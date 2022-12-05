Grundy County Schools will remain closed the remainder of the week. On Dec. 6, the decision to close schools was made by Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley. The high incidence of illness in the community prompted the decision to suspend classes for the week. There have been numerous cases of the flu, a stomach virus, RSV and strep throat which have affected not only the student population, but faculty and staff as well.

