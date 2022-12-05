Read full article on original website
Related
Menter To Host “Stuff An Ambulance” Event December 10
FULTON, NY — On Saturday December 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Menter Ambulance will be hosting its annual “Stuff an Ambulance” event at the Fulton Wal-Mart. An ambulance will be present on site and the goal is to fill the entire ambulance with new toys, non-perishable food items, can openers, hygiene supplies, and pet supplies to be donated to local residents and pets in need during this holiday season.
wrvo.org
Cazenovia leaders plan for community change following Cazenovia College closing
When Cazenovia College closes in the spring, the Village of Cazenovia will lose part of its community. Bill Zupan, the Town of Cazenovia supervisor, said the college's closure came as a shock. "I always expected that they could pull a rabbit out of their hat or a white knight would...
Sandy Creek Artists Collaborate During Monster Project Initiative
SANDY CREEK, NY – Students across several grade levels at Sandy Creek Central School recently collaborated on art projects for an initiative called the Monster Project. The Monster Project is the undertaking of a collection of artists who share a common goal of helping children recognize the power of their own imaginations and to encourage them to pursue their creative potential.
The Manor At Seneca Hill Earns 5-Star Rating
Oswego – The quality and care at The Manor at Seneca Hill remain one of the best in Central New York. The Manor has earned a 5-star quality rating and a 5-star rating overall from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System...
Oswego Health Staff Rally Together, Donate To Area Food Banks
OSWEGO – It recently came to our attention that many local food pantries within our community were suffering terribly and many may not be able to provide their traditional holiday meals/gifts to families that rely on them this time of year. The pandemic has drastically depleted many traditional funding...
Oswego County Homeschoolers Create New Holiday Tradition For Community
OSWEGO – Students from several local homeschool groups plan to perform an old-fashioned Christmas Nativity Pageant this year- and the community is warmly invited to attend. Students from Oswego County LEAH, James Madison Academy and Educating Arrows began rehearsals and set design over a month ago. They are in the final stages of preparation for this weekend’s performances.
Jen Baker Promoted To Talent Acquisition Manager At Oswego Health
Oswego – As the third largest employer in the County with more than 1,200 employees, Oswego Health understands the importance of recruiting and how pivotal the candidate experience is in securing the future of healthcare. Oswego Health recently promoted long-time employee, Jen Baker to oversee talent acquisition. Experienced Human...
iheartoswego.com
Anthony P. Lombardo – December 6, 2022
Anthony P. “Buddy” Lombardo, 79, of Oswego, passed December 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego on September 9, 1943, to parents Anthony C. and Kathryn M. (Enwright) Lombardo, Buddy was a proud lifelong Oswegonian. Buddy was a graduate of Oswego High School. He served...
Pulaski Academic Center Looks Forward To Upcoming Events
PULASKI, NY – The Pulaski Academic Center, which houses students from four separate districts, has begun to offer new programs for this school year, as well as starting to plan for community-based projects. The Academic Center, which was started to help students graduate, provides a safe and comfortable place...
Oswego Bookmobile Receives Donations From Area Organizations
OSWEGO – Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”. Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children...
Fulton Tractor Supply Company Store To Host Photos With Santa Event
FULTON, N.Y — Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event. Held Dec. 17 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.
Christmas Photos With Santa At The H. Lee White Maritime Museum Dec. 17-18
OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is pleased to be able to offer a one-on-one family experience with Santa and Mrs. Claus by making a reservation for Saturday or Sunday, December 17 & 18. Reservation will be timed in intervals of 15 minutes per family...
WKTV
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors. “I’m sad to see it […]
Sandy Creek Central School Receives Grant from the New York Life Foundation To Be A Grief Sensitive School Community
SANDY CREEK, NY – The New York Life Grief-Sensitive School Initiative (GSSI) was created in 2018. Sandy Creek Central School became a designated Grief-Sensitive School in 2022. As a result of agreeing to strive to become grief sensitive, the school received $500 that was used to fund grief counseling...
Eileen Yager And Dr. Priscilla Thibault Honored By Daughters Of American Revolution
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Ontario Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has a long history of supporting our nation’s veterans, from collecting donations for the Syracuse VA Hospital, adopting units deployed overseas and marking veterans’ gravesites, to presenting educational programs. Members recently honored their...
Betty Tetro
FULTON, NY – Betty Tetro, 95, of Fulton, NY, passed Saturday, December 3 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: November 27 – Dec. 3
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Blue Moon Grill is now under new operation, current owners Mat and Stephanie Overton taking over operations beginning Dec. 1. See the full story here. After a two year hiatus, the First United Methodist...
Fulton Savings Supports Rotary Food For Thought Campaign
FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club partnered with the Fulton Savings Bank during November on its Food for Thought campaign. Fulton Savings Bank placed the Food for Thought boxes throughout its branches in Fulton, Phoenix, Central Square, Constantia, Brewerton and Baldwinsville. Customers and staff filled the boxes with approximately...
Cazenovia College to close after nearly 200 years
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Cazenovia College said Wednesday it will permanently close after its spring 2023 semester. The private Madison County college, which started 199 years ago as the Genesee Seminary, cited financial difficulties for the pending closure. “We’re deeply disappointed that it has come to this,” Ken Gardiner, chair of...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0