Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEF
Ringgold woman introduces “plarning” to serve community
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — This holiday season, officials in Catoosa County are asking its residents to gift them … with recycled plastic bags. Believe it or not, one woman in Ringgold has introduced a new hobby that not only helps the environment, but also the area’s homeless.
WTVCFOX
"Money about to run out:" Group urges donors to help Budgetel evictees before Christmas
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Time is running out for the primary benefactor for dozens of evictees of the Budgetel in East Ridge. The Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition (CRHC) announced on Wednesday that the money they have to help evictees with temporary housing is about to dry up. : D.A....
Dunn Resigns as Tullahoma Alderman
Tullahoma Aldermen Robin Dunn has resigned, effective immediately, her position on the board of Mayor and Aldermen. Dunn served on the board for five years. According to the Tullahoma city charter, the board has up to 30 days to select a citizen to replace Dunn. The person selected will serve out the rest of Dunn’s term, which will be in August 2024.
Grundy County Herald
Grundy County Schools closed for the week
Grundy County Schools will remain closed the remainder of the week. On Dec. 6, the decision to close schools was made by Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley. The high incidence of illness in the community prompted the decision to suspend classes for the week. There have been numerous cases of the flu, a stomach virus, RSV and strep throat which have affected not only the student population, but faculty and staff as well.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
Albany Herald
DAVID CARROLL: 'Drunker than Cooter Brown'
I’m quite proud of my rural upbringing in Bryant, Ala. We had only one school, one restaurant, and no traffic lights. We used to grow cotton, then flowers, and of course potatoes. I mean ‘taters. The late country comedian Minnie Pearl spent some time near my neck of...
WTVC
Gone too soon: Jasmine Pace honored at funeral by family, friends in Red Bank Thursday
RED BANK, Tenn. — It's been one week since Jasmine Pace's body was found. Now, the Pace family is trying to seek comfort amidst the chaos. In a celebration of life, those who knew her the best remembered Jasmine as a kind soul and a friend to all. “She...
Grundy County Herald
Food Bank needs your help
It takes a community to assist area families who are experiencing food insecurity. Food from the USDA and other suppliers has been reduced in recent months. The Grundy County Food Bank is running a $9,000 deficit this year to keep up with families’ needs. Please help with your donation through PayPal or by check.
ValueWalk
$1,000 Bonus Checks from Tennessee Could Be Possible Before Christmas
Some Tennessee residents may soon get $1,000 in the form of bonus checks. The Budget and Finance Committee recently approved the $1,000 bonus checks from Tennessee. These bonus checks, however, are specifically for public employees in Coffee County, Tennessee. $1,000 Bonus Checks From Tennessee: Who Could Get Them?. Earlier this...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Chattanooga, Tennessee
Chattanooga is tucked in the shadow of Lookout Mountain. The Tennessee River runs through this city located in southeastern Tennessee. Chattanooga has a vibrancy that has lured me for years. Nestled on the border of Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama, the Chattanooga Choo Choo, museums, and southern food have been calling me! This October, on a hosted trip, my husband Keith and I visited and sampled some of the wonderful restaurants, many offering comfort foods that Chattanoogans enjoy every day.
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
wgnsradio.com
Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5-Million End-of-Year Payment
Ascend Federal Credit Union, with more than 10-branch locations in the Rutherford County area, is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee. The Tullahoma based company announced Tuesday that it will return $5 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use.
luxury-houses.net
Large and Elegant, this Turn Key Home with Amazing Scenic Views in Chattanooga, TN Listed at $2.3M
The Estate in Chattanooga is a luxurious home simply having too many custom and high end features now available for sale. This home located at 629 Magnolia Vale Dr, Chattanooga, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 8,926 square feet of living spaces. Call Frank Trimble (423-240-2572) – Keller Williams Realty (423-664-1900) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Chattanooga.
WTVC
Chattanooga businesses asking why remnants from Motor Car Festival yet to be cleaned up
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's been almost two months since Chattanooga held the Motor Car Festival and some surrounding businesses are asking why the clean up process is taking so long. "There were some jersey barriers, a few things that were left in the right of way, not blocking traffic...
arizonasuntimes.com
Chattanooga Man Arrested in Arizona, Allegedly Caught in the Act of Human Trafficking
A resident of Chattanooga was arrested in Arizona for numerous criminal charges, including Flight from Pursuing Law Enforcement Officers across three agencies. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Deputies recently assisted Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol and Air and Marine Operations, Bisbee Police Department, and Sierra Vista Police Department with detaining and arresting Jonathan Garcia Hernandez, 19.
Grundy County Herald
Adam Braseel, From Accused to Accuser
Grundy County native Adam Braseel spent more than 13 years in jail for a crime he did not commit. A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed naming those, he says, framed him. “Just image being completely innocent and being sentenced to life in prison. I had never been in...
wjle.com
Female Inmate Found with Drugs in Body Cavity
A female inmate at the DeKalb County Jail found with drugs hidden in her body cavity is facing several charges. 30-year-old Natalie Gail Barrett of Cookeville is charged with bringing contraband into a penal institution (jail); possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver; and three counts of possession for sale or delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond totals $167,500 and she will be in court December 15.
Grundy County Herald
RSM pulls out of Gruetli-Laager
Recovery Soldiers Ministries (RSM), a faith-based recovery program in Elizabethton, has decided not to open a campus in Gruetli-Laager. “We want to be a positive influence for Grundy County,” said Pastor Joshua Scalf, RSM founder and president. “We encountered a lot of opposition, and after much discussion, we decided it was not as good a fit as we thought.”
Get non-violent misdemeanors expunged in one day at clinic Thursday
The first-of-its-kind clinic gives folks the opportunity to expunge and seal their non-violent misdemeanors in one day, if they qualify.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for December 8
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016688 – 4222 Ringgold Rd- Criminal Trespassing- Police were called back to Speedway regarding Quincy Lattimore after an employee saw him entering her vehicle. Lattimore, who was just criminally trespassed the night before, was then arrested for Criminal Trespassing.
Comments / 0