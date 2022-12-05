Read full article on original website
Carl C. Lake (January 5, 1936 - December 6, 2022)
Carl C. Lake, 86, of Lake Ozark, Missouri, passed away at his home on December 6, 2022, with his family by his side. Carl was born on January 5, 1936, to Carl H. and Elva (May) Lake in Aurora, Missouri. He graduated in 1953 from Emerson High School in Emerson, Iowa and received his bachelor’s degree from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri in 1957. He wed Emily (Schumacher) on November 22, 1969, at the First Presbyterian Church in Liberty, Missouri.
Benjamin Paul Coffman (April 6, 1930 - December 6, 2022)
Benjamin Coffman, 92, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away on December 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home and are unavailable at this time. Service details and full obituary are unavailable at this time.
Shirley J. Erxleben (June 4, 1935 - December 7, 2022)
Shirley J. Erxleben, 87, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away at Arrowhead Senior Living in Osage Beach, Missouri Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A full obituary and service details are unavailable at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Camdenton, Missouri.
Jay Duane Slack (1963 - November 30, 2022)
Jay Duane Slack, 59, of Osage Beach, departed this life on November 30, 2022. Jay grew up at Lake of the Ozarks and attended School of the Osage where he played basketball in high school. After graduating in 1981, he went on to obtain his Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Missouri Kansas City, and practiced for 30 years, most recently serving the local community at Hy-Vee.
Leroy Vaughan (April 28, 1936 - December 4, 2022)
Leroy Vaughan, 86 of Tuscumbia, Missouri passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City, Missouri. He was born April 28, 1936 in Tuscumbia, Missouri the son of the late Robert Lee and Aldyth Mae (Bottoms) Vaughan. On August 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Omega (Patterson) Vaughan who survives of the home.
Carlos Owen Dial (August 13, 1934 - December 5, 2022)
Carlos Owen Dial, age 88, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Laurie Care Center, Laurie, Missouri. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care of Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.
Christmas Parade Grand Marshal: Phyllis Marose Loves The Lake's Past, Dreams Of A Big Future
Some days are gifts, packaged like a set of nesting dolls. Pull them apart and put them together, they are more than the sum of their parts. Layers adding to a story. Each layer, unique and can stand alone, but it’s the fit of the togetherness that makes it special.
Sponsoring The Lake Ozark Christmas Parade, COMC Keeps Investing In The Lake Community
Central Ozarks Medical Center has been providing quality health care in Central Missouri since 1979. COMC offers a wide range of services based on the needs of the communities they serve. In September COMC opened The HUB, A COMC Community Center on the Bagnell Dam Strip located at 1371 C...
Jaime Mari Wright (August 9, 1985 - December 2, 2022)
Jaime Mari Wright, age 37, of Kirksville, formerly of Versailles, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Jaime was born on August 9, 1985, to Jim and Erlene Wright in Jefferson City, MO. After spending her early years at Versailles schools, Jaime went on to attend and graduate from Eldon High School. She earned her degree from the University of Central Missouri.
Osage Beach Hopes To Bake 3% Tax Into Marijuana Sales
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — With Missouri’s legalization of recreational marijuana, city governments are already getting the munchies: the City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will discuss levying a 3% tax on all sales of marijuana, at their meeting on Dec. 15. The approval of the tax would ultimately have to go before the city’s voters.
Two Women Injured in Miller County Collision
Two women were injured in a two-car collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Mercury Sable was stopped in traffic on Missouri 52, 68 feet east of Hickey Road around 2:30 p.m., when a westbound 2009 Kia Sportage, driven by 28-year-old Jessica M. Wright of Versailles, struck the Mercury in the rear. The Kia then ran off the road and overturned.
Henry N. Schulte (October 6, 1950 - December 5, 2022)
Henry N. Schulte, age 72, of Mary’s Home, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022, at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City. He was born in Tuscumbia, on October 6, 1950, son of the late Roman and Tillie (Groner) Schulte. On February 20, 1971, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Henry was united in marriage to Mildred Katherine Doerhoff, who survives at their home.
Body Found In The Woods Near Lake Of The Ozarks ID'd As Osage Beach Man
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say they found the remains of an Osage Beach man in the woods near Tuscumbia, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area on Wednesday in response to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, deputies found the remains of a white male whom they say had no apparent injuries or cause of death.
Miles Taylor Aldrich
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Camdenton man involved in a three-vehicle crash that left one person …
Family remembers Marshfield, Mo., woman killed in weekend crash
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A family is mourning after a Marshfield woman was killed in a crash in Springfield over the weekend. Rita Deckard died in a crash near Glenstone and I-44 on Saturday afternoon. Police say she was trying to make a left-hand turn onto I-44 when a Tesla driven by a 22-year-old crashed into her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.
Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Miller County Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside of Tuscumbia, where a dead man was found in the woods, a press release stated. Deputies identified the body as Ralph Pannier, of Osage Beach. He was 58. The press release stated there were no apparent injuries or The post Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of 54-year-old Drew Fairchild on Friday night. Court documents say 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury. Around 7:30 p.m. Friday,...
