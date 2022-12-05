Three students from the Lebanon Bands have been selected for all-state honors after auditions Saturday, Dec. 3 at Hickman High School in Columbia, MO. “We’ve been very fortunate here in recent years to have at least one student go every year but it’s one of those things where some years we don’t have any students selected for all-state band. It’s a really big challenge to make that group and you’re up against the best musicians in the entire state of Missouri,” said Lebanon Band Director Aaron Stewart.

