The John Derian Flat Opens at The Dewberry, a Significant French Design Collection Heads to Auction, and More News

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
architecturaldigest.com
Tour the Vibrant Costa Palmas, Mexico, Villa of a Jewelry Designer and a Developer
Costa Palmas, located on the east cape of Los Cabos, Mexico, is home to an array of luxury residential homes. The home of developer Jason Grosfeld and his wife, fine jewelry designer Jenna Blake Grosfeld, was one of the first homes built on the property. “The ocean was a focal point, and it kind of dictated our color palette, as well as the surrounding nature,” Jenna says. “For me, I wanted just a continuation of the sea. Whether it’s an ocean somewhere else or in Mexico, where we are, it just puts you kind of in vacation mode. So the color palette played a key role in establishing the atmosphere we wanted to achieve.”
A Custom Saint-Louis Crystal Chandelier—and a Trip to Paris
The French cristallerie Saint-Louis has made some of Europe’s most elegant drinking glasses since 1586, and royals from King Louis XV to the court of Nepal have commissioned its wares. But the company’s artisans also turn its fine crystal into lighting, with designs that run from baroque to avant-garde. Saint-Louis will help a Robb Report reader design a custom chandelier during an exclusive three-day trip to France. You and a guest will fly business class round-trip to Paris, where you’ll visit the flagship showroom and enjoy a private tour of the legendary Comédie-Française theater, home to a 6,200-piece Saint-Louis fixture that...
architecturaldigest.com
The Green Kitchen in LA Got a Textural and Modern Refresh
“It just so happened that the homeowner is the closest thing I have to a sister,” says Los Angeles designer Sapna Aggarwal. “It was amazing, [she and her partner] were buying and renovating a home, and it was obvious I was going to be the one to help them.”
Designers say these emerging 2023 home trends were made for small spaces
Ring in the New Year with emerging trends that are perfect for tiny homes
This Award-Winning $13 Million Hillside Mansion ‘Floats’ Above Los Angeles to Offer Epic Views of the City
If you’re in the market for a modernist mansion with epic views, head for the Hollywood Hills. A Los Angeles estate that formerly belonged to fashion designer Randolph Duke just listed for $13 million, and with it comes panoramic vistas that stretch all the way out to the Pacific Ocean. Reimagined by LA-based firm XTEN Architecture in 2004, the cantilevered home is built into a sloping hillside and seems to float above the city. The eye-catching abode even won the American Institute of Architects award for best residential design in 2007. Altogether, the contemporary stunner offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms across its 4,580...
yankodesign.com
Frunchroom is a delightful furniture collection that looks like part of a dollhouse
Furniture is mostly seen as functional objects rather than just for show. After all, you sit on them or place items on them, and they feel like a waste of space if they remain unused for long periods of time. At the same time, however, furniture has always served a decorative purpose, which is why many antique pieces have ornate engravings or designs. Furniture has the ability to create a specific mood or atmosphere in a room. Even an interior filled with minimalist tables and chairs exudes a sense of cleanliness and tidiness. Others, however, prefer a livelier ambiance, especially in a living room, and this furniture collection definitely brings a whimsical spirit that feels like it came straight out of a dollhouse.
See How a Home Stager Transformed This Wood-Paneled Living Room in California
Despite Chip and Joanna Gaines’ love for shiplap walls, wood paneling isn’t everyone’s favorite interior design choice. That was the first thing that struck Mia Carella, the founder of Color by Design Home Staging, when she entered the living room of a 1,430-square-foot house in Pittsburg, California, that she was hired to stage.
Meze Audio Epoque headphones elevate flagship engineering with Art Noveau design
Limited-edition versions of Meze's Elite headphones honour an iconic art movement close to founder Antonio Meze's heart.
architecturaldigest.com
The White Lotus Season 2: Unpacking the Symbolism of Those Head-Shaped Vases
“It’s a warning to husbands, babe. Screw around and you’ll end up buried in the garden,” Daphne (Meghann Fahy) quips with a flippant smile. The scene pans toward a grotesque porcelain vessel depicting a severed head, eying the visitors from its pedestal. Season 2 of The White...
sheenmagazine.com
Antilia‘s Private Residence Design and Construction: A Luxurious Place to Discover
Antilia is a private residence in the billionaire’s row of Mumbai, India, named after the mythical island Antillia. It is the residence of the Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family, who moved into it in 2012. The skyscraper-mansion is one of the world’s largest and most elaborate private homes, at 27 stories, 173 meters (568 ft) tall, over 37,000 square meters (400,000 sq ft), and with amenities such as three helipads, a 168-car garage, a ballroom, 9 high-speed elevators, a 50-seat theatre, terrace gardens, swimming pool, spa, health center, a temple, and a snow room that spits out snowflakes from the walls.
House Of The Year 2022 revealed on Grand Designs
The Red House in Dorset has been named the winner of architecture award House Of The Year 2022.The new build family home was given the annual award by the Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) during the final episode of four-part series Grand Designs House Of The Year on Channel 4.The award, which was established in 2013, is presented to the best new architect-designed house or extension in the UK.It beat Mediterranean-style Seabreeze in East Sussex, converted farm barn The Dutch Barn in West Sussex, and industrial aesthetic Surbiton Springs in London to get the architectural prize.Suffolk Cottage, a revamped...
Building Design & Construction
Building Your Custom Color
When you have a unique vision, you see it in color. At Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings, we are passionate about color because we understand its powerful ability to achieve aesthetic dreams. To kick-start inspiration, we have developed a library of more than 50,000 colors that will spark your creativity. We offer support throughout the design, training and application processes to help bring your plans to life.
architecturaldigest.com
Fred Armisen Buys Historic Los Angeles Lodge for $4.3 Million
Fred Armisen is swapping one historic Los Feliz charmer for another. The actor and comedian paid slightly under $4.3 million for a French Normandy-style house that was completed in 1930 after listing his longtime 1926-built English Tudor home for $3.5 million two months ago, according to Dirt. The SNL alum’s...
yankodesign.com
This restaurant on a Japanese island features a thatched roof and large cardboard tubes
Architecture studio Shigeru Ban designed the unique Farmer’s Restaurant on Awaji Island. Situated in the middle of a field on the Japanese island, the restaurant features a thatched roof, and huge cardboard tubes, giving the structure a rather raw and unfettered aesthetic. The restaurant also functions as a music hall!
veranda.com
This Gem-Studded Floral Mirror Lends a Lighthearted Spirit to Interiors
“There’s a long tradition of looking glasses, first because they were so useful and now because most everyone likes looking at themselves,” says interior designer Thomas Jayne of New York-based Jayne Design Studio. “Having mirrors in an interior always adds dynamic reflection and interest to a room in a way few other materials can.”
yankodesign.com
Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living
Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
Comments / 0