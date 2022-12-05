Read full article on original website
Henry N. Schulte (October 6, 1950 - December 5, 2022)
Henry N. Schulte, age 72, of Mary’s Home, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City. He was born in Tuscumbia, on October 6, 1950, son of the late Roman and Tillie (Groner) Schulte. On February 20, 1971, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Henry was united in marriage to Mildred Katherine Doerhoff, who survives at their home.
Carl C. Lake (January 5, 1936 - December 6, 2022)
Carl C. Lake, 86, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away at his home on December 6, 2022, with his family by his side. Carl was born on January 5, 1936, to Carl H. and Elva (May) Lake in Aurora, Missouri. He graduated in 1953 from Emerson High School in Emerson, Iowa and received his bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri in 1957. He wed Emily (Schumacher) on November 22, 1969, at the First Presbyterian Church in Liberty, Missouri.
Gerald Ralph Pendleton (June 28, 1936 - December 1, 2022)
Gerald Ralph Pendleton, born June 28, 1936, departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Ora and Evelyn Zelpha. He is survived by his wife Nellie; daughters Melinda and Lisa; three granddaughters; one great-granddaughter;...
Shirley J. Erxleben (June 4, 1935 - December 7, 2022)
Shirley J. Erxleben, 87, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away at Arrowhead Senior Living in Osage Beach, Missouri Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A full obituary and service details are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
Leroy Vaughan (April 28, 1936 - December 4, 2022)
Leroy Vaughan, 86 of Tuscumbia, Missouri passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born April 28, 1936 in Tuscumbia, Missouri the son of the late Robert Lee and Aldyth Mae (Bottoms) Vaughan. On August 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Omega (Patterson) Vaughan who survives of the home.
Jay Duane Slack (1963 - November 30, 2022)
Jay Duane Slack, 59, of Osage Beach, departed this life on November 30, 2022. Jay grew up at Lake of the Ozarks and attended School of the Osage where he played basketball in high school. After graduating in 1981, he went on to obtain his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Missouri Kansas City, and practiced for 30 years, most recently serving the local community at Hy-Vee.
Carlos Owen Dial (August 13, 1934 - December 5, 2022)
Carlos Owen Dial, age 88, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Laurie Care Center, Laurie, Missouri. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
John L. Popowchak (April 20, 1946 - November 30, 2022)
John L. Popowchak, age 76, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home in Osage Beach. John was born April 20, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended the University of Missouri and graduated with a BA in accounting. After moving to the Lake of the Ozarks, he worked at Kelly’s Port Marina in the accounting department. Besides working on computers, John enjoyed the lake activities of golf and of course the great fishing.
Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)
Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
Sponsoring The Lake Ozark Christmas Parade, COMC Keeps Investing In The Lake Community
Central Ozarks Medical Center has been providing quality health care in Central Missouri since 1979. COMC offers a wide range of services based on the needs of the communities they serve. In September COMC opened The HUB, A COMC Community Center on the Bagnell Dam Strip located at 1371 C...
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
Christmas Parade Grand Marshal: Phyllis Marose Loves The Lake's Past, Dreams Of A Big Future
Some days are gifts, packaged like a set of nesting dolls. Pull them apart and put them together, they are more than the sum of their parts. Layers adding to a story. Each layer, unique and can stand alone, but it’s the fit of the togetherness that makes it special.
Pulaski County sheriff, commissioners discuss ARPA money for former employees
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The fight over bonuses at Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is finally over. The Pulaski County Commission voted to give dozens of former employees extra pay for working during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the sheriff’s office received $780,000, which was supposed to go to essential...
Christmas on Commercial this Friday
Christmas on Commercial will feature a first for the Lebanon community during its annual celebration downtown this Friday, Dec. 9. “This is our first ever lighted UTV parade and we are very excited,” said Stashia Porter, Promotion Event Coordinator for the City of Lebanon. “We think that there will be a great turnout of folks ready to watch the parade and we’re hoping to have plenty of lighted UTV’s for them to look at.” For more on this story see the LCR.
Osage Beach Hopes To Bake 3% Tax Into Marijuana Sales
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — With Missouri’s legalization of recreational marijuana, city governments are already getting the munchies: the City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will discuss levying a 3% tax on all sales of marijuana, at their meeting on Dec. 15. The approval of the tax would ultimately have to go before the city’s voters.
Bland man hurt in Gasconade County crash in car stolen from Jefferson City
A Bland man was injured when his car crashed after a police chase. According to a Facebook post, a Gasconade County Sheriff's deputy was parked at the intersection of Fourth Street and Price Road near Owensville when he spotted a speeding Mercedes Benz. The deputy tried to pull the car...
Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Miller County Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside of Tuscumbia, where a dead man was found in the woods, a press release stated. Deputies identified the body as Ralph Pannier, of Osage Beach. He was 58. The press release stated there were no apparent injuries or The post Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kaiser man heads to trial in February for his role in murder of Columbia man
The last of three defendants in a Miller County murder case will proceed to trial. During a hearing Monday, Judge Kenneth Hayden ruled Daniel Cole’s trial will proceed as scheduled on February 6, 2023. Cole is charged with abandonment of a corpse. Cole, Christopher English, and William Lucas were...
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area
A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
Lake Ozark P&Z Recommends Lifting The Ban On Short-Term Vacation Rentals
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Lake Ozark homeowners may soon be allowed to rent their homes to vacationers. The Lake Ozark Planning and Zoning Commission approved recommending the City Board of Aldermen rescind a ban on short- term vacation rentals in Residential 1 and Residential 2 single family zoning in the city. The P&Z commission made the recommendation at their Wednesday, Dec. 6 meeting at Lake Ozark City Hall.
