the Bruce Beach revitalization project. A city spokesperson told WEAR News the restaurant gave written approval for workers and equipment to be on the property.
WEAR
'Don't find it surprising:' Drivers react to violent attack on Pensacola taxi driver
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County man was in court Wednesday afternoon after investigators say he strangled a taxi cab driver earlier this week. Rickey Wiggins is also accused of attacking several others. The incident unfolded in front of a hotel and restaurant off of Pensacola Boulevard Monday morning.
WEAR
Escambia County commissioner looks to create new fire station for Paradise Beach residents
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- For five years, hundreds of residents who live in the Paradise Beach area have gone without a fire station. Station 20 in Paradise Beach was closed by the county after the lease expired on the property. The county says they hope to build a new fire...
WEAR
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Barrancas Avenue in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a vehicle crash in Escambia County Friday morning. The accident happened around 10:45 a.m. on Barrancas Avenue and Manchester Street. Fire Rescue, EMS, Escambia County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol are all on scene. The wreck involved an...
WEAR
Police: Atmore woman charged after newborn tests positive for meth
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Atmore woman was arrested after the Atmore Police Department says her baby was born with methamphetamine in its system. 22-year-old Sheyanne Wooley is charged with felony chemical endangerment of a child. According to the police department, the North Baldwin Infirmary contacted the Escambia County Alabama Department...
