WSLS
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN – Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
Soccer world marvels at exquisite Lionel Messi assist
Lionel Messi scores a lot of goals, but he’s also one of the best at finding the passing lane and placing a perfect pass to a teammate’s foot for them to score. The star #10 showed that in the first half of Argentina’s match against the Netherlands, as he needed all his talent to get Read more... The post Soccer world marvels at exquisite Lionel Messi assist appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Beaming Croatian PM celebrates World Cup stunner at EUMED summit
ALICANTE, Spain, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic could not hide his joy on Friday evening at a summit of EU Mediterranean countries after his country beat hot favourites Brazil on penalties to advance to the World Cup semi-finals.
France, Spain, Portugal to build hydrogen pipeline by 2030
ALICANTE – Spain, France and Portugal agreed Friday to build by 2030 a major undersea pipeline to transport hydrogen from the Iberian Peninsula to France and eventually the rest of Europe. The pipeline is aimed at making the European Union's energy supply more independent, a goal expedited by the...
UK approves 1st new coal mine in decades, sparking anger
LONDON – Britain’s Conservative government on Wednesday approved the U.K.’s first new coal mine in three decades, a decision condemned by environmentalists as a leap backwards in the fight against climate change. Hours earlier, the government had reversed a ban on building new onshore windfarms in Britain....
