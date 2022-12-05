ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arley, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Meek’s Powell selected as ALFCA 1A Coach of the Year

By Nick Griffin
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
ARLEY, Ala. – This football season at Meek High School was one for the record books and the Tigers still have more hardware coming their way. This weekend, Head Coach Houston Powell was selected as the Alabama Football Coaches Association Class 1A Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to their first 10-0 regular season in school history and posting 11 wins for the first time since 1986. Meek played its to the second round of the playoffs where the Tigers fell to Pickens County 44-36. The Tornadoes went on to represent the North in the Class 1A State Championship Game last week. Meek averaged over 44 points per game offensively this season while holding its opponents to just 13.8 points per game and finished with an average margin of victory of over 30 points.

Powell is humbled to receive this recognition for what the Tigers were able to accomplish this season but knows that it wouldn’t be possible without the support of so many around him.

“This is an incredible honor for me as a coach. It’s a coach’s dream to receive such a high honor. I’m saying that none of this would be possible without an incredible staff that works extremely hard for our program to be successful,” Powell said. “We have a great group of young men that work hard and desire to be great in all that we do as a program. We also have a great community of support, and our football atmosphere is amazing because of them. Meek is a special place and I’m so proud that meek football is gaining the recognition they all deserve.”

Eight seniors will be graduating in May but with a lot of familiar faces set to return next season, the future remains bright for the Tigers.

The Cullman Tribune

Jamie Kirk, John Caples CPRST MVPs

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism’s Jamie Kirk was recently named the 2022 Alabama Recreation and Parks Association (ARPA) District II Merit in Recreation Award winner, and CPRST’s John Caples received the Merit in Parks Award.   The Merit in Recreation is given to individuals who make a significant impact on their local parks and recreation organizations through leadership, program development and community engagement. The Merit is Parks is awarded to employees whose contributions focus on their local parks’ improvements, maintenance and development.   “Jamie has served in multiple roles over this past year that have been integral to our department’s...
CULLMAN, AL
