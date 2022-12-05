ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Menter To Host “Stuff An Ambulance” Event December 10

FULTON, NY — On Saturday December 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Menter Ambulance will be hosting its annual “Stuff an Ambulance” event at the Fulton Wal-Mart. An ambulance will be present on site and the goal is to fill the entire ambulance with new toys, non-perishable food items, can openers, hygiene supplies, and pet supplies to be donated to local residents and pets in need during this holiday season.
Sandy Creek Artists Collaborate During Monster Project Initiative

SANDY CREEK, NY – Students across several grade levels at Sandy Creek Central School recently collaborated on art projects for an initiative called the Monster Project. The Monster Project is the undertaking of a collection of artists who share a common goal of helping children recognize the power of their own imaginations and to encourage them to pursue their creative potential.
The Manor At Seneca Hill Earns 5-Star Rating

Oswego – The quality and care at The Manor at Seneca Hill remain one of the best in Central New York. The Manor has earned a 5-star quality rating and a 5-star rating overall from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS). CMS created the Five-Star Quality Rating System...
Oswego County Homeschoolers Create New Holiday Tradition For Community

OSWEGO – Students from several local homeschool groups plan to perform an old-fashioned Christmas Nativity Pageant this year- and the community is warmly invited to attend. Students from Oswego County LEAH, James Madison Academy and Educating Arrows began rehearsals and set design over a month ago. They are in the final stages of preparation for this weekend’s performances.
Anthony P. Lombardo – December 6, 2022

Anthony P. “Buddy” Lombardo, 79, of Oswego, passed December 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego on September 9, 1943, to parents Anthony C. and Kathryn M. (Enwright) Lombardo, Buddy was a proud lifelong Oswegonian. Buddy was a graduate of Oswego High School. He served...
Oswego Bookmobile Receives Donations From Area Organizations

OSWEGO – Two Oswego Community organizations have recently donated to Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. which will help the bookmobile to continue “Driving Books Home.”. Menter Ambulance Service contributed $674 and the Church of the Resurrection donated $295. Oswego Bookmobile Inc. provides a free, mobile, summer literacy program to children...
Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment. The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023. “We’re deeply disappointed that it...
Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors.  “I’m sad to see it […]
Betty Tetro

FULTON, NY – Betty Tetro, 95, of Fulton, NY, passed Saturday, December 3 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. She was born in Oswego, NY and has been a resident of Fulton, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Tetro was past employed as an Assistant Manager with Easy...
Fulton Savings Supports Rotary Food For Thought Campaign

FULTON – The Fulton Rotary Club partnered with the Fulton Savings Bank during November on its Food for Thought campaign. Fulton Savings Bank placed the Food for Thought boxes throughout its branches in Fulton, Phoenix, Central Square, Constantia, Brewerton and Baldwinsville. Customers and staff filled the boxes with approximately...
Cazenovia College to close after nearly 200 years

Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Cazenovia College said Wednesday it will permanently close after its spring 2023 semester. The private Madison County college, which started 199 years ago as the Genesee Seminary, cited financial difficulties for the pending closure. “We’re deeply disappointed that it has come to this,” Ken Gardiner, chair of...
