Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King reminds residents to take certain precautions when decorating their homes this holiday season.

When handled improperly, Christmas trees and other holiday decorations can pose fire safety risks.

As reported by the National Fire Protection Association, fire departments across the nation respond to approximately 160 home fires each year that begin with Christmas trees. Further, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 790 home fires that began with Christmas decorations other than trees. These fires cause an annual average of one death, 26 fire-related injuries and $13 million in property damage.

In recognition of these risks, Commissioner King asks residents to follow their holiday fire safety tips for keeping one's family and home out of harm’s way this holiday season.

Make sure to water live trees daily. Dry trees, as demonstrated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, can become completely engulfed in flames in less than one minute.Keep one's tree at least three feet away from any heat source, including fireplaces, radiators, candles or heat vents. One in five tree fires could be traced to a heat source that was too close to the tree.Check one's Christmas lights boxes to see if they have the label of a recognized testing laboratory and to verify whether they are indoor or outdoor lights.Turn off all decorations when one goes to bed and when leaving the house.Inspect all lights and decorations for cracks, damaged sockets and loose or bare wires. Unplug all electrical lights and devices before conducting any major or minor repairs.Keep lit candles away from Christmas trees, decorations and other items that can burn.

For more information, visit https://oci.georgia.gov/press-releases/2022-12-05/commissioner-king-stay-safe-when-using-holiday-decorations .