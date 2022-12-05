Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Slack CEO Will Step Down in January
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
TechCrunch
Slack’s new CEO, Lidiane Jones, brings two decades of product experience to the job
Her name is Lidiane Jones, a woman with a deep background in enterprise software. (I requested an interview with Jones for this piece, but the company was not making her available to speak with the press.) Surprisingly, many of the analysts I confer with about Salesforce knew little about her, but that could be because she just hasn’t been made available on analysts’ days.
Pentagon splits cloud contract among 4 Big Tech firms
The Pentagon on Wednesday said it is awarding a key cloud computing contract to four big tech firms: Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Oracle. Why it matters: The move hedges the military's bet and gives them access to all of the major cloud service providers. Catch up quick: The Pentagon initially...
Exclusive: SBF secretly funded crypto news site
The Block, a media company that says it covers crypto news independently, has been secretly funded for over a year with money funneled to The Block's CEO from the disgraced Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency trading firm, sources told Axios. Why it matters: The payments, which employees of The Block were previously...
U.S. to spend $1.5 billion to jumpstart alternatives to Huawei
The federal government plans to invest $1.5 billion to help spur a standards-based alternative for the gear at the heart of modern cellular networks. Why it matters: Experts say — and the government agrees — that there are economic and national security risks in having such equipment made only by a handful of companies overseas, with the most affordable products coming from China's Huawei.
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
WaPo to discontinue ad tech arm Zeus as a standalone business
The Washington Post will no longer operate its ad tech division, Zeus, as a standalone business, according to a note sent to employees Tuesday obtained by Axios. Most Zeus employees will be redirected to roles within The Post's ad sales department. Why it matters: Folding Zeus into The Post's existing...
Robinhood goes after retirement funds
How does a retail brokerage stop its customers from leaving when the markets turn south? By giving them a retirement product designed to last for decades. Driving the news: That's the latest move from Robinhood, which launched a new retirement account this morning. Why it matters: Robinhood's core business has...
Amazon launches TikTok format in its app
Amazon, through its app, is leaning more on creators and the popularity of short-form video a la Tiktok, the company announced Thursday. Details: The e-commerce giant is starting to roll out a new social feed called “Inspire,” which shows shoppers photos and quick hit videos from influencers, brands and customers.
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today
Rising long-term yields and doubts over cloud spending sent these top software stocks down.
Microsoft loops Nintendo and Valve into push for Activision bid approval
Microsoft has pledged to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms as part of a 10-year commitment, should its $69 billion deal to acquire CoD publisher Activision Blizzard win regulatory approval. Why it matters: It’s part of an unprecedented sequence of actions by Microsoft this week to press the benefits...
TechCrunch
A data-driven duo just raised roughly $350M to fund seed-stage startups with metrics
Of course, data is hard to come by when a startup is just getting off the ground. But last week, in an exchange with TechCrunch, Okike and Holiday said that their proprietary software and “resource-intensive model to early-stage investing” is working so well that 645 just secured $347 million in capital commitments from a range of traditional venture investors (foundations, family offices, endowments) across two new funds. One is a $195 million early-stage fund; the other is a $153 million fund to back its breakout winners as they mature.
How ChatGPT could disrupt the business of search
A new artificial intelligence thingamajig called ChatGPT set the internet abuzz this week. Why it matters: Essentially an artificial intelligence (AI) interface that texts you like a know-it-all human, ChatGPT could portend major disruptions ahead for Big Tech — particularly for the business of search. How it works: Simply...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: The end of free money, how to forecast NRR, slashing SaaS spending
As often as the “R” word is bandied about in tech, a survey of 450 early-stage founders found that only 12% plan to hire fewer workers and 6% have laid people off. “The data is proving that early-stage founders are seeing a more gradual approach to the downturn,” said January Ventures founding partner Jen Neundorfer.
Amalgam Rx Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- CB Insights today named Amalgam Rx to its fourth-annual Digital Health 150, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005487/en/ Amalgam Rx Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 List (Photo: Business Wire)
Microsoft's new antitrust nightmare
The Federal Trade Commission's suit to block Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard marks the U.S. government's biggest tech-antitrust move in years. Yes, but: It's happening on a very different sector of the Big Tech power map than most observers expected when the techlash began five years ago. At...
Ars Technica
Pentagon picked four tech companies to form $9B cloud computing network
In a press conference that Ars attended today, Department of Defense officials discussed the benefits of partnering with Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and Amazon to build the Pentagon’s new cloud computing network. The multi-cloud strategy was described as a necessary move to keep military personnel current as technology has progressed and officials’ familiarity with cloud technology has matured.
