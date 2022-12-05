FULTON, NY — On Saturday December 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Menter Ambulance will be hosting its annual “Stuff an Ambulance” event at the Fulton Wal-Mart. An ambulance will be present on site and the goal is to fill the entire ambulance with new toys, non-perishable food items, can openers, hygiene supplies, and pet supplies to be donated to local residents and pets in need during this holiday season.

FULTON, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO