MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say they found the remains of an Osage Beach man in the woods near Tuscumbia, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area on Wednesday in response to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, deputies found the remains of a white male whom they say had no apparent injuries or cause of death.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO