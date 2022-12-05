ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Carl C. Lake (January 5, 1936 - December 6, 2022)

Carl C. Lake, 86, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away at his home on December 6, 2022, with his family by his side. Carl was born on January 5, 1936, to Carl H. and Elva (May) Lake in Aurora, Missouri. He graduated in 1953 from Emerson High School in Emerson, Iowa and received his bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri in 1957. He wed Emily (Schumacher) on November 22, 1969, at the First Presbyterian Church in Liberty, Missouri.
LAKE OZARK, MO
Mark Robin Pirkle (June 19, 1961 - December 4, 2022)

Mark Robin Pirkle, age 61, of Bolivar, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. Mark was born June 19, 1961 in Springfield, Missouri, the son of Bill and Gayle (Gaston) Pirkle. On July 26, 2002, in Hermitage, Missouri, Mark was united in marriage to...
BOLIVAR, MO
Leroy Vaughan (April 28, 1936 - December 4, 2022)

Leroy Vaughan, 86 of Tuscumbia, Missouri passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born April 28, 1936 in Tuscumbia, Missouri the son of the late Robert Lee and Aldyth Mae (Bottoms) Vaughan. On August 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Omega (Patterson) Vaughan who survives of the home.
TUSCUMBIA, MO
Osage Beach Hopes To Bake 3% Tax Into Marijuana Sales

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — With Missouri’s legalization of recreational marijuana, city governments are already getting the munchies: the City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will discuss levying a 3% tax on all sales of marijuana, at their meeting on Dec. 15. The approval of the tax would ultimately have to go before the city’s voters.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Gerald Ralph Pendleton (June 28, 1936 - December 1, 2022)

Gerald Ralph Pendleton, born June 28, 1936, departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Ora and Evelyn Zelpha. He is survived by his wife Nellie; daughters Melinda and Lisa; three granddaughters; one great-granddaughter;...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)

Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Shirley J. Erxleben (June 4, 1935 - December 7, 2022)

Shirley J. Erxleben, 87, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away at Arrowhead Senior Living in Osage Beach, Missouri Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A full obituary and service details are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Jay Duane Slack (1963 - November 30, 2022)

Jay Duane Slack, 59, of Osage Beach, departed this life on November 30, 2022. Jay grew up at Lake of the Ozarks and attended School of the Osage where he played basketball in high school. After graduating in 1981, he went on to obtain his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Missouri Kansas City, and practiced for 30 years, most recently serving the local community at Hy-Vee.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Benjamin Paul Coffman (April 6, 1930 - December 6, 2022)

Benjamin Coffman, 92, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away on December 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home and are unavailable at this time. Service details and full obituary are unavailable at this time.
CAMDENTON, MO
Carlos Owen Dial (August 13, 1934 - December 5, 2022)

Carlos Owen Dial, age 88, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Laurie Care Center, Laurie, Missouri. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
LAURIE, MO
Body Found In The Woods Near Lake Of The Ozarks ID'd As Osage Beach Man

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say they found the remains of an Osage Beach man in the woods near Tuscumbia, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area on Wednesday in response to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, deputies found the remains of a white male whom they say had no apparent injuries or cause of death.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

