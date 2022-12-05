Read full article on original website
Save on your electric bill with holiday decorations
A lot of people have, or will soon be, setting up their holiday lights both inside and outside.
Ho’omau Hawai’i Market to feature local items
Looking for that perfect holiday gift while supporting local vendors? You might want to head over to the Hoomau Hawaii Market this weekend at the Hawaii Convention Center.
Gov. Green talks about immediate plans
It’s the beginning of a new administration under new leadership. Gov. Josh Green was inaugurated yesterday. He joined Wake Up 2Day to talk about what he’s been working on and plans for the state.
Board of Water Supply update on Navy spill
Running Christmas lights in Hawaii is expensive
HouseMethod came out with a new study ranking the states who pay the most when it comes to hanging up Christmas lights on their houses.
How we can protect our water, improve our future
University of Hawaii Manoa Professor Dr. Kaumana Beamer joined Gina Mangieri in studio today to discuss protecting our water.
Living Akamai: Estate Planning and Tenancy
On today’s edition of Living Akamai, weekly guest Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers is joined by Michelle Ogata, a principal Attorney with Estate Planning Partners Hawaii. The two discuss tenancy. “It’s very important for people to know how they own their property, not just because it’s likely their...
LIST: Top 5 vegan friendly food spots on Oahu
Trip Advisor listed their most popular restaurants, food spots, bakeries and eateries that are vegan and vegetarian friendly.
Strong trade winds begin to clear vog, remaining windy through next week
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The trade winds have returned to the islands in a big way. Wind speeds from the east will be 20-30 mph with higher gusts. Wind advisories have been posted for Haleakala, Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. The dry conditions coupled with windy conditions will increase the brushfire threat through Friday at the […]
Thousands of cars are stolen each year, what you should do if it happens to you
Car theft--it's an unfortunate crime happening to thousands of people every year here in Hawaii. But what do you do if it happens to you? And how likely is it you'll actually get your car back? KHON contacted HPD to get some tips and information to answer those questions and more regarding car theft.
Best spots to view Kilauea and Mauna Loa’s eruptions
It's been close to one week since Mauna Loa's eruption and the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park Service is proving updates to the public on how this eruption is impacting their park.
LIST: 10 interesting facts about Pearl Harbor
Dec. 7 is observed as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. This day is a day to look back and remember what took place 81 years ago on the shores of Oahu.
Hawaii reports 1,371 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,371 COVID cases and 7 deaths in the last week. There are 1,043 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 105 on the Big Island, 46 on Kauai, 147 on Maui, eight on Molokai and 20 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 368,723. The state death […]
Hawaii woman struck in head by 14-foot metal panel
"I really only just remember seeing it almost like a movie, just this piece of metal coming through the air and then I was out," said Paula Buck, founder of Big Island Animal Farm.
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach
KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
UH Basketball falls on the road to undefeated UNLV in Henderson
Playing away from the islands for the first time this season, the University of Hawaii lost to undefeated UNLV, 77-62 on Wednesday night. The Rainbow Warriors, who did not face the Rebels (9-0) on their home court, instead playing at the Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, site of the Big West Conference Tournament struggled […]
