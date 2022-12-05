Read full article on original website
WSLS
31-year-old woman wanted after attacking cab driver in Lynchburg, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a woman in connection with a malicious wounding incident. At 7:35 a.m. Thursday, LPD said they responded to an Allied Cab on 12th Street where they found and spoke with the cab driver, who claimed to have been attacked.
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
NBC 29 News
Man charged in fatal UVA shooting makes 2nd court appearance
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of shooting five University of Virginia students, killing three, made his second appearance in court early Thursday, December 8. A status hearing for 23-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was taken up inside Albemarle County General District Court. Jones had asked the court back in November to give him time to get his own attorney, which the judge granted. However, during Thursday’s hearing, it was revealed that Jones was still being represented by Public Defender Liz Murtaugh.
Man accused of killing 3, injuring 2 in tragic UVA shooting appears in court
A shackled Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 23, was led into the courtroom by deputies who stood in front of him, blocking him from the view of the rest of the court.
WSLS
Nelson County school bus driver sentenced for driving bus while intoxicated
NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A Nelson County bus driver has been sentenced for driving a school bus under the influence last November, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford. 44-year-old Rebecca Rousey was arrested in Nov. 2021 for driving a school bus under the influence of alcohol, as we...
Richmond woman found dead behind church in Hanover, Sheriff’s Office investigating
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the Mechanicsville area after a woman was found dead on the back patio of a church.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper suspects in jail after seizure of fentanyl valued at $16k
Two Culpeper residents have been arrested, and more than $16,000 of pressed fentanyl has been seized, following a search warrant executed in the 300 block of Wine Street. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force after the operation resulted in 67 grams, or 670 pills, and two firearms.
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
fredericksburg.today
Spotsylvania deputy dies in off-duty accident in King George
It is with a heavy heart that Sheriff Roger L. Harris announces the passing of Deputy Kenneth W. Blevins Sr. as a result of an off-duty motor vehicle accident today in King George County. Deputy Blevins was assigned to our Courts Division and was a highly respected veteran officer. Our profession has lost a great friend, mentor, and loyal public servant. We extend our love and prayers to the Blevins family during this difficult time.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies arrest man with several outstanding warrants: Nelson Co.
NELSON COUNTY, Va, (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports it arrested Leslie Edward Bishop Jr. on Monday, Dec. 5. Deputies say they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person on Freshwater Cove Lane. They say they arrived and located Bishop, but he fled the scene before being detained. Deputies report he provided them with false information.
wfxrtv.com
17 arrested on drug charges in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people for distributing and selling drugs. Deputies say the operation was titled “Operation Harvest Moon”. Deputies say the drugs seized are as follows:. 116.85 grams of Methamphetamine. 1.88 grams of Cocaine. 2.68 grams...
UVA declines to release 577 records related to shooting suspect Chris Jones
CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit submitted the request to help answer questions about the actions UVA did or did not take prior to the shooting.
NBC 29 News
Incoming police chief addresses priorities for Charlottesville Police Dept.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s incoming chief of police says he is prioritizing communication ahead of his official start date. Michael Kochis spoke with the press Tuesday, December 6, outlining some of his goals for the city’s police department. Kochis says one of the first things he wants...
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
theriver953.com
VSP arrest an under age drinker involved in a fatal accident
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the arrest of an under age drinker that was involved in a fatal accident in Rockingham County. On Dec. 1 18-year-old Colton S. Trumbo of Harrisonburg was charged by VSP in an accident on North Mountain Road. Trumbo was taken into custody...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating shooting on West Main St.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police responded to a report of a shooting at 7:44 Saturday, December 3, according to a press release from UVA police. The incident happened on the 800 block of West Main Street. The release says police saw a victim with a gunshot wound. There is...
wfxrtv.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Lynchburg airport causes delays
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says there is a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 460 in the Lynchburg Airport area. VDOT says the crash is near Waterlick Road and the west left lane is closed. Drivers traveling this route can expect delays in this...
WDBJ7.com
Plea agreement set in case of fatal Buena Vista explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Prosecutors and the defense have reached a plea agreement in the case of a man accused of involuntary manslaughter after an explosion that killed four people. A plea hearing will be scheduled in the case of Phillip Westmoreland, according to his attorney, Rob Dean. A...
more961.com
Two fatal crashes in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are currently investigating two fatal crashes in Augusta County. One occurred last night at around 8:17 on Route 664, which is Mount Torrey Road in the Lyndhurst area. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch reported a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of...
