Zoe Rossetto passed away peacefully Saturday November 19, 2022 at Madrone Hospice in Yreka. She was born May 30th, 1926, in Hilt to Erminio and Angela Favero. Zoe grew up in Siskiyou County and graduated from Yreka High School in 1944. After high school she left Hilt to go to beauty school in San Jose, where she attained her certification in cosmetology. After beauty school she and her friend moved to Pasadena to work at the Bullocks Department Store Beauty Salon where her clientele introduced her to what would become a life long love of the opera.

WEED, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO