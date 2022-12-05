Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Friendly Union Cellars Winery in Lewisburg is a Hidden Gemfamilyfunpa.comLewisburg, PA
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderlandfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburgfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Fighting hunger in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A grocery store is lightening the heavy load of the rising costs of food in Lycoming County. Weis Markets handed over a check for $275,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. With inflation, the food bank says their needs have increased by about 20 percent. This...
Family-Friendly Union Cellars Winery in Lewisburg is a Hidden Gem
Tucked on a country road between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg in Union County, Union Cellars is a family-friendly winery offering wine tastings, events, and a year-round relaxing atmosphere. It's a family business, so it's no surprise they've thought of everything to make their winery a memorable experience.
A Wawa could be coming to Centre County as soon as 2025
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A gas station that first opened in the Philadelphia area that is known for its hoagies is looking to bring its footprint to Centre County. Wawa, who wants to expand its locations, could be coming to Happy Valley as soon as 2025, spokesperson Lori Bruce said in an email to WTAJ […]
Drought watch continues in Luzerne County
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County remains on a drought watch, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Four other counties also remain on the watch: Carbon, Northampton, Potter and Schuylkill. The Task Force lifted...
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
2 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Crop One to open vertical indoor farming facility; bring new jobs to NEPA
HAZLE TWP. — Gov. Tom Wolf Thursday, in conjunction with CAN DO, announced that Crop One, an industry-leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming, is opening a vertical farm in the Humboldt Industrial Park in Hazle Township, bringing 40 new full-time managerial and farm production jobs to the region. Gov....
abc27.com
Carlisle Events announces cancellation of Winter Carlisle Auto Expo
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Events announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, that the Winter Carlisle Auto Expo has been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 of 2023. Vendors and ticket holders will be receiving a full refund by the end of this year.
Columbia County farm is reindeer ready
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — It was a rainy and muddy day at Spruce Run Farm near Millville, but the reindeer there didn't seem to mind. They were resting up before their next adventure. "This is the busy season. Almost every weekend is completely full. We're out on the road...
Kudos for flood control in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A trophy and an award ceremony was held at the Schuylkill County courthouse in Pottsville Wednesday. The honorees are people who spearheaded a flood mitigation project in the Pine Grove area. "We took this approach of creating an area that would absorb these waters. To...
Bay Journal
Hellbender habitat slammed by pollution in Pennsylvania's Loyalsock Creek
Repeated sediment pollution incidents and accusations of destroying habitat for rare hellbenders on a Pennsylvania “river of the year” have brought criticism over natural gas operations in a scenic valley and revealed weak protections for “exceptional value” streams. With three separate incidents a month apart —...
State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for firefighters
HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Commonwealth will have flags flown at half-staff to honor several firefighters who died in the line of duty. Governor Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags state-wide to be flown at half-staff to honor two firefighters who died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County fire along with another who died […]
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Williamsport, RVTA under investigation by Federal Transit Administration
Williamsport, Pa. — The Federal Transit Authority (FTA) has informed the City of Williamsport via a letter mailed Nov. 28 that they've hired an outside consultant to investigate the City and River Valley Transit. The investigation is "a special review" of FTA grant agreements awarded to the City and RVT (now known as RVTA since becoming an authority in June of this year). According to Mayor Slaughter, "Per the attached...
Feud between the commissioners, controller in a Pa. county to continue in court
WILLIAMSPORT - The feud between the Lycoming County commissioners and the elected controller over who manages the counties fiscal affairs will continue in the courts. The commissioners Thursday decided to appeal to Commonwealth Court a judge’s order directing them to “forthwith” return all ledgers, accounts, payroll and related documents along with the employees to Controller Krista B. Rogers.
20+ Animals Burned Alive In Pennsylvania Wildlife Refuge Center Fire: Report
Over 20 animals at a wildlife rehabilitation center in Schuylkill County were killed in a fire early on Monday, Dec. 5, according to a report by WFMZ. The blaze broke out at the main clinic building of the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township at around 8 a.m., the report says. A re…
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
Man sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking in Union County
Williamsport, Pa. — A convicted methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced in federal court recently to 17 1/2 years in prison. James Edward King III, 45, of Danville, was convicted on July 21 on charges of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The investigation began based on information that King and...
Man charged with bank fraud in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man has been charged with bank fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Reynard Lewis from Nanticoke, along with others, used stolen identities to create forged identification documents and credit cards to apply for multiple COVID-19 pandemic relief loans; more than $100,000 in pandemic stimulus funds were taken.
FOX43.com
Sendoff for two firefighters killed in Schuylkill County house fire
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Three people are dead after a house fire in Schuylkill County Wednesday night. Two of them are firefighters. Early Thursday morning outside St. Luke's Miners Campus in Coaldale, fire companies from around the area showed up for a send-off for those two firefighters. They are...
Comments / 1