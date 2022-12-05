ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Board of Water Supply update on Navy spill

Living Akamai: Estate Planning and Tenancy

On today’s edition of Living Akamai, weekly guest Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers is joined by Michelle Ogata, a principal Attorney with Estate Planning Partners Hawaii. The two discuss tenancy. “It’s very important for people to know how they own their property, not just because it’s likely their...
Hawaii reports 1,371 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,371 COVID cases and 7 deaths in the last week. There are 1,043 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 105 on the Big Island, 46 on Kauai, 147 on Maui, eight on Molokai and 20 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 368,723. The state death […]
Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
UH Basketball falls on the road to undefeated UNLV in Henderson

Playing away from the islands for the first time this season, the University of Hawaii lost to undefeated UNLV, 77-62 on Wednesday night. The Rainbow Warriors, who did not face the Rebels (9-0) on their home court, instead playing at the Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, site of the Big West Conference Tournament struggled […]
