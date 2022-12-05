Read full article on original website
Dena Roy
4d ago
Are you kidding me? You are dropping 7 other charges against her because she is pleading guilty to one? They planned these fires! What about the trapped animals? These is outrageous!
WANE-TV
Court docs: Driver revived with 2 doses of Narcan now wanted in 2020 crash case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When officers arrived at the crash scene, it took two doses of Narcan to revive the driver who admitted to drinking two bottles of wine and taking two Percocets. However, when Andre Wilson, Jr. was taken to the hospital with injuries, a blood test...
WWMTCw
Mother accused of murdering her 1-year-old daughter faces charges
ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County mother accused of killing her 1-year-old daughter in August 2021 was charged Monday, according to records from the sheriff's office. Baby found unresponsive: Toddler found unresponsive, Van Buren County deputies say situation is suspicious. The babysitter of Olivia Stripling called 911...
Accused gas station killer headed for mental hospital after incompetency is found by judge and defense
Accused killer will not be released, legal expert says FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Three families continue to suffer as the legal case against Joseph Bossard continues on to a third year. Bossard is accused of shooting to death two young men and severely wounding a third in February 2021. As of Thursday, Bossard has been […]
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka pair arrested, accused of stealing mail
A man and a woman are in jail in St. Joseph County after being accused of stealing the mail of around 125 people between Indiana and Michigan. Sean Stoeckinger and Taylorann O’Banion were arrested last week in White County. The pair are from Mishawaka. They were caught when a...
WNDU
Mishawaka police searching for home invasion suspect
To reduce waste, the city encourages you to create ornaments with only natural or recycled materials you find in or around your house. John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry. Updated: 21 minutes ago. Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up...
WNDU
Prayer vigil held for Lechtanski murder-suicide
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People are remembering a South Bend couple who died in a murder-suicide a couple weeks ago. On-Site Prayer Ministry held a vigil Thursday night for 60-year-old Debbie Lechtanski and 62-year-old Robert Lechtanski. “This is not the first person I have known who has been the...
abc57.com
Man accused of running from police, being in possession of machine gun
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police and being found with a machine gun and illegal substances, according to the probable cause affidavit. Deontae Jackson, 22, was arrested on the following charges:. Possession of machine gun. Two counts of resisting law enforcement. Driving...
WANE-TV
Police: Suspect steals vehicle with 2 juveniles inside; hits car, pole during pursuit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A male juvenile is in custody after stealing a vehicle with two juveniles inside and leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit, according to police. At approximately 6:30 p.m., authorities were called to the 3700 block of Hessen Cassel Road regarding a stolen...
WNDU
Meet Potawatomi Poppy!
Dave’s Hot Chicken serves up chicken tenders and sliders, as well as sides like mac and cheese and milkshakes!. It's the result of South Bend Police finding new ways to recruit more people to get closer to full staffing. Man armed with knife arrested after attempting to enter Adams...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Traffic Stop in White County Leads to Recovery of Stolen Mail
On Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police recover $300K worth of stolen vehicles, trailers
MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - A months-long investigation into a vehicle theft ring culminated in police recovering multiple stolen vehicles and trailers Tuesday. According to authorities, Michigan State Police detectives and Sturgis police officers searched three properties on Tuesday, where they recovered several trailers, five stolen trucks and three stolen ATVs.
Police catch thieves responsible for stealing mail from over 125 people
A Mishawaka man and woman face charges for mail theft of over 125 people in Indiana and Michigan, Indiana State Police said.
abc57.com
Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
WANE-TV
Police: Two hurt in DeKalb County after driver runs stop sign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were taken to a hospital after they were hurt in a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman headed east on County Road 40 ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit a pickup truck heading north on County Road 61.
wfft.com
Man arrested after standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An armed man was arrested after a 2-hour standoff in DeKalb County Tuesday. At 10:00 a.m., police responded to a home in the 5900 block of CR 427 after a call about a suicidal man armed with a gun. The man was taken to an...
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
95.3 MNC
Steps taken to determine whether teen will be tried as adult for killing Corrections Officer
A teenager charged with murder in South Bend may have his case moved to adult court. A hearing took place on Monday, Dec. 5,to consider that option as prosecutors say the charges against the boy merit him being tried as an adult. The boy was 14 last year when he...
hometownnewsnow.com
Chase Leads to Drug Related Charge
(La Porte, IN) - A man is back in jail on drug-related charges following a chase in La Porte. Thomas Martz, II, of La Porte was still being held Wednesday in the La Porte County Jail on a $755 bond on Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe. An initial hearing in the case was held November 30th in La Porte Circuit Court where an omnibus hearing was set for February 15th.
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
