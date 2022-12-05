Read full article on original website
Carl C. Lake (January 5, 1936 - December 6, 2022)
Carl C. Lake, 86, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away at his home on December 6, 2022, with his family by his side. Carl was born on January 5, 1936, to Carl H. and Elva (May) Lake in Aurora, Missouri. He graduated in 1953 from Emerson High School in Emerson, Iowa and received his bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri in 1957. He wed Emily (Schumacher) on November 22, 1969, at the First Presbyterian Church in Liberty, Missouri.
Mark James Rusk (August 27, 1957 - December 7, 2022
Mark James Rusk, age 65, of the Ivy Bend Community in Stover, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach. He was born August 27, 1957, in Kansas City, Kansas, a son of the late Howard Edwin and Sylvia Jeanne (George) Rusk. On September...
Leroy Vaughan (April 28, 1936 - December 4, 2022)
Leroy Vaughan, 86 of Tuscumbia, Missouri passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born April 28, 1936 in Tuscumbia, Missouri the son of the late Robert Lee and Aldyth Mae (Bottoms) Vaughan. On August 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Omega (Patterson) Vaughan who survives of the home.
John L. Popowchak (April 20, 1946 - November 30, 2022)
John L. Popowchak, age 76, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his home in Osage Beach. John was born April 20, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended the University of Missouri and graduated with a BA in accounting. After moving to the Lake of the Ozarks, he worked at Kelly’s Port Marina in the accounting department. Besides working on computers, John enjoyed the lake activities of golf and of course the great fishing.
Gerald Ralph Pendleton (June 28, 1936 - December 1, 2022)
Gerald Ralph Pendleton, born June 28, 1936, departed this life on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Ora and Evelyn Zelpha. He is survived by his wife Nellie; daughters Melinda and Lisa; three granddaughters; one great-granddaughter;...
Shirley J. Erxleben (June 4, 1935 - December 7, 2022)
Shirley J. Erxleben, 87, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away at Arrowhead Senior Living in Osage Beach, Missouri Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A full obituary and service details are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
FOX2now.com
Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of Missouri campuses
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of federal law, it's not allowed in places like universities and colleges. Why marijuana will remain illegal at University of …. Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but because of...
Jay Duane Slack (1963 - November 30, 2022)
Jay Duane Slack, 59, of Osage Beach, departed this life on November 30, 2022. Jay grew up at Lake of the Ozarks and attended School of the Osage where he played basketball in high school. After graduating in 1981, he went on to obtain his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Missouri Kansas City, and practiced for 30 years, most recently serving the local community at Hy-Vee.
Benjamin Paul Coffman (April 6, 1930 - December 6, 2022)
Benjamin Coffman, 92, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away on December 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home and are unavailable at this time. Service details and full obituary are unavailable at this time.
Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)
Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
Laclede Record
Three named to all-state band
Three students from the Lebanon Bands have been selected for all-state honors after auditions Saturday, Dec. 3 at Hickman High School in Columbia, MO. “We’ve been very fortunate here in recent years to have at least one student go every year but it’s one of those things where some years we don’t have any students selected for all-state band. It’s a really big challenge to make that group and you’re up against the best musicians in the entire state of Missouri,” said Lebanon Band Director Aaron Stewart.
Osage Beach Hopes To Bake 3% Tax Into Marijuana Sales
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — With Missouri’s legalization of recreational marijuana, city governments are already getting the munchies: the City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will discuss levying a 3% tax on all sales of marijuana, at their meeting on Dec. 15. The approval of the tax would ultimately have to go before the city’s voters.
Carlos Owen Dial (August 13, 1934 - December 5, 2022)
Carlos Owen Dial, age 88, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Laurie Care Center, Laurie, Missouri. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
Sponsoring The Lake Ozark Christmas Parade, COMC Keeps Investing In The Lake Community
Central Ozarks Medical Center has been providing quality health care in Central Missouri since 1979. COMC offers a wide range of services based on the needs of the communities they serve. In September COMC opened The HUB, A COMC Community Center on the Bagnell Dam Strip located at 1371 C...
Henry N. Schulte (October 6, 1950 - December 5, 2022)
Henry N. Schulte, age 72, of Mary’s Home, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City. He was born in Tuscumbia, on October 6, 1950, son of the late Roman and Tillie (Groner) Schulte. On February 20, 1971, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Henry was united in marriage to Mildred Katherine Doerhoff, who survives at their home.
Christmas Parade Grand Marshal: Phyllis Marose Loves The Lake's Past, Dreams Of A Big Future
Some days are gifts, packaged like a set of nesting dolls. Pull them apart and put them together, they are more than the sum of their parts. Layers adding to a story. Each layer, unique and can stand alone, but it’s the fit of the togetherness that makes it special.
gladstonedispatch.com
Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early
While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
krcgtv.com
Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
Body Found In The Woods Near Lake Of The Ozarks ID'd As Osage Beach Man
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say they found the remains of an Osage Beach man in the woods near Tuscumbia, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area on Wednesday in response to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, deputies found the remains of a white male whom they say had no apparent injuries or cause of death.
